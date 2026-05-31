Squads Surrey vs Kent T20 T20 Blast 31.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Roy Jason
batsman
Finch Harry
batsman
Jacks Will
batsman
Bell-Drummond Daniel
batsman
Pope Ollie
batsman
Crawley Zak
batsman
Curran Sam
all rounder
Billings Sam
wicket keeper
Lawrence Dan
batsman
Denly Joe
batsman
Evans Laurie
batsman
Benjamin Christopher Gavin
wicket keeper
Curran Tom
all rounder
Forrester Dian
all rounder
Clark Jordan
all rounder
Milnes Matt
bowler
Lawes Thomas Edward
all rounder
Lintott Jacob
bowler
Majid Yousef
bowler
Dudgeon Keith
bowler
Topley Reece
bowler
Klaassen Fred
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Abbott Sean
bowler
Evison Joey
all rounder
Thomas Adam Roger George
no information yet
Foreman Bertie
all rounder
Worrall Daniel
bowler
Muyeye Tawanda
batsman