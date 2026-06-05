Match details Sussex vs Leicestershire T20 T20 Blast 05.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|Sussex won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Friday, June 05, 2026 06:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Sussex Squad
Leicestershire Squad
|Players
|Patel Rishi, Tattersall Jonathan, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, Turner Ashton, Cox Ben, Green Ben, Mike Ben, Trevaskis Liam, Scriven Tom, Holland Ian, Davey Josh
|Bench
|Budinger SG, Eskinazi Stevie, Green Alex M, Hull Josh
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet