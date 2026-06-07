19.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Aitchison moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

19.5 . Short ball, outside off. Aitchison steps back but misses while attempting to play a pull

19.4 . Short ball, pitching outside off again. Aitchison creates space but swings and misses while attempting a pull

19.3 . Back of a length from Stone, outside leg. Aitchison creates room, and is struck on the body while trying a pull

19.2 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Aitchison backs away and drives for a half dozen runs over the off side.

19.1 2 Stone pitches one up, outside leg. Aitchison backs away and eases a drive down the ground for a pair of runs.

18.6 1 Full toss, on leg stump and angling across. Aitchison pushes forward and drives back behind point for a run.

18.5 1 Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside off stump. Morley gets on the back foot and skies a pull for 1 run.

18.4 . Mohammad Ali comes around the wicket. Short, pitching outside off stump but angled across the batter. Morley ducks

18.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Aitchison creates space and punches a drive for 4 runs.

18.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Morley creates room and punches a drive on the off side for one run.

17.6 3b Short of a length, pitching outside off. Morley goes back and pulls for 3 byes. An error in the field by Moores and Mohammad Ali allows DERBYSHIRE to complete a couple of overthrows.

17.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Morley gets on the back foot but misses while trying a pull

17.4 1 Yorker, on a good line. Aitchison gets forward and drives for a single run.

17.3 6 MAXIMUM! Short, pitching outside off stump. Aitchison steps away and pulls for six runs.

17.2 1 Full toss, outside off. Morley moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

17.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Morley moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

16.6 1 Back of a length, outside off once more. Morley moves onto the back foot and late cuts for a single run.

16.5 1 Short of a length, outside off. Aitchison moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run straight down the ground.

16.4 . Mohammad Ali pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Aitchison backs away but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke

16.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg. Morley creates space and eases a drive for one run through the off side.

16.2 . Dropped in short by Mohammad Ali, pitching on a good line. Morley ducks out of the way

16.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Aitchison gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

15.6 W OUT! Caught. Dropped in short by Pennington, on line. Javed rocks back and skies a pull, but is brilliantly caught by McCann

15.5 1b Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Aitchison moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a pull, and the ball trickles away from the wicketkeeper for a single bye.

15.4 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angling across Javed. He moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

15.3 W OUT! Pennington breaks through! Back of a length from Pennington, pitching outside off. Potts moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Pennington

15.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Pennington, pitching outside off again. Potts pushes forward and plays a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

15.1 . Back of a length from Pennington, pitching outside off again. Potts rocks back but misses while trying to play a defensive shot

14.6 3 On a good length, outside off stump. Potts rocks back and outside edges for three runs back behind point. The ball is misfielded by Mohammad Ali costing NOTTINGHAMSHIRE a couple of runs.

14.5 . Yorker, on line. Potts pushes forward and drives poorly

14.4 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Potts. He pushes forward and sweeps behind square for 6 runs.

14.3 . Good line and length from Patterson-White once again. Potts gets on the back foot and eases a drive

14.2 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Aitchison pushes forward and flicks for a run.

14.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Aitchison goes back but makes no contact while trying a leg glance

14.1 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length from Patterson-White. Madsen gets on the front foot and sweeps, but is caught by Haynes behind square.

13.6 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Potts rocks back and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs.

13.5 . Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Potts gets on the back foot but misses while trying a pull

13.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Potts moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

13.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Potts gets on the back foot and drives shakily

13.2 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Potts gets on the back foot and eases a shaky drive

13.1 1 On a good length, outside leg once again. Madsen backs away and drives for one run.

12.6 W OUT! Patterson-White gets the wicket! Good length from Patterson-White, pitching outside leg once again. Basra pushes forward and outside edges, and is caught by Howell back behind square.

12.5 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Madsen rocks back and tucks a leg glance behind square for a run.

12.4 1 On a good line and length. Basra moves onto the front foot and drives shakily for 1 run.

12.3 . Good line and length. Basra creates room and edges

12.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Basra gets forward and plays a sweep for four runs.

12.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg once again. Basra gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for four runs behind point.

11.6 2 Good length from Howell, outside leg. Madsen steps back and plays a flick for 2 runs back behind square.

11.5 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Madsen pushes forward and drives for a couple of runs.

11.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Basra goes back and cuts back through point for a run.

11.3 1 Back of a length, on line. Madsen rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

11.2 2 Full, on line once more. Madsen gets on the front foot and plays a bad drive for a pair of runs.

11.1 1 Howell pitches one up, on line. Basra gets on the front foot and eases a drive past the bowler for a run.

10.6 1 Good length from Patterson-White, pitching outside off stump. Basra steps back and cuts for a run through point.

10.5 2 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Basra pushes forward and outside edges for a pair of runs back behind point.

10.4 1 On a good line and length from Patterson-White. Madsen pushes forward and sweeps for a single run back behind square.

10.3 1 Good length from Patterson-White, outside leg once more. Basra creates space and eases a drive for one run.

10.2 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Basra steps back, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive behind square.

10.1 1 On a good line and length from Patterson-White. Madsen goes back and glances behind square for a single run.

9.6 W OUT! Stone breaks through! Full toss, outside off stump. Whiteley pushes forward and skies a sloppy drive, and is caught by Martindale down the ground.

9.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Whiteley moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a late cut

9.4 1lb Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Madsen rocks back and plays a flick for a single leg bye.

9.3 1lb Length ball, outside leg and angling across Whiteley. He gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a drive, resulting in one leg bye. NOTTINGHAMSHIRE appeal, however Whiteley is given not out.

9.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line. Whiteley gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.

9.1 1 Back of a length from Stone, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Madsen rocks back and tucks a glance back behind square for a single run.

8.6 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Whiteley rocks back and pulls back behind square for six runs.

8.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Madsen gets on the back foot and slices a cut back through point for a single run.

8.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Whiteley pushes forward and sweeps behind square for a run.

8.3 1 Good length from Linde, pitching outside off stump. Madsen pushes forward and plays a sweep for a run back behind square.

8.1 1 Good line and length from Linde. Madsen goes back and tucks a glance behind square on the leg side for 1 run.

7.6 . Dropped in short by Stone, pitching outside leg and angled across Whiteley. He ducks out of the way

7.5 1 Back of a length from Stone, pitching outside off stump again. Madsen gets on the back foot and skies a pull for 1 run.

7.4 1 Full, pitching outside off. Whiteley pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

7.3 1 Dropped in short by Stone, outside off once more. Madsen gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run behind square.

7.2 . Dropped in short by Stone, outside leg again. Madsen goes back and is struck on the gloves while trying a pull

7.1 1 Good length, outside off stump. Whiteley gets forward and drives for a single run.

6.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Whiteley gets forward and drives for a single run through the off side.

6.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Madsen rocks back and flicks for a run.

6.4 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Whiteley gets forward and flicks for a single run.

6.3 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Whiteley moves onto the front foot and edges for 4 runs behind square.

6.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Whiteley goes back and defends

6.1 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Whiteley gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for four runs.

5.6 1lb Short of a length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Whiteley goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick, resulting in a single leg bye.

5.5 . Dropped in short by Mohammad Ali, outside leg and angling across Whiteley. He ducks out of the way

5.4 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside off stump again. Montgomery backs away and drives sloppily, and is caught by Haynes back behind point.

5.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump once again. Montgomery gets on the front foot and plays a paddle for four runs back behind square.

5.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Montgomery gets on the front foot and punches a drive

5.1 W OUT! Mohammad Ali gets the wicket! Short of a length, outside off. Jewell moves onto the back foot and pulls sloppily, and is caught by Patterson-White

4.6 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Linde. Madsen goes back and reverse sweeps for 4 runs behind point.

4.5 . Length ball, outside leg. Madsen creates room and drives sloppily

4.4 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length, outside off. Madsen pushes forward and sweeps for 4 runs.

4.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Jewell gets on the back foot and cuts for a run.

4.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, on a good line. Jewell steps away and drives for four runs on the off side.

4.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Jewell pushes forward and drives

3.6 1 Dropped in short by Pennington, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Jewell rocks back and pulls for a run back behind square.

3.5 1 On a good line and length from Pennington once more. Madsen pushes forward and flicks for one run behind square.

3.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across Jewell. He moves onto the back foot and finesses a leg glance behind square for a single run.

3.3 6 SIX! Good length from Pennington, pitching outside off stump. Jewell gets forward and skies a drive for a half dozen runs.

3.2 2 Back of a length from Pennington, on a good line. Jewell rocks back and pulls for a couple of runs.

3.1 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Jewell moves onto the back foot and defends

2.6 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, pitching outside off. Donald pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Moores

2.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across. Jewell shuffles down the pitch and inside edges back behind square for 4 runs.

2.3 . Back of a length, on a good line. Jewell goes back and defends

2.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Jewell goes back and scoops back behind square for four runs.

2.1 . Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, on leg stump and angling across. Jewell goes back and defends

1.6 . Full toss, outside leg. Donald creates space but misses while attempting to play a flick

1.5 . Full toss, pitching on a good line. Donald moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

1.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Yorker, on leg stump and angled across Donald. He steps away and drives for four runs straight down the ground.

1.3 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Donald rocks back and scoops for six runs back behind square.

1.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Stone, outside off. Donald gets on the back foot and skies a cut for four runs.

1.1 2 On a good line and length from Stone. Donald gets forward and flicks for two runs.

0.6 1 Pennington drops one in short, pitching outside off once more. Donald goes back and defends for 1 run.

0.5 1 Back of a length from Pennington, pitching outside off stump. Jewell moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run back behind point.

0.4 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Andersson gets forward but misses while trying to play a flick, and is caught

0.3 . Good length from Pennington, pitching outside off again. Andersson gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick behind square.

0.2 . Good length from Pennington, pitching outside off stump. Andersson moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

0.1 3 Back of a length from Pennington, on line. Donald moves onto the back foot and pulls for 3 runs. Terrific work in the field by Haynes prevents a boundary.

19.6 2 DROPPED! Short of a length, outside off. McCann creates space and cuts shakily for 2 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Madsen.

19.5 4 FOUR! Potts drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. McCann shuffles down the pitch and cuts for 4 runs.

19.4 6 DROPPED! Short ball, pitching outside off stump. McCann moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for 6 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Javed.

19.3 . Potts drops one in short, pitching outside off. McCann gets on the back foot and plays a shaky pull

19.2 . Back of a length, outside off stump. McCann gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

19.1 W OUT! Caught. Dropped in short by Potts, pitching outside off. Moores goes back and pulls poorly, and is caught by Whiteley down the ground.

18.6 1 Full, outside off. Moores gets forward and drives for one run.

18.5 . On a good line and length. Moores gets forward and drives through the leg side field.

18.4 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Javed, outside off stump. Moores rocks back and lofts a pull for four runs.

18.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Javed, pitching outside off stump. Moores gets forward and drives on the on side for a half dozen runs.

18.2 4 FOUR MORE! Javed pitches one up, on line. Moores moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs.

18.1 . Short ball, outside off. Moores goes back but makes no contact while trying a pull

17.6 . Potts drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Patterson-White moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

17.5 1 Short, pitching outside off. Moores goes back and pulls for one run.

17.4 1 Full toss, outside off. Patterson-White gets on the front foot and edges for 1 run through the leg side field.

17.3 . Short ball, outside off. Patterson-White rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a pull

17.2 1 Short of a length, outside off. Moores gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

17.1 1 Yorker, on line. Patterson-White gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

16.6 1 Full, pitching outside off. Patterson-White moves onto the front foot and defends down the ground for one run.

16.5 W OUT! Aitchison breaks through! Full, pitching outside off. Linde gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Potts on the off side.

16.4 2 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Linde pushes forward and eases a drive for two runs through the off side field.

16.3 1 Full, on a good line. Moores gets forward and flicks for a single run down the ground. DERBYSHIRE appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

16.1 6 And another! Full ball, outside off stump. Moores moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs on the off side.

15.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Moores goes back and guides a cut for a single run.

15.5 1 Dropped in short by Andersson, on a good line. Linde rocks back and pulls poorly for one run.

15.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Andersson, pitching outside off. Linde gets forward and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

15.3 1 Full toss, outside off. Moores gets forward and drives for a single run through the off side field.

15.2 1 Dropped in short by Andersson, pitching on a good line. Linde rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

15.1 1 Back of a length from Andersson, on a good line. Moores rocks back and flicks a glance for one run.

14.5 1 Short ball, pitching outside off. Moores gets on the back foot and outside edges for one run back behind point.

14.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Moores goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

14.3 6 SIX MORE! Short ball, pitching outside off. Moores gets on the back foot and skies a hook for a half dozen runs back behind square.

14.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Moores rocks back but makes no contact while trying a cut

14.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Moores pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance

13.6 W OUT! Morley gets the wicket! Morley pitches one up, on a good line. Haynes moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive, but is caught by Morley

13.6 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

13.5 1 Good length from Morley, pitching near leg stump and angled across Moores. He goes back and glances for 1 run.

13.4 1 Good length, outside off again. Haynes moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a single run.

13.3 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Moores rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

13.2 2 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Moores moves onto the back foot and guides a glance through the leg side field for a couple of runs.

13.1 1 Full, outside off. Haynes pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side.

12.6 1 Back of a length from Montgomery, outside off. Haynes rocks back and plays a cut for one run.

12.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Moores moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

12.3 1 Back of a length from Montgomery, on line once again. Haynes goes back and skies a wild pull for 1 run.

12.2 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Haynes pushes forward and sweeps for six runs.

12.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Munsey gets on the back foot and flicks for one run.

11.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, on line. Haynes gets forward and flicks for four runs.

11.5 2 Back of a length from Andersson, pitching outside off stump once again. Haynes gets on the back foot and lifts a cut for 2 runs.

11.4 . Back of a length from Andersson, pitching outside off. Haynes gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

11.3 1 Back of a length from Andersson, outside off. Munsey goes back and cuts poorly for 1 run.

11.2 1 Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Haynes moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

11.1 4 And another! Dropped in short by Andersson, outside off once more. Haynes rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

10.6 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Haynes gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

10.6 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside off.

10.5 . Full, pitching outside leg and angled across Haynes. He pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep

10.4 . Good length from Montgomery, pitching outside off stump again. Haynes gets on the back foot and plays a cut

10.3 2 Full, pitching on a good line. Haynes gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for two runs.

10.2 2 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Haynes gets forward and finesses a leg glance back behind square for two runs.

10.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on line. Haynes pushes forward and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

9.6 1 Back of a length from Andersson, outside off again. Haynes gets on the back foot and edges for a single run.

9.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Haynes gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

9.4 4 And again! Full ball, outside off stump. Haynes pushes forward and plays a drive down the ground for four runs.

9.3 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump once more. Haynes gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

9.2 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Munsey rocks back and drives through the off side for one run.

9.1 1 Andersson drops one in short, outside off. Haynes rocks back and plays a cut down the ground for 1 run.

8.6 1 Good line and length from Montgomery. Haynes gets forward and plays a sweep for one run.

8.5 1 50 up for Munsey! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Munsey gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

8.4 1 Good line and length again. Haynes moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a single run.

8.3 1 Fifty comes up for Munsey! Back of a length from Montgomery, outside off stump. Munsey goes back and plays a pull for one run.

8.2 1 Full, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Haynes moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

8.1 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Haynes gets on the back foot and guides a cut

7.6 . Dropped in short by Javed, pitching outside off. Munsey rocks back but makes no contact while trying a late cut

7.5 1lb Length ball, outside leg and angling across. Haynes pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick back behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

7.4 . Back of a length from Javed, pitching outside off stump. Haynes gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

7.3 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Munsey gets forward and inside edges behind square for a single run.

7.2 1 Free hit. Good length, outside off stump. Haynes gets on the front foot and outside edges for a single run back behind point.

7.2 nb No ball. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Munsey goes back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

7.1 . Full toss, pitching outside leg. Munsey gets forward but swings and misses while trying a flick

6.6 2 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Haynes gets forward and plays a pull for a couple of runs. Tidy fielding by Potts and Morley saves a boundary.

6.5 . Good length from Montgomery, pitching outside off. Haynes moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

6.4 . Montgomery pitches one up, pitching outside off. Haynes gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

6.3 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length from Montgomery, on a good line again. Haynes moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

6.2 2 Montgomery now coming around the wicket. Good length from Montgomery, pitching outside leg stump. Haynes gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend back behind square, resulting in a couple of leg byes.

6.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Munsey moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

5.6 1 Potts now coming around the wicket to Munsey. Short ball, outside off stump. Munsey rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

5.5 1 Potts comes over the wicket. Good length from Potts, outside off. Haynes pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field for a single run.

5.4 1 Potts drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Munsey rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

5.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Potts, pitching outside off. Munsey rocks back and cuts for 4 runs.

5.2 1 Back of a length from Potts, pitching outside off stump. Haynes gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

5.1 1 Back of a length from Potts, outside off. Munsey moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut back behind point for 1 run.

4.6 W OUT! Javed gets one through! Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across Clarke. He pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Clarke has to go

4.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump again. Clarke pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

4.4 1 Yorker, on line once more. Munsey gets on the front foot and edges into their pads while attempting to play a flick behind square for a run.

4.3 1 Back of a length from Javed, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Clarke gets on the back foot and glances on the leg side for one run.

4.2 1 Javed pitches one up, on a good line again. Munsey moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

4.1 2 Back of a length, outside off stump. Munsey goes back and cuts for a couple of runs back behind point.

3.6 1 Potts now coming around the wicket. Potts drops one in short, pitching outside off stump again. Munsey moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

3.5 1 Back of a length from Potts, pitching outside off stump once more. Clarke gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.

3.4 . Potts pitches one up, pitching outside off. Clarke gets on the front foot and edges

3.3 . Full toss, on line. Clarke gets forward and drives down the ground.

3.2 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Clarke gets forward and punches a drive

3.1 . Good line and length from Potts. Clarke advances down the pitch and eases a drive

2.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Aitchison, outside off. Munsey goes back and slices a cut for 4 runs.

2.6 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside off.

2.5 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Munsey gets forward and drives for six runs.

2.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Munsey gets on the back foot and outside edges for four runs behind point.

2.3 6 And another! Aitchison pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Munsey gets forward and skies a drive for a half dozen runs down the ground.

2.2 1 Back of a length, outside off. Clarke moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for 1 run on the on side.

2.1 . Back of a length, on line. Clarke moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.6 4 On a good length, pitching outside leg. Munsey pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a reverse sweep, and the ball flies away from the wicketkeeper for 4 byes. The ball is misfielded by Donald.

1.5 6 SIX! Full, pitching on a good line again. Munsey gets on the front foot and skies a reverse sweep for a half dozen runs.

1.4 . Back of a length, on line again. Munsey rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive shot

1.3 . Full toss, pitching outside leg stump. Munsey gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a reverse sweep

1.2 6 Back-to-back maximums! On a good line and length from Morley once more. Munsey moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for six runs.

1.1 . Good line and length once again. Munsey moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a reverse sweep

0.6 2 Good line and length from Aitchison. Clarke gets forward and flicks a glance for a pair of runs.

0.5 1 Back of a length from Aitchison, outside off stump. Munsey moves onto the back foot and cuts back through point for a single run.

0.4 . Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across Munsey. He gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick

0.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Munsey moves onto the back foot but plays and misses while attempting to defend

0.2 1 Back of a length from Aitchison, on a good line. Clarke rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

0.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.