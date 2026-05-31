Results Score Surrey vs Kent T20 T20 Blast 31.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Finch Harrybatsman
|64
|42
|8
|1
|152.38
|Billings Samwicket keeper
|42
|28
|6
|0
|150
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Lawes Thomas Edwardall rounder
|4
|0
|34
|1
|8.5
|1
|0
|Topley Reecebowler
|3
|0
|18
|1
|6
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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13.6
4
Back-to-back boundaries! Full toss, pitching outside off stump once more. Billings advances and drives for 4 runs down the ground.
13.5
4
FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Billings advances and plays a drive for four runs past the bowler.
13.4
1
Majid pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Finch gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.