Results Score Sussex vs Kent T20 T20 Blast 07.06.2026

T20

County Ground

SUS
SUS

(17 ov.) 130/3

KEN
KEN

133

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Hughes Danielbatsman413750110.81
Simpson Johnwicket keeper332270150
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Lintott Jacobbowler401904.7500
Dudgeon Keithbowler40242620

Latest Highlights

17.1
1

Good line and length from Stewart. Hughes moves onto the back foot and flicks back behind square for a run.

16.6
1

Length ball, outside off stump. Hughes gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

16.5
.

Short of a length, outside off. Hughes goes back and defends

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