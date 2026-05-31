Match details Surrey vs Kent T20 T20 Blast 31.05.2026

T20

Kennington Oval

SUR
SUR

116

KEN
KEN

118

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Kent won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 31, 2026 03:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Surrey Squad

PlayersRoy Jason, Jacks Will, Pope Ollie, Curran Sam, Lawrence Dan, Evans Laurie, Curran Tom, Clark Jordan, Lawes Thomas Edward, Majid Yousef, Topley Reece
BenchAbbott Sean, Thomas Adam Roger George, Worrall Daniel

Kent Squad

PlayersFinch Harry, Bell-Drummond Daniel, Crawley Zak, Billings Sam, Denly Joe, Benjamin Christopher Gavin, Forrester Dian, Milnes Matt, Lintott Jacob, Dudgeon Keith, Klaassen Fred
BenchEvison Joey, Foreman Bertie, Muyeye Tawanda, Parkinson Matt, Rogers Tom

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet