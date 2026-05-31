13.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full toss, pitching outside off stump once more. Billings advances and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

13.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Billings advances and plays a drive for four runs past the bowler.

13.4 1 Majid pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Finch gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

13.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Finch gets on the front foot and drives for four runs on the off side.

13.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Billings moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for one run through the off side.

13.1 1 Full, outside off once more. Finch rocks back and eases a drive for one run.

12.6 2 Good length from Lawrence, pitching outside off stump. Billings advances down the pitch and eases a drive through the leg side field for two runs.

12.5 1lb On a good line and length. Finch pushes forward and leg glances for a single leg bye back behind square.

12.4 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Billings pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.

12.3 1 On a good line and length from Lawrence but angled across. Finch moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for a run.

12.2 4 FOUR MORE! Full, pitching outside off stump. Finch gets forward and reverse sweeps for four runs back behind point.

12.1 4 FOUR! Finch brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Finch moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for four runs back behind point.

11.6 . Full ball, on a good line. Billings moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

11.5 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Finch gets forward and flicks for 1 run.

11.4 . Pitched up, outside off again. Finch moves onto the front foot and drives

11.3 4 FOUR! Lawes drops one in short, outside off. Finch goes back and outside edges back behind square for 4 runs.

11.2 2 Full, pitching outside off stump. Finch gets on the front foot and drives behind point on the off side for a pair of runs.

11.1 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line once more. Billings gets forward and drives for a run down the ground.

10.6 1 Majid pitches one up, on a good line. Billings gets forward and leg glances for a run behind square.

10.5 1 Full, outside off once again. Finch moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

10.4 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Finch moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

10.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Billings gets on the back foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

10.2 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across Finch. He moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the leg side for a single run.

10.1 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Finch pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep behind point.

9.6 2 Lawes pitches one up, outside off. Billings pushes forward and plays a pull behind square for two runs.

9.5 . CHANCE! Full toss, pitching outside off. Billings gets forward and drives. A run out chance but Kent Spitfires survive the attempt.

9.4 4 And again! Length ball, outside off stump. Billings advances and drives for four runs on the off side.

9.3 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off once again. Billings moves down the pitch and pulls for 4 runs.

9.2 . Good length from Lawes, pitching outside off again. Billings pushes forward and defends

9.1 4 FOUR! Clark pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Billings advances down the pitch and drives for 4 runs over the off side field.

8.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Majid, pitching outside off once more. Finch rocks back and square cuts for four runs.

8.5 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Billings goes back and drives on the on side for one run.

8.4 . Good length from Majid, pitching outside off stump. Billings goes back and drives through the off side field.

8.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Finch pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Billings pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run.

7.6 2 Full, pitching on a good line. Finch gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a pair of runs down the ground.

7.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Finch goes back and eases a drive

7.4 1 Full ball, pitching on leg. Billings gets on the front foot and flicks back behind square for 1 run.

7.3 4 FOUR! Clark pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Billings goes back and plays a paddle back behind square for four runs.

7.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Finch gets forward and drives down the ground for a run.

7.1 1 Full ball, on line. Billings gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run back behind square.

6.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump once again. Finch rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

6.5 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Finch rocks back and eases a drive

6.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Billings moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

6.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Finch goes back and drives for a single run.

6.3 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angling across. Finch goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

6.2 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Billings rocks back and slices a cut for a single run back through point.

6.1 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Finch gets forward and flicks for a run.

5.6 1 Good length, on leg stump. Finch gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

5.5 1 Good length from Curran, outside off. Billings rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

5.4 1 On a good line and length from Curran. Finch pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

5.3 1 Good length, outside off again. Billings pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

5.2 . Full ball, outside off stump once more. Billings moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.

5.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Billings pushes forward and defends

4.6 2 Good length from Topley, outside off stump once again. Finch moves onto the back foot and drives for two runs through point on the off side.

4.6 1w Wide. Short, pitching well outside off stump.

4.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length but angled across. Billings goes back and guides a leg glance behind square for a single run.

4.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Crawley moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field.

4.2 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Finch goes back and edges behind square on the leg side for one run.

4.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump but angled across. Crawley pushes forward and leg glances for a run back behind square.

3.6 . Good length, outside off again. Finch gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Crawley gets forward and flicks for a single run.

3.4 . Full, pitching outside off. Crawley pushes forward and edges

3.3 W OUT! Lawes breaks through! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Bell-Drummond gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Bell-Drummond has to go

3.2 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Finch moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

3.1 1 Pitched up, outside off. Bell-Drummond gets forward and drives through the off side for 1 run.

2.6 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Bell-Drummond gets on the front foot and defends for a single run through the off side field.

2.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off but angling across. Finch gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for a run.

2.4 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Bell-Drummond moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run behind point on the off side.

2.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Bell-Drummond gets on the back foot and cuts

2.2 2 Pitching on a good line and length but angling across. Bell-Drummond gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.

2.1 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Bell-Drummond moves onto the front foot and defends

1.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump again. Bell-Drummond gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

1.5 1 Full, outside off once again. Finch pushes forward and flicks for a run.

1.4 . Good length from Curran, pitching outside off once again. Finch rocks back and punches a drive

1.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Finch moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

1.2 6 SIX! Full, on line. Finch gets on the front foot and drives on the leg side for six runs.

1.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Finch pushes forward and plays a flick for four runs.

0.6 1 Good line and length but angling across Finch. He rocks back and pulls behind square for one run.

0.5 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Finch gets on the back foot and drives through the off side.

0.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Finch pushes forward and eases a drive for four runs.

0.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length but angled across. Bell-Drummond moves onto the front foot and leg glances back behind square for one run.

0.2 1 Short of a length, outside off once again. Finch gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for one run.

0.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Finch gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

19.5 W OUT! Dudgeon gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Majid. He rocks back and pulls poorly, and is caught by Lintott

19.4 1 Back of a length, outside off again. Lawes moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

19.3 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Lawes rocks back and pulls for two runs.

19.2 . Back of a length from Dudgeon, pitching on a good line once more. Lawes moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a ramp

19.1 1 On a good line and length from Dudgeon. Majid moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field for one run.

18.6 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Klaassen, outside off stump but angling across the batter. Lawes moves onto the back foot and lifts a scoop for a half dozen runs back behind square.

18.5 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Lawes gets on the back foot but misses while trying a cut

18.4 W OUT! Run out. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Lawes moves onto the back foot and pulls sloppily. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Klaassen. Topley is then run out, as a result of some tidy fielding by Klaassen.

18.3 W OUT! Run out. Good length, outside off stump once more. Clark moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run through point on the off side. He is then run out at the non-striker's end, as a result of some tidy fielding by Billings and Finch.

18.2 . Klaassen pitches one up, outside off stump. Clark moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

18.1 1 Good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Lawes shuffles down the pitch and drives shakily for 1 run.

17.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Clark rocks back and plays a shaky pull

17.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Lawes rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

17.4 . Back of a length, outside off again. Lawes ducks out of the way

17.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Clark goes back and plays a pull for one run.

17.2 1 Full, on a good line. Lawes gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

17.1 1 Length ball, outside off again. Clark rocks back and drives for a run.

16.6 1 Good length from Klaassen, outside off once more. Clark gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

16.5 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Clark gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

16.4 1 Klaassen pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Lawes pushes forward and plays a flick back behind square for one run.

16.3 W OUT! Klaassen breaks through! Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Lawrence goes back and pulls, but is caught by Forrester

16.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. Clark moves onto the front foot and glances for a single run behind point on the off side.

15.6 1 Length ball, outside off again. Curran rocks back and pulls for one run.

15.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Lawrence goes back and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

15.4 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Curran moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

15.3 1 Milnes pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Lawrence pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

15.2 1 Back of a length from Milnes, on line but angled across the batter. Curran moves onto the back foot and is struck on the gloves while attempting a pull back behind square for a single run.

15.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Lawrence moves onto the front foot and drives through the leg side field for 1 run.

14.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Lawrence goes back and eases a drive on the off side for one run.

14.5 1 On a good line and length from Klaassen. Curran moves onto the front foot and outside edges for a run.

14.4 1 Good line and length from Klaassen. Lawrence pushes forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

14.3 1 Good line and length from Klaassen. Curran moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

14.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, on leg stump. Curran moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs behind square.

14.1 1 Good length, outside off stump. Lawrence rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

13.4 2 Pitched up, on a good line. Curran moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for two runs down the ground.

13.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Curran rocks back and cuts

13.2 2 Good line and length from Denly. Curran gets forward and flicks for a pair of runs.

13.1 . Full ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Curran. He gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend

12.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Curran pushes forward and eases a drive for one run on the off side.

12.5 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Curran moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

12.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Curran moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

12.3 6 SIX! Pitched up, outside off stump. Curran pushes forward and skies a drive over the leg side field for 6 runs.

12.2 1 On a good line and length from Lintott again. Lawrence gets on the front foot and sweeps for 1 run.

12.1 . Full ball, on a good line. Lawrence moves onto the front foot and sweeps

11.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Curran moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs on the off side.

11.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Lawrence gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.

11.4 1 Denly pitches one up, on line but angled across Curran. He moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for one run.

11.3 . Full ball, on a good line. Curran moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field.

11.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Lawrence gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

11.1 . Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Lawrence gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance

10.6 1 Pitched up, outside off again. Lawrence moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.

10.5 1 Lintott pitches one up, outside off once more. Curran gets forward and drives through the off side for a single run.

10.4 1 Full, outside off. Lawrence pushes forward and drives for a single run behind point on the off side.

10.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Curran pushes forward and drives through the off side field for a single run.

10.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Evans gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

9.6 1 Full, on a good line once again. Evans gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

9.5 . Pitched up, on a good line. Evans goes back and eases a drive

9.4 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Evans gets on the back foot and guides a cut for a couple of runs.

9.3 1 Full, outside off once more. Lawrence rocks back and cuts back behind point for a single run.

9.2 1 Full, pitching outside off. Evans pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side for a single run.

9.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Lawrence gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

8.6 . Full, outside off stump once again. Evans pushes forward and eases a drive

8.5 . Lintott pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Evans pushes forward and tucks a leg glance behind square.

8.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Evans pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive

8.3 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Evans gets forward and drives down the ground.

8.2 . Lintott pitches one up, outside leg and angled across the batter. Evans gets forward and plays a flick

8.1 W OUT! Caught. Full, outside off once more. Roy gets on the front foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Klaassen down the ground.

7.6 1 Good length from Denly, pitching outside off once again. Roy moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side for one run.

7.5 . Full toss, pitching outside off. Roy moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep behind point.

7.4 . Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across Roy. He gets on the front foot and defends

7.3 . DROPPED! Full ball, outside off. Roy goes back and lofts a shaky square cut. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Dudgeon.

7.2 1 Denly pitches one up, on a good line. Lawrence gets forward and drives for one run.

7.1 . Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Lawrence moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

6.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Lawrence gets on the front foot and punches a drive past the bowler for a single run.

6.3 1 Pitched up, outside off once more. Roy moves onto the back foot and cuts through point for a run.

6.2 . Good length, outside off. Roy moves onto the back foot and pulls down the ground.

6.1 1 On a good line and length. Curran rocks back and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

5.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Curran pushes forward and flicks a glance behind point for a single run.

5.5 . Good line and length from Dudgeon. Curran pushes forward and defends

5.4 1 Good length from Dudgeon, outside off stump again. Roy gets forward and defends for a run.

5.3 . Dropped in short by Dudgeon, outside off stump but angling across Roy. He goes back but makes no contact while attempting a hook

5.2 1 Full, on line. Curran drives through the leg side field for a single run.

5.1 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Curran pushes forward and drives for six runs.

4.6 1 Good length from Milnes, pitching outside leg stump once more. Curran gets on the front foot and leg glances behind square for 1 run.

4.5 4 FOUR! Milnes pitches one up, pitching outside off. Curran moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs on the off side.

4.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Curran gets forward and drives through the off side field.

4.3 . Milnes pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Curran gets on the back foot and plays a pull

4.2 . Milnes pitches one up, outside off. Curran pushes forward and drives

4.1 W OUT! Milnes gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Pope gets forward and skies a mediocre drive, and is caught by Klaassen down the ground.

4.1 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Pope pushes forward but misses while trying a leg glance

3.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off once again. Roy gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

3.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Pope pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run through the off side field.

3.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Pope gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

3.3 1 Good length from Klaassen, outside leg. Roy goes back and pulls for a single run back behind square.

3.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Roy moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs back behind square.

3.1 . On a good line and length from Klaassen. Roy pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive

2.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Pope gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Pope pushes forward and eases a drive

2.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Pope gets forward and defends

2.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length but angled across. Pope rocks back and plays a pull for four runs behind square.

2.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Pope gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump again. Pope moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for four runs.

1.6 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Roy pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 . Good length from Milnes, outside off stump once again. Roy goes back and eases a shaky drive

1.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Roy pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

1.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Pope gets forward and edges on the leg side for a single run.

1.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Roy pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

1.1 . Length ball, outside off again. Roy moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot

0.6 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Dudgeon, pitching outside off again. Jacks shuffles down the pitch and edges, and is caught by Lintott

0.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Jacks gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

0.4 . Good line and length from Dudgeon. Jacks gets on the front foot and leg glances

0.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Roy gets forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot

0.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Roy gets forward and punches a drive through the off side.