Match details Sussex vs Kent T20 T20 Blast 07.06.2026

T20

County Ground

SUS
SUS

(17 ov.) 130/3

KEN
KEN

133

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Sussex won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, June 07, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sussex Squad

PlayersHughes Daniel, Ward Harrison, Simpson John, Leaning Jack, Alsop Tom, Carter Oliver, Lamb Danny, Crocombe Henry T, Briggs Danny, Mills Tymal, Hunt Sean Frank
BenchCarson Jack, Clark Tom, Coles James Matthew, Currie Bradley, Foreman Bertie, Hudson-Prentice Fynn

Kent Squad

PlayersBell-Drummond Daniel, Finch Harry, Crawley Zak, Billings Sam, Denly Joe, Benjamin Christopher Gavin, Lintott Jacob, Stewart Grant, Milnes Matt, Dudgeon Keith, Klaassen Fred
BenchEvison Joey, Muyeye Tawanda, Parkinson Matt, Rogers Tom

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet