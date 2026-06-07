Results Score Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire T20 T20 Blast 07.06.2026

T20

Riverside Ground

NOT
NOT

183

DER
DER

173

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Madsen Waynebatsman272220122.73
Jewell Caleb Paulbatsman251531166.67
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Ali Mohammadbowler402536.2500
Stone Ollybowler403418.500

Latest Highlights

19.6
1

Back of a length, pitching outside off. Aitchison moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

19.5
.

Short ball, outside off. Aitchison steps back but misses while attempting to play a pull

19.4
.

Short ball, pitching outside off again. Aitchison creates space but swings and misses while attempting a pull

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