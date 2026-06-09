Match details Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire T20 T20 Blast 09.06.2026

T20

County Ground

NOR
NOR

162

WOR
WOR

154

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Northamptonshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Tuesday, June 09, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Northamptonshire Squad

PlayersVasconcelos Ricardo, Lynn Chris, McSweeney Nathan, Willey David, Broad Justin, Zaib Saif, Harrison Calvin, Bartlett George, Sales James, Sanderson Ben, Scrimshaw George
BenchJames Kimber Louis Philip, McManus Lewis, Miller Angus H, Procter Luke, Weatherall Raphael A

Worcestershire Squad

PlayersD Oliveira Brett, Ali Kashif, Roderick Gareth, Hose Adam, Raza Sikandar, Brookes Ethan, Cullen Henry James, Mir Usama, Taylor Tom, Allison Ben, Finch Adam
BenchHome Jack, Libby Jake, Mohammed Isaac, Waite Matthew

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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