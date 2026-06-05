Match details Sussex vs Leicestershire T20 T20 Blast 05.06.2026

T20

County Ground

SUS
SUS

179

LEI
LEI

180

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Sussex won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 05, 2026 06:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sussex Squad

PlayersHughes Daniel, Ward Harrison, Simpson John, Leaning Jack, Alsop Tom, Carter Oliver, Lamb Danny, Price Tom, Briggs Danny, Mills Tymal, Hunt Sean Frank
BenchCarson Jack, Clark Tom, Coles James Matthew, Crocombe Henry T, Currie Bradley, Foreman Bertie, Hudson-Prentice Fynn

Leicestershire Squad

PlayersPatel Rishi, Tattersall Jonathan, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, Turner Ashton, Cox Ben, Green Ben, Mike Ben, Trevaskis Liam, Scriven Tom, Holland Ian, Davey Josh
BenchBudinger SG, Eskinazi Stevie, Green Alex M, Hull Josh

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet