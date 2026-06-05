Results Score Sussex vs Leicestershire T20 T20 Blast 05.06.2026

T20

County Ground

SUS
SUS

179

LEI
LEI

180

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Turner Ashtonbatsman572863203.57
Kelly Nicholas Frederickbatsman302340130.43
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Mills Tymalbowler403829.531
Hunt Sean Frankbowler403729.2552

Latest Highlights

17.4
1

Full toss, outside leg and angled across the batter. Trevaskis gets forward and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

17.3
2

Full toss, outside off. Trevaskis pushes forward and plays a pull for two runs.

17.2
2

Full toss, pitching outside off. Trevaskis gets forward and drives through the off side for 2 runs.

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