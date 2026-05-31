Results Score Surrey vs Kent T20 T20 Blast 31.05.2026

T20

Kennington Oval

SUR
SUR

116

KEN
KEN

118

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Finch Harrybatsman644281152.38
Billings Samwicket keeper422860150
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Lawes Thomas Edwardall rounder403418.510
Topley Reecebowler30181610

Latest Highlights

13.6
4

Back-to-back boundaries! Full toss, pitching outside off stump once more. Billings advances and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

13.5
4

FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Billings advances and plays a drive for four runs past the bowler.

13.4
1

Majid pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Finch gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

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