Squads Surrey vs Kent T20 T20 Blast 31.05.2026

T20

Kennington Oval

SUR
SUR

116

KEN
KEN

118

Playing

SUR
SUR
KEN
KEN
First TeamSecond Team
Roy Jason

batsman

Jacks Will

batsman

Pope Ollie

batsman

Curran Sam

all rounder

Billings Sam

wicket keeper

Denly Joe

batsman

Curran Tom

all rounder

Forrester Dian

all rounder

Clark Jordan

all rounder

Bench

SUR
SUR
KEN
KEN
First TeamSecond Team
Evison Joey

all rounder

Thomas Adam Roger George

no information yet

Foreman Bertie

all rounder