Results Score Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire T20 T20 Blast 09.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Willey Davidall rounder
|47
|33
|4
|3
|142.42
|Lynn Chrisbatsman
|37
|18
|3
|4
|205.56
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Raza Sikandarall rounder
|4
|0
|31
|1
|7.75
|1
|0
|Mir Usamabowler
|4
|0
|29
|0
|7.25
|3
|0
Latest Highlights
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15.6
4
FOUR! Sikandar Raza pitches one up, pitching outside off. Broad rocks back and slices a square cut for four runs.
15.5
1
Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off stump. Zaib gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.
15.4
4
FOUR! Full, outside off. Zaib advances and lifts a drive straight down the ground for four runs.