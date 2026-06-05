Results Score Sussex vs Leicestershire T20 T20 Blast 05.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Turner Ashtonbatsman
|57
|28
|6
|3
|203.57
|Kelly Nicholas Frederickbatsman
|30
|23
|4
|0
|130.43
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Mills Tymalbowler
|4
|0
|38
|2
|9.5
|3
|1
|Hunt Sean Frankbowler
|4
|0
|37
|2
|9.25
|5
|2
Latest Highlights
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17.4
1
Full toss, outside leg and angled across the batter. Trevaskis gets forward and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.
17.3
2
Full toss, outside off. Trevaskis pushes forward and plays a pull for two runs.
17.2
2
Full toss, pitching outside off. Trevaskis gets forward and drives through the off side for 2 runs.