Results Score Sussex vs Kent T20 T20 Blast 07.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Hughes Danielbatsman
|41
|37
|5
|0
|110.81
|Simpson Johnwicket keeper
|33
|22
|7
|0
|150
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Lintott Jacobbowler
|4
|0
|19
|0
|4.75
|0
|0
|Dudgeon Keithbowler
|4
|0
|24
|2
|6
|2
|0
Latest Highlights
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17.1
1
Good line and length from Stewart. Hughes moves onto the back foot and flicks back behind square for a run.
16.6
1
Length ball, outside off stump. Hughes gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.
16.5
.
Short of a length, outside off. Hughes goes back and defends