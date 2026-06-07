Match details Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire T20 T20 Blast 07.06.2026

T20

Riverside Ground

NOT
NOT

183

DER
DER

173

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Derbyshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, June 07, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Nottinghamshire Squad

PlayersClarke Joe, Munsey George, Haynes Jack, McCann Freddie, Moores Tom, Linde George, Howell Benny, Patterson-White Liam, Stone Olly, Ali Mohammad, Pennington Dillon
BenchAhmed Farhan, Duckett Ben, Henry Hayes James Philip, James Lyndon, Martindale Ben, Pocklington Joe, Seecharan Samuel Jack

Derbyshire Squad

PlayersDonald Aneurin, Andersson Martin, Jewell Caleb Paul, Madsen Wayne, Montgomery Matthew, Whiteley Ross, Singh Basra Amrit, Potts Nicholas James, Aitchison Benjamin William, Morley Jack, Javed Akif, Haydon Rory
BenchCame Harry, Naeem Muhammed, Wagstaff Mitchell David

Venue Guide

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