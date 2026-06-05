17.4 1 Full toss, outside leg and angled across the batter. Trevaskis gets forward and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

17.3 2 Full toss, outside off. Trevaskis pushes forward and plays a pull for two runs.

17.2 2 Full toss, pitching outside off. Trevaskis gets forward and drives through the off side for 2 runs.

17.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside off. Trevaskis gets forward and skies a drive for 6 runs over the leg side field.

16.6 . Price now coming over the wicket to Turner. Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Turner gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

16.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Trevaskis gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

16.4 2 Price comes around the wicket to Trevaskis. Back of a length from Price, outside off. Trevaskis moves onto the front foot and plays a mediocre pull for 2 runs.

16.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Turner gets on the front foot and lifts a wild drive back behind point for a run.

16.2 2 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Turner moves onto the front foot and drives for 2 runs through the off side field.

16.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Turner gets forward and eases a drive for four runs through point on the off side.

15.6 . Yorker, outside off stump once more. Trevaskis gets forward and defends

15.5 W OUT! Mills gets the wicket! Full ball, outside off. Green moves onto the front foot and skies a shaky drive, and is caught by Hughes on the off side.

15.4 4 FOUR! Mills comes over the wicket to Green. Mills drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump. Green gets on the back foot and hooks shakily for 4 runs back behind square.

15.3 1 Turner brings up his fifty! Good length, outside off. Turner pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side.

15.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Green gets on the front foot and outside edges for 1 run behind point.

15.1 4 FOUR! Full, outside off once again. Green pushes forward and plays a drive down the ground for four runs.

14.6 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Green rocks back and plays a cut for a single run.

14.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Turner gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

14.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Turner creates space and eases a drive through the off side field for four runs.

14.2 2 Back of a length from Briggs, pitching outside off. Turner moves onto the back foot and cuts back through point for two runs.

14.1 1 Briggs pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Green gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

13.6 . Full toss, outside off. Turner moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

13.5 6 MAXIMUM! Dropped in short by Mills, outside off. Turner gets on the back foot and plays a pull for six runs behind square.

13.4 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside off.

13.3 1lb Dropped in short by Mills, on line. Turner rocks back, and is hit on the body while trying to play a hook, resulting in a leg bye behind square.

13.2 . Good length from Mills, outside off once more. Turner pushes forward and eases a drive

13.1 1 DROPPED! Short ball, outside off. Green gets on the back foot and inside edges for a single run behind point. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Simpson.

12.6 4 FOUR! Free hit, and Turner takes advantage of it. Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Turner pushes forward and lofts a drive for 4 runs.

12.6 nb No ball. Full, on leg stump and angled across Turner. He pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

12.5 1 Full, on a good line. Green pushes forward and edges for 1 run.

12.4 . Good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Green moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a glance

12.3 W OUT! Hunt gets the wicket! Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Ben Cox moves onto the back foot and plays a shaky scoop, and is caught by Simpson

12.2 1 Length ball, outside leg again. Turner advances and drives for one run straight down the ground.

12.1 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Turner pushes forward and drives for 6 runs.

12.1 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Turner pushes forward but misses while trying a pull

12.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Turner moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a leg glance

11.6 1 Dropped in short by Price, pitching outside off stump again. Turner pushes forward and pulls sloppily for a run.

11.5 3 Good length, outside off stump. Ben Cox pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for three runs.

11.4 . Full ball, outside off stump. Ben Cox gets on the back foot and ramps shakily

11.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Ben Cox advances and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

11.2 . Price drops one in short, pitching outside off once more. Ben Cox shuffles down the pitch but misses while trying a pull

11.1 . Short of a length, outside off once more. Ben Cox gets on the front foot and glances through the on side field.

10.6 1 Lamb comes over the wicket. Lamb pitches one up, outside off stump. Ben Cox gets forward and drives for 1 run through the off side.

10.5 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Lamb, pitching outside off stump. Kelly gets forward and edges, and is impressively caught by Simpson. An incredible display of catching by Simpson!

10.4 2 Lamb now coming around the wicket. Pitched up, outside leg and angling across Kelly. He steps away and eases a drive for a couple of runs down the ground. Great fielding by Briggs prevents a boundary.

10.3 1 Full, on a good line. Turner goes back and glances on the leg side for one run.

10.2 4 FOUR! Lamb now coming over the wicket to Turner. Back of a length from Lamb, outside off stump. Turner pushes forward and plays a pull for four runs.

10.1 1 Lamb pitches one up, on a good line. Kelly moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

9.6 2 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Turner. He gets on the front foot and finesses a glance on the leg side for a pair of runs.

9.4 . Good length from Leaning, outside off once again. Kelly advances down the pitch and eases a drive on the off side.

9.3 1 Leaning pitches one up, outside off. Turner moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

9.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Kelly. He gets on the back foot and glances for 1 run on the on side.

9.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Kelly moves down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

8.6 . Good length from Briggs, pitching outside off. Turner goes back and cuts

8.5 1 Pitched up, on line. Kelly rocks back and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

8.4 1 Good length from Briggs, pitching outside off stump. Turner pushes forward and defends for 1 run.

8.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Briggs. Turner gets forward and lofts a reverse sweep for 4 runs back behind point.

8.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Turner rocks back and cuts shakily

8.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Turner moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side for four runs.

7.6 . Leaning pitches one up, on a good line. Kelly moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

7.5 2 Leaning now coming around the wicket to Kelly. Full, outside off. Kelly gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for a pair of runs.

7.4 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Turner. He steps away and guides a cut for a single run.

7.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Kelly gets forward and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.

7.2 . Good length, outside off. Kelly gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

7.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Kelly goes back and slices a cut for 4 runs behind point.

6.6 W OUT! Briggs gets the wicket! Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across Tattersall. He pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a glance. The umpire's finger goes up, and Tattersall has to go

6.5 1 Good length from Briggs, pitching outside leg. Kelly moves onto the back foot and glances on the on side for one run.

6.4 1 Good length, outside off. Tattersall gets on the back foot and slices a cut for one run.

6.3 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Kelly goes back and glances for 1 run through the on side field.

6.2 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Tattersall gets on the back foot and glances for one run.

5.6 4 FOUR MORE! Dropped in short by Price, pitching outside leg stump. Kelly moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.

5.3 2 Short of a length, outside off once again. Tattersall rocks back and pulls for a pair of runs down the ground.

5.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Tattersall rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a scoop

5.1 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Kelly rocks back and inside edges for a run behind square.

4.6 1lb Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kelly goes back, and is struck on the body while trying to play a defensive shot, resulting in a leg bye.

4.5 . Dropped in short by Hunt, pitching outside off again. Kelly moves onto the back foot and inside edges onto the body while attempting to defend

4.5 1w Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside leg. Kelly gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a leg glance

4.5 1w Wide. Short of a length, on a good line but angling across. Kelly gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a leg glance

4.5 1w Wide. Hunt drops one in short, pitching far outside leg.

4.4 1lb Length ball, pitching outside leg again. Tattersall moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a glance, resulting in one leg bye.

4.3 2 Back of a length, outside leg and angling across. Tattersall gets on the back foot and cuts for a couple of runs back behind point.

4.2 1 Good length from Hunt, pitching outside off stump. Kelly moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for one run.

4.1 1 Dropped in short by Hunt, outside leg and angled across Tattersall. He gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

3.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Tattersall pushes forward and finesses a glance for a run.

3.5 . Free hit, but Tattersall can't take advantage. Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Tattersall creates room but swings and misses while attempting a drive

3.5 nb No ball. Very short, outside off. Tattersall ducks

3.5 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside leg. Tattersall moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a leg glance

3.4 W OUT! Caught. Mills drops one in short, outside off stump. Rishi Patel gets forward and pulls poorly, and is caught by Price down the ground.

3.3 4 And again! Mills now coming around the wicket. Full, pitching outside off stump. Rishi Patel moves onto the front foot and skies a drive over the off side for four runs.

3.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mills, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Rishi Patel pushes forward and drives on the off side for four runs.

3.1 . Back of a length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Rishi Patel moves onto the front foot and drives

2.6 1 Free hit. Pitching on a good line and length. Rishi Patel gets forward and plays a mediocre drive for one run.

2.6 nb No ball. Back of a length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Rishi Patel pushes forward and defends

2.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Rishi Patel goes back and finesses a bad glance

2.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg again. Rishi Patel steps away and plays a wild defensive stroke back behind square.

2.3 1 Good length from Hunt, pitching outside off but angling across the batter. Kelly gets on the back foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to defend behind point on the off side for a single run. Sussex Sharks appeal, but Kelly is given not out.

2.2 . Hunt drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Kelly moves onto the back foot, and is struck on the body while trying to play a defensive shot

2.1 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Hunt, outside leg and angling across the batter. Mike gets forward and lifts a sloppy pull, and is caught by Leaning

1.4 . Pitched up, outside leg. Mike pushes forward and guides a leg glance behind square.

1.3 2 Mills drops one in short, outside leg and angling across Mike. He gets on the front foot and skies a poor pull for 2 runs back behind square.

0.6 2 Short of a length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Rishi Patel gets forward and outside edges back behind point for a couple of runs.

0.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Hunt, pitching outside leg and angled across. Rishi Patel pushes forward and skies a pull for 4 runs.

0.4 1 Short ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Mike moves onto the front foot and plays a mediocre pull for one run back behind square.

0.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Rishi Patel gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

0.2 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Hunt, outside leg and angling across the batter. Rishi Patel rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

0.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across Rishi Patel. He gets on the front foot and defends

19.5 W OUT! Green breaks through! Full ball, on a good line. Price moves onto the front foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Tattersall on the leg side.

19.4 2 DROPPED! Good length from Green, outside off. Price moves onto the front foot and drives averagely over the leg side field for 2 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

19.3 W OUT! Run out. Short ball, on a good line but angled across the batter. Mills . He is then run out at the non-striker's end, as a result of some good fielding by Ben Cox and Green.

19.2 4 And again! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Mills moves onto the front foot and drives over the leg side field for four runs.

19.1 W OUT! Green finds a way through! Yorker, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Briggs creates space but swings and misses while attempting a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Briggs has to depart

18.5 W OUT! Caught. Bouncer, outside off. Alsop goes back and pulls averagely, and is caught by Rishi Patel back behind square.

18.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Alsop pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a square cut

18.3 4 DROPPED! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Alsop. He gets on the front foot and plays a glance over the on side field for four runs. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Scriven.

18.2 1 Full, on a good line. Price pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.

17.6 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Price gets forward and pulls sloppily for a single run.

17.2 1 Full, pitching outside off once again. Alsop pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for a run.

17.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Alsop gets forward but makes no contact while trying a leg glance

16.5 1 Trevaskis pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Price moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

16.3 4 FOUR! Trevaskis now coming over the wicket to Alsop. On a good length, outside off stump again. Alsop gets on the back foot and drives for four runs through the off side.

15.6 2 Davey pitches one up, outside off once more. Alsop gets forward and drives for a couple of runs on the off side.

15.4 W OUT! Davey gets the wicket! Good length, outside off stump once again. Lamb moves onto the front foot and lifts a bad pull, and is caught by Ben Cox

15.4 1w Wide. Bouncer, outside off stump but angling wildly across Lamb. He gets on the back foot but misses while trying a hook

14.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. Lamb moves onto the front foot and inside edges for 1 run behind square.

14.2 W OUT! Holland finds a way through! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Simpson creates room but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke, and the ball careens into the stumps

13.4 4 DROPPED! Green pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Simpson moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Green. Not an easy chance for Green.

13.3 1 Dropped in short by Green, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Alsop. He pushes forward and pulls for 1 run.

12.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Alsop moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

11.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Alsop shuffles down the pitch and glances for one run through the leg side field.

11.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Simpson pushes forward and drives for a single run through the off side field.

11.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Simpson gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.2 W OUT! Caught. Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Hughes creates room and drives sloppily, and is caught by Holland on the off side.

11.2 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

11.1 . Full toss, outside leg. Hughes gets forward and plays a sweep back behind square.

10.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Simpson rocks back and glances for one run on the leg side.

10.4 1 Trevaskis comes around the wicket. Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Hughes gets forward and sweeps for 1 run behind square.

9.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off but angled across Carter. He moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a run back behind square.

9.5 4 FOUR! Turner comes over the wicket. Good length from Turner, outside off. Carter creates room and drives for four runs.

9.4 1 Turner now coming around the wicket. Good length, outside off. Hughes gets forward and plays a shaky pull for a single run.

9.3 1 On a good line and length. Carter gets forward and plays a sweep back behind square for one run.

9.2 W OUT! Turner gets the wicket! Turner pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Leaning gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps, but is brilliantly caught by Davey

9.1 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Leaning gets on the front foot and drives

8.6 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Leaning pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

8.5 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angled across Hughes. He rocks back and tucks a glance for 1 run behind square.

8.4 1 Trevaskis comes around the wicket. Full, pitching on a good line. Leaning pushes forward and drives for a single run.

8.3 W OUT! Trevaskis gets the wicket! Trevaskis pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Ward pushes forward and drives averagely, and is caught by Tattersall on the off side.

8.3 1w Wide. Trevaskis comes over the wicket. Pitching well outside off stump.

8.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Hughes steps back and glances on the on side for 1 run.

8.1 2 On a good length, outside off. Hughes rocks back and cuts for 2 runs. The ball is misfielded by Mike costing a single run.

7.6 1 Short of a length, on line. Hughes gets on the back foot and cuts for one run back behind point.

7.5 1 Back of a length, on line. Ward pushes forward and plays a pull for 1 run.

7.4 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Hughes gets on the back foot and cuts sloppily for 1 run.

7.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Ward moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

7.2 4 FOUR! Green pitches one up, outside off. Ward gets forward and drives for four runs through the off side field.

6.6 1 Good line and length but angling across. Ward gets on the front foot and tucks a glance on the leg side for one run.

6.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Ward gets on the back foot and defends for 1 run.

6.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Hughes gets on the front foot and guides a glance for a single run through the leg side field.

5.6 . Yorker, outside off. Hughes gets on the front foot and slices a square cut

5.5 . Short of a length, on line. Hughes goes back and punches a drive through the off side.

5.4 1 Yorker, outside off. Ward moves onto the front foot and defends for a single run.

5.3 4 FOUR! Ward brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across. Ward gets forward and plays a pull for four runs.

5.2 1 Back of a length, on line once more. Hughes gets forward and plays a defensive stroke down the ground for a single run.

5.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Hughes goes back and cuts for 4 runs back through point.

4.6 . Davey drops one in short, outside leg and angled across. Ward moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the body while trying to play a pull

4.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on line. Ward moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for four runs.

4.4 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Ward pushes forward and skies a drive on the off side for six runs.

4.3 . Davey drops one in short, outside leg and angling across the batter. Ward gets on the back foot, and is hit on the body while attempting to play a pull

4.1 1lb Back of a length from Davey, outside leg and angled across. Hughes moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a leg glance, resulting in 1 leg bye behind square.

3.6 6 SIX MORE! Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Ward pushes forward and flicks for 6 runs.

3.5 6 SIX! Mike drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Ward. He moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull back behind square for a half dozen runs.

3.5 1w Wide. Very short, pitching far outside leg.

3.4 4 FOUR! Short, pitching on a good line once more. Ward moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

3.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Hughes moves onto the front foot and inside edges for 1 run.

3.2 1 Short ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Ward rocks back and cuts square for one run back behind point.

2.6 1 Good length from Holland, pitching outside leg. Hughes moves onto the front foot and glances through the on side field for 1 run.

2.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Holland. Hughes moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

2.4 1 Good length from Holland, pitching outside leg. Ward advances and glances on the on side for 1 run.

2.3 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Ward rocks back and eases a drive through the off side field.

2.2 . Back of a length from Holland, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Ward. He moves onto the back foot and defends

2.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line. Ward goes back and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

1.6 1 Full, on line. Ward moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

1.5 6 SIX! Short ball, outside leg and angled across Ward. He gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs behind square.

1.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Davey. Ward moves onto the front foot and drives on the on side for 4 runs.

1.3 1 Short, pitching outside off. Hughes advances and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

1.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Ward pushes forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

1.1 . Back of a length from Davey, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Ward pushes forward but watches the ball through to the wicketkeeper

0.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Ward gets forward and drives for one run.

0.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Hughes moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for one run.

0.4 1 Full ball, on a good line once more. Ward moves onto the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

0.3 . On a good line and length from Turner. Ward gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Ward gets on the front foot and defends