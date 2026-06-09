Results Score Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire T20 T20 Blast 09.06.2026

T20

County Ground

NOR
NOR

162

WOR
WOR

154

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Willey Davidall rounder473343142.42
Lynn Chrisbatsman371834205.56
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Raza Sikandarall rounder403117.7510
Mir Usamabowler402907.2530

Latest Highlights

15.6
4

FOUR! Sikandar Raza pitches one up, pitching outside off. Broad rocks back and slices a square cut for four runs.

15.5
1

Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off stump. Zaib gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

15.4
4

FOUR! Full, outside off. Zaib advances and lifts a drive straight down the ground for four runs.

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