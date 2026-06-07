17.1 1 Good line and length from Stewart. Hughes moves onto the back foot and flicks back behind square for a run.

16.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Hughes gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

16.5 . Short of a length, outside off. Hughes goes back and defends

16.4 4 And another! Klaassen drops one in short, on line. Hughes gets on the back foot and plays a poor pull behind square for 4 runs.

15.6 2 Good line and length from Stewart. Hughes moves onto the back foot and flicks back behind square for a run.

15.5 1 On a good line and length from Dudgeon. Hughes rocks back and defends down the ground for one run.

15.4 . Good length, outside off. Hughes rocks back and drives

15.3 1 On a good line and length from Dudgeon once more. Carter moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

15.2 1 Dudgeon drops one in short, on line. Hughes moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

15.1 3 Short, pitching on a good line once again. Carter gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 3 runs.

14.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Carter moves onto the back foot and flicks for one run.

14.5 1 Short, pitching outside off. Hughes moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

14.4 2 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Hughes gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

14.3 1 Klaassen drops one in short, on line. Carter moves onto the back foot and lifts a bad pull for 1 run.

14.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Hughes goes back and plays a flick for one run.

14.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Klaassen, pitching outside off once more. Hughes goes back and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

13.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Denly, outside off stump. Carter steps back and cuts for four runs back behind point.

13.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Carter gets on the back foot and plays a cut

13.4 2 On a good line and length from Denly. Carter pushes forward and scoops for a pair of runs back behind square.

13.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Carter steps away and punches a bad drive

13.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Hughes goes back and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

13.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Carter goes back and cuts for a run.

12.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Hughes moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Carter moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for one run.

12.4 2 Lintott pitches one up, outside leg. Carter moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a pair of runs back behind square.

12.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Carter gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

12.2 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Hughes gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run back behind square.

12.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Hughes goes back and flicks

11.6 4 And again! Full toss, outside off stump. Carter gets forward and drives for four runs.

11.5 4 FOUR! Short ball, on a good line. Carter goes back and plays a pull for four runs. The ball is misfielded.

11.4 1 On a good line and length. Hughes rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run. The ball is misfielded.

11.3 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Carter moves onto the back foot and flicks for a single run back behind square.

11.2 . Back of a length from Milnes, outside off. Carter goes back and defends

11.1 W OUT! Milnes breaks through! Yorker, outside leg and angled across Leaning. He gets on the back foot and flicks poorly, and is caught by Dudgeon

10.6 1 Full toss, on leg stump and angling across. Leaning gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

10.5 . Length ball, outside off. Leaning pushes forward and drives

10.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Leaning goes back and pulls

10.3 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Hughes gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

10.2 1 Good length from Lintott, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Leaning pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run back behind square.

10.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Leaning pushes forward and defends

9.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Leaning rocks back and cuts for 4 runs through point.

9.1 . Full, on a good line. Leaning goes back and plays a defensive stroke

7.6 1 On a good line and length. Leaning gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

7.1 1 Denly pitches one up, outside off. Leaning gets forward and inside edges back behind square for a run.

6.1 . Full toss, pitching outside off stump once more. Hughes pushes forward and punches a drive

5.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

3.5 4 And another! Length ball, outside off. Simpson creates room and drives on the leg side for four runs.

3.4 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Simpson creates space and drives past the bowler for 4 runs.

3.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Hughes gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

3.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Simpson gets on the back foot and drives for one run through the off side.

2.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Simpson gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

2.5 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Dudgeon, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Simpson goes back and plays a pull for four runs.

2.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Simpson moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull

2.2 4 And another! Good length from Dudgeon, outside off stump. Simpson goes back and eases a drive on the off side for four runs.

2.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Simpson advances down the pitch and eases a drive for four runs down the ground.

1.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Hughes moves down the pitch and punches a drive

1.5 1 Good length from Milnes, pitching outside off stump. Simpson goes back and defends for a run.

1.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Simpson goes back and flicks behind square for four runs.

1.3 1 Milnes pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Hughes gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

1.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Hughes pushes forward and drives

1.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Hughes gets on the front foot and defends

0.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Simpson gets forward and eases a drive

0.4 . Good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Simpson moves onto the back foot and edges onto the pads while trying to defend. Kent Spitfires appeal, but the umpire says not out.

0.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Simpson gets on the front foot and drives

0.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

0.2 W OUT! LBW. Good line and length from Dudgeon once again. Ward gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive shot. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Ward is on his way

0.1 . Back of a length, on a good line. Ward moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

19.6 1 Good length from Crocombe, pitching on leg and angled across. Dudgeon gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

19.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Dudgeon goes back and slices a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

19.4 . Crocombe drops one in short, outside off stump. Dudgeon advances but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

19.3 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Crocombe, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Dudgeon gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs behind square.

19.2 1b Short ball, pitching outside off. Milnes moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a pull, and the ball flies away from the wicketkeeper for a single bye.

19.1 1lb Short ball, on line but angling across the batter. Dudgeon gets on the back foot, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a pull, resulting in 1 leg bye.

18.6 1 Good length from Mills, pitching outside off. Dudgeon moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side field.

18.5 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Milnes rocks back and punches a drive for a run through the off side.

18.4 W OUT! Mills breaks through! On a good line and length from Mills. Lintott advances down the pitch and drives, but is caught by Briggs on the off side.

18.3 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Dudgeon gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for 1 run.

18.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Lintott goes back and drives through the off side for 1 run.

18.1 . Good length, outside off stump again. Lintott rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a scoop

17.6 1 Full toss, outside off. Lintott advances down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side for one run.

17.5 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Dudgeon gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the on side field for one run.

17.4 6 SIX! Good line and length from Briggs. Dudgeon goes back and pulls for 6 runs.

17.3 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Dudgeon shuffles down the pitch and drives for 2 runs on the leg side.

17.2 1 Good line and length. Lintott shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for a run.

17.1 1 Full, pitching outside off stump again. Dudgeon gets forward and defends through the off side field for a run.

16.6 W OUT! Caught. Full, outside off stump again. Denly moves onto the front foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Hughes down the ground.

16.5 1 Yorker, outside off. Dudgeon moves onto the front foot and outside edges for 1 run.

16.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Denly gets forward and drives through the on side field for one run.

16.3 1 Short of a length, on line. Dudgeon moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

16.2 1lb Good length from Mills, pitching outside leg. Denly moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive shot, resulting in a leg bye.

16.1 6 MAXIMUM! Short ball, pitching on a good line. Denly gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a half dozen runs back behind square.

15.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Denly goes back and flicks behind square for one run.

15.5 1 Crocombe drops one in short, pitching on a good line but angled across. Dudgeon gets on the back foot and is struck on the gloves while attempting to play a defensive shot for a run behind square.

15.4 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across Dudgeon. He gets on the back foot and flicks back behind square for 4 runs.

15.3 . Crocombe drops one in short, outside off once again. Dudgeon moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a ramp

15.2 1 Short ball, pitching outside off. Denly rocks back and inside edges behind square for a single run.

15.1 1lb Yorker, outside leg and angling across Dudgeon. He rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend, resulting in 1 leg bye.

14.6 1 Good line and length from Briggs. Dudgeon moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

14.5 . On a good line and length from Briggs. Dudgeon moves onto the back foot and defends

14.4 W OUT! Briggs gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off. Stewart rocks back and cuts shakily, and is caught by Hunt

14.3 . Good length from Briggs, pitching on leg and angling across. Stewart moves onto the back foot and cuts

14.2 1 On a good line and length. Denly rocks back and guides a cut for one run.

14.1 1 Good length from Briggs, pitching outside off. Stewart rocks back and plays a cut for one run.

13.6 1 Full ball, outside off. Stewart steps back and drives for one run down the ground.

13.5 W OUT! Leaning gets the wicket! Good length from Leaning, on leg stump. Benjamin moves onto the front foot and sweeps sloppily, and is caught by Hunt behind square.

13.4 1 Leaning pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Denly moves down the pitch and flicks for 1 run.

13.3 6 SIX! Full, outside off stump. Denly advances and drives for six runs straight down the ground.

13.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Denly moves down the pitch and eases a drive for four runs.

13.1 . Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Denly moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep. Sussex Sharks appeal, however the umpire gives Denly not out.

12.6 2 Yorker, outside leg and angled across Benjamin. He moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

12.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Denly rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for a single run.

12.4 1 On a good line and length. Benjamin goes back and pulls for a single run.

12.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Denly shuffles down the pitch and drives through the off side field for one run.

12.2 1 Full, on a good line. Benjamin pushes forward and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

12.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Denly rocks back and flicks behind square for a single run.

11.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. Denly pushes forward and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

11.5 1 Good line and length. Benjamin rocks back and flicks for a run.

11.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Denly moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a run.

11.3 1 Good line and length from Lamb. Benjamin rocks back and flicks for 1 run.

11.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off once more. Benjamin gets on the back foot and late cuts behind point for 4 runs.

11.1 . Good length from Lamb, pitching outside off. Benjamin pushes forward and drives

10.6 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across Benjamin. He rocks back and ramps sloppily back behind point for 1 run.

10.5 1 Crocombe drops one in short, pitching on a good line again. Denly moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

10.4 1 Good line and length from Crocombe. Benjamin gets forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

10.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Denly goes back and flicks for a single run.

10.2 1 On a good line and length from Crocombe. Benjamin moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke straight down the ground for a single run.

10.2 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

10.1 1 Good length from Crocombe, pitching outside off again. Denly goes back and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

9.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Denly gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

9.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Benjamin gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a single run.

9.4 1 On a good line and length from Leaning. Denly rocks back and flicks for 1 run behind square.

9.3 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Benjamin rocks back and plays a wild pull for one run back behind square.

9.2 1 Leaning pitches one up, on a good line. Denly moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

9.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Benjamin pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field for a run.

8.6 1 On a good line and length once again. Benjamin rocks back and drives for a run down the ground.

8.5 1 On a good line and length from Briggs. Denly goes back and plays a pull for a run.

8.4 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Denly advances down the pitch and eases a drive for two runs.

8.3 1 On a good length, outside off again. Benjamin gets on the back foot and drives for a run on the off side.

8.2 . Full, outside off once again. Benjamin gets forward and defends

8.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Denly gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run through point.

7.6 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Benjamin gets on the front foot and eases a drive

7.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Benjamin gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Denly moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

7.3 1 Good length from Leaning, pitching outside off again. Benjamin goes back and eases a drive for a single run on the off side.

7.2 . Full ball, outside off once again. Benjamin gets on the back foot and defends

7.1 2 Good length from Leaning, pitching outside off stump. Benjamin rocks back and drives on the off side for two runs.

6.6 1 On a good line and length again. Benjamin pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for one run.

6.5 . On a good line and length from Hunt. Benjamin moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Benjamin moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to defend

6.3 W OUT! Hunt gets the wicket! Good length from Hunt, outside off. Finch pushes forward and drives sloppily, and is caught by Hughes down the ground.

6.2 . On a good length, outside leg and angled across. Finch gets on the front foot and defends

6.1 1 Full ball, outside off stump once again. Denly pushes forward and drives behind point on the off side for one run.

5.6 1 Back of a length from Crocombe, outside off stump. Denly moves onto the back foot and plays a cut back behind point for a single run.

5.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg. Denly rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick

5.4 1 Good length from Crocombe, pitching outside off stump. Finch gets on the front foot and defends for 1 run.

5.3 4 And another! Short ball, on line. Finch gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs back behind square.

5.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Finch goes back and punches a drive for four runs through the off side.

5.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Denly gets on the back foot and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

4.6 . Good line and length. Finch gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Finch gets on the back foot and drives

4.4 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Finch pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Denly rocks back and defends through point for a run.

4.2 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Denly pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.1 1 Good length from Hunt, pitching outside leg and angling across. Finch rocks back and plays a flick for a run.

3.6 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across the batter. Finch goes back and defends for a single run behind square on the on side.

3.5 1 Back of a length from Mills, pitching outside leg. Denly goes back and flicks for a single run behind square.

3.4 . On a good line and length from Mills once again. Denly gets on the front foot and defends

3.3 W OUT! Mills gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length but angled across Billings. He gets on the back foot and plays a flick, but is caught by Hunt behind square.

3.2 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Finch moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke back through point for a single run.

3.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Finch gets on the back foot and punches a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

2.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Billings gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

2.5 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Crawley moves onto the front foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Alsop on the off side.

2.4 . On a good line and length from Hunt once again. Crawley gets forward and defends

2.3 . On a good line and length but angling across. Crawley moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend. Sussex Sharks appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

2.2 . On a good line and length from Hunt once again. Crawley pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.1 W OUT! Bowled. On a good line and length from Hunt. Bell-Drummond gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Bell-Drummond has to go

1.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Finch creates room and punches a drive for four runs on the on side.

1.5 . Short of a length, on a good line once again. Finch rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

1.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Bell-Drummond moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

1.3 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across Finch. He gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

1.2 1 Short ball, on line. Bell-Drummond goes back and pulls for a single run.

1.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Finch goes back and defends on the off side for a single run.

0.3 1 Hunt drops one in short, on line. Finch gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run behind square.

0.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across Finch. He gets on the back foot and plays a flick behind square for four runs.