Results Score Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire T20 T20 Blast 07.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Madsen Waynebatsman
|27
|22
|2
|0
|122.73
|Jewell Caleb Paulbatsman
|25
|15
|3
|1
|166.67
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Ali Mohammadbowler
|4
|0
|25
|3
|6.25
|0
|0
|Stone Ollybowler
|4
|0
|34
|1
|8.5
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
1
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Aitchison moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.
19.5
.
Short ball, outside off. Aitchison steps back but misses while attempting to play a pull
19.4
.
Short ball, pitching outside off again. Aitchison creates space but swings and misses while attempting a pull