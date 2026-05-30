19.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump but angled across the batter. Mills rocks back and pulls shakily for a single run behind point.

19.2 4 Good length from Cornwell, pitching outside off stump. Mills goes back and plays a cut back behind point for a single run.

19.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Cornwell. Mills gets on the front foot and cuts square for 4 runs.

18.6 1 Good length, outside off again. Mills moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

18.5 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Mills gets on the back foot and outside edges back behind point for a pair of runs.

18.4 4 FOUR MORE! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Mills goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

18.3 4 FOUR! Helm pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Mills gets forward and inside edges for 4 runs behind square on the on side.

18.2 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Mills moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

18.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Briggs gets forward and drives for 1 run through the off side.

17.6 . Back of a length from Bosch, pitching outside off stump again. Mills goes back but misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

17.5 . Good length from Bosch, pitching outside off stump. Mills pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

17.4 . Full ball, outside off again. Mills gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

17.3 W OUT! Bosch gets the wicket! Full, pitching outside off once again. Leaning moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive, but is caught by Holden behind point on the off side.

17.2 3 Pitched up, outside off stump. Briggs moves onto the front foot and lifts a bad drive for 3 runs.

17.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Leaning gets forward and drives through the off side for a run.

16.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump. Briggs gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a pull

16.5 . Good length from Helm, outside off once again. Briggs moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

16.4 W OUT! Caught. Good length, outside off stump again. Hudson-Prentice gets forward and drives sloppily, and is caught by Bosch on the off side.

16.3 W OUT! Caught. Helm pitches one up, outside off. Carson gets on the front foot and lifts a sloppy drive, and is caught by du Plooy on the off side.

16.2 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Carson moves onto the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

16.1 1lb On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Leaning pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive, resulting in 1 leg bye.

15.6 1 Good length, outside off. Leaning gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

15.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Carson goes back and pulls for a single run.

15.4 1 Good length from Cornwell, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Leaning moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run.

15.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Carson rocks back and pulls for a single run.

15.2 . Cornwell pitches one up, outside off stump. Carson pushes forward and punches a drive

15.1 1 Cornwell pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Leaning gets forward and plays a flick for a run behind square.

14.6 W OUT! LBW. Full ball, on line. Lamb gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a switch hit. The umpire's finger goes up, and Lamb has to depart

14.5 1 On a good length, outside off. Leaning goes back and drives for a run through the off side field.

14.4 1 Pitched up, outside off once again. Lamb goes back and drives for a run on the off side.

14.3 W OUT! Zafar Gohar gets the wicket! Zafar Gohar pitches one up, outside off once again. Coles pushes forward and lofts a shaky drive, and is caught by Bosch on the off side.

14.2 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Leaning gets forward and drives for a run through the off side field.

14.1 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off once more. Leaning advances down the pitch and lifts a drive for six runs.

13.6 1 Good length, outside off once again. Leaning rocks back and pulls for one run behind square.

13.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Coles goes back and pulls for 1 run.

13.4 1 Good length from de Caires, outside off once again. Leaning gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

13.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

13.3 W OUT! de Caires gets the wicket! De Caires pitches one up, outside off stump. Alsop gets on the front foot and skies a bad drive, and is caught by Higgins on the off side.

13.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full, on line. Alsop gets on the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

13.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Coles moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for 1 run.

12.6 1 Full toss, on line. Coles gets on the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.

12.5 1 Full, outside off stump once more. Alsop gets forward and drives for a single run.

12.5 1w Wide. Short ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across.

12.4 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Coles gets on the front foot and cuts back behind point for one run.

12.3 1 Good line and length from Bosch. Alsop goes back and pulls down the ground for a run.

12.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Coles moves onto the front foot and edges back behind point for a single run.

12.1 4 DROPPED! Bosch pitches one up, outside off. Coles gets on the front foot and skies a drive for four runs over the off side field. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Hollman. A really hard chance for Hollman there.

11.6 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Alsop pushes forward and drives for 4 runs through the off side field. The ball is misfielded by du Plooy.

11.5 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Alsop gets forward and inside edges back behind square for a couple of runs.

11.4 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Alsop gets forward and skies a sweep for 6 runs.

11.3 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Coles gets forward and plays a flick for a single run.

11.2 2 DROPPED! Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Coles pushes forward and lifts a drive for a couple of runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Helm. Not an easy chance for Helm.

11.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Coles gets forward and inside edges back behind square.

11.1 1w Wide. Full, pitching far outside off. Coles pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

10.6 1 De Caires pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Coles moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for a run.

10.5 1 Full, outside off. Alsop moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a single run.

10.4 4 FOUR! De Caires pitches one up, on a good line. Alsop pushes forward and sweeps for 4 runs.

10.3 1 Good length from de Caires, pitching outside off stump. Coles rocks back and drives over the off side field for a run.

10.2 1 Good length from de Caires, pitching outside off stump. Alsop goes back and cuts for 1 run behind point.

10.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Alsop pushes forward and punches a drive

9.6 1 On a good length, outside leg and angled across. Alsop gets forward and punches a drive through the on side field for one run.

9.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Coles goes back and pulls back behind square for a single run.

9.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Alsop. He advances down the pitch and drives for a single run.

9.4 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside off.

9.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Alsop pushes forward and reverse sweeps back behind point for 4 runs.

9.2 . Full, pitching outside off stump again. Alsop pushes forward and drives shakily

9.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Coles rocks back and pulls for a run.

8.6 . Pitched up, outside off again. Alsop moves onto the front foot and edges

8.5 . Length ball, outside leg and angling across. Alsop gets on the back foot and pulls sloppily

8.4 4 And again! Good length from Hollman, outside leg and angling across the batter. Alsop moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

8.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Alsop gets on the front foot and drives through the leg side field for 4 runs.

8.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Coles gets forward and drives averagely on the off side for one run.

8.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Coles rocks back and pulls sloppily

7.6 . Full, pitching outside off. Alsop moves onto the front foot and outside edges

7.6 1w Wide. Zafar Gohar pitches one up, pitching well down the leg side. Alsop moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance

7.5 . Zafar Gohar pitches one up, pitching outside off. Alsop rocks back and eases a drive through the off side.

7.4 1 Good line and length. Coles pushes forward and flicks for a run.

7.3 . Zafar Gohar pitches one up, outside off stump. Coles moves onto the back foot and edges

7.2 1 Full, outside off stump once more. Alsop shuffles down the pitch and drives for a single run.

7.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Coles rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

6.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Coles gets on the back foot and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

6.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Coles moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.4 1 Hollman pitches one up, outside off stump. Alsop gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

6.3 1 Pitched up, on line. Coles gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

6.1 W OUT! Hollman gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Simpson pushes forward and drives, but is caught by Helm down the ground.

5.6 2 Full, pitching outside off stump. Coles gets forward and eases a drive for 2 runs through the off side.

5.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Coles moves onto the back foot and cuts for four runs behind point.

5.4 1 Pitched up, outside off once more. Simpson gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

5.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Coles goes back and drives for 1 run on the off side.

5.2 1 Good length from Bosch, pitching outside leg once again. Simpson pushes forward and leg glances for a run back behind square.

5.1 4 FOUR! Bosch pitches one up, pitching outside off. Simpson moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for four runs.

4.6 1 On a good line and length. Simpson rocks back and inside edges for 1 run behind square.

4.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Simpson gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 W OUT! Helm gets the wicket! Pitched up, outside off stump. Clark pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Rossington

4.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across Clark. He rocks back and plays a hook back behind square for a half dozen runs.

4.2 1 On a good line and length. Coles gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for 1 run.

4.1 1 Full ball, on line. Clark gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

3.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump again. Coles pushes forward and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

3.5 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Bosch, outside leg. Hughes moves onto the front foot and lifts a flick, but is caught by Falconer back behind square.

3.4 . Back of a length from Bosch, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Hughes shuffles down the pitch but decides to allow the ball to pass through to Rossington

3.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Hughes gets on the front foot and punches a bad drive

3.2 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Hughes. He pushes forward and skies a pull for a half dozen runs.

3.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Hughes pushes forward and drives through the off side.

2.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Clark pushes forward and skies a drive for four runs over the off side field.

2.5 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Clark pushes forward and pulls for a half dozen runs.

2.4 1 On a good line and length. Hughes rocks back and pulls for a run.

2.3 . Good line and length once again. Hughes rocks back and outside edges

2.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Hughes moves onto the back foot, and is struck on the body while attempting a pull

2.1 1lb Cornwell pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Clark gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance behind square, resulting in a leg bye.

1.6 1 On a good line and length. Clark rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

1.5 4 FOUR MORE! Full, on a good line once more. Clark pushes forward and lifts a drive for 4 runs on the on side.

1.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Clark gets on the front foot and flicks for 4 runs.

1.3 1 Good length from Helm, outside off stump. Hughes gets on the back foot and cuts for a run back behind point.

1.2 . Full, outside off stump. Hughes pushes forward and eases a drive

1.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Helm, outside off stump once more. Hughes moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

0.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg stump once more. Clark rocks back and pulls for four runs back behind square.

0.5 . Cornwell pitches one up, pitching outside off. Clark gets on the front foot and drives

0.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Clark moves onto the back foot and pulls

0.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Hughes moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

0.2 1 Clark defends for one run.

0.1 1 Hughes plays a defensive stroke for a run.

19.6 6 SIX! Full, outside off again. De Caires gets on the front foot and drives for six runs down the ground.

19.5 2 Full toss, pitching outside off again. De Caires moves onto the front foot and pulls for a pair of runs.

19.4 1 Hudson-Prentice pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Higgins moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for a single run on the leg side.

19.3 1 Full, pitching outside off once more. De Caires pushes forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

19.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. De Caires gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a scoop

19.1 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. De Caires goes back and plays a pull for 6 runs back behind square.

18.6 1 Full, on line. De Caires gets forward and lofts a drive for a single run down the ground.

18.5 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Higgins moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side field.

18.4 W OUT! Mills gets the wicket! Mills pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Hollman moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Carson on the off side.

18.3 2 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Hollman moves onto the front foot and drives for a pair of runs back through point.

18.2 W OUT! Mills gets the wicket! Mills pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Du Plooy moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a switch hit. Sussex Sharks appeal, the umpire agrees, and du Plooy has to go

18.1 1 Pitched up, outside off. De Caires gets forward and drives for a single run.

17.6 2 Full toss, outside leg and angled across. Du Plooy gets on the front foot and drives on the leg side for a couple of runs.

17.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. De Caires gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for a single run behind point.

17.4 . Full, pitching outside off stump once again. De Caires moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a drive

17.3 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. De Caires gets forward and lofts a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

17.2 1 Full, outside off. Du Plooy gets forward and drives for 1 run.

17.1 2 Full, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Du Plooy pushes forward and drives for 2 runs on the leg side.

16.6 . Good length from Mills, outside off stump. De Caires gets on the back foot and plays a pull

16.6 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. De Caires moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull

16.5 6 SIX! On a good line and length. De Caires moves onto the back foot and edges back behind point for a half dozen runs.

16.4 1 Good length, outside leg and angled across. Du Plooy gets on the front foot and inside edges for 1 run behind square.

16.3 4 FOUR! Mills pitches one up, outside off. Du Plooy gets forward and eases a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

16.2 . On a good length, outside off. Du Plooy goes back but misses while attempting a cut

16.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Du Plooy gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

15.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Du Plooy pushes forward and flicks back behind square for 1 run.

15.6 1w Wide. Hudson-Prentice pitches one up, too wide outside off.

15.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Du Plooy goes back and pulls for four runs.

15.4 . Pitched up, outside off. Du Plooy gets on the front foot and eases a drive

15.3 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Du Plooy rocks back and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

15.3 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

15.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. De Caires pushes forward and plays a pull for one run.

15.1 1 On a good line and length. Du Plooy moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

14.6 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Du Plooy pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

14.5 2 Full ball, on a good line. Du Plooy gets forward and flicks for a couple of runs.

14.4 6 SIX! Briggs pitches one up, pitching outside off. Du Plooy gets forward and drives for six runs over the leg side field.

14.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. De Caires moves onto the back foot and pulls sloppily for 1 run.

14.2 . Briggs pitches one up, outside off stump. De Caires goes back and drives

14.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Du Plooy gets forward and punches a drive on the leg side for a single run.

13.6 4 And again! Fifty comes up for de Caires in emphatic style! Full, on line. De Caires gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs.

13.5 4 FOUR MORE! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. De Caires gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 4 runs.

13.4 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length again. De Caires goes back and pulls for four runs.

13.3 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Du Plooy gets forward and drives for 1 run.

13.2 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Du Plooy goes back and drives through the on side field for 2 runs.

13.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Du Plooy gets on the front foot but lets that one pass through to Simpson untouched

12.4 W OUT! Briggs breaks through! Briggs pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angling across Holden. He pushes forward and skies a sweep, but is caught by Alsop behind square.

12.3 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Holden shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive for six runs over the leg side field.

12.2 1 Full ball, on a good line. De Caires advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for a run.

12.1 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Holden goes back and pulls for a single run.

11.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Holden gets on the front foot and edges for one run.

11.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Holden moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

11.4 1 Good line and length from Coles. De Caires pushes forward and flicks for a single run.

11.3 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Holden goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

11.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. De Caires rocks back and drives for a run down the ground.

11.1 6 SIX! Full, outside off stump. De Caires gets forward and switch hits for 6 runs behind point.

10.6 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off. Holden gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for 6 runs down the ground.

10.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg. Holden gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs back behind square.

10.4 1 Full, on line. De Caires gets forward and flicks for a run.

10.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. De Caires gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a pull

10.2 1 Lamb pitches one up, outside off stump. Holden gets forward and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

10.1 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Holden goes back and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

9.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. De Caires gets on the back foot and cuts behind point.

9.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Holden gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

9.4 . Good length from Briggs, pitching outside off. Holden gets forward and drives

9.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. De Caires gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the on side field.

9.2 1 Fifty for Holden! Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Holden moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

9.1 2 Good length from Briggs, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Holden moves onto the back foot and drives for a pair of runs.

8.6 . Good length from Carson, outside off stump again. De Caires gets on the front foot and drives

8.5 . Good length from Carson, pitching outside off stump. De Caires pushes forward and defends

8.4 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. De Caires moves onto the front foot and lifts a sweep for six runs.

8.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump again. Holden pushes forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

8.2 1 Full, outside off once again. De Caires goes back and cuts for a single run.

8.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off once more. De Caires rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

7.6 . Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Holden. He rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

7.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. De Caires moves onto the back foot and eases a drive back behind point for one run.

7.4 1 Length ball, outside off again. Holden rocks back and plays a cut for a run.

7.3 1 Full, outside off stump. De Caires gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

7.2 1 Briggs pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Holden pushes forward and drives down the ground for one run.

7.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Holden rocks back and lifts a cut behind point for four runs.

6.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Lamb, pitching outside off stump. De Caires gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.

6.3 3 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Holden rocks back and cuts for three runs.

6.2 . Full, outside off once again. Holden moves onto the front foot and drives

6.1 1 Lamb pitches one up, outside off stump once again. De Caires moves onto the back foot and pulls down the ground for a run.

5.6 1 Full, outside off again. De Caires gets forward and drives for one run down the ground.

5.4 1lb Good length from Mills, outside leg. Holden moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull, resulting in one leg bye.

5.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Holden goes back and eases a drive behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

5.1 . Mills pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Holden moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. De Caires gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

4.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

4.5 1 Dropped in short by Hudson-Prentice, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Holden. He goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

4.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. De Caires gets forward and edges for one run.

4.3 2 Good line and length from Hudson-Prentice. De Caires moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for two runs back behind square.

4.2 1 Length ball, outside leg and angled across the batter. Holden gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

4.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Holden goes back and pulls back behind square for four runs.

3.6 . On a good line and length from Mills. De Caires gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.5 . Back of a length from Mills, pitching outside off again. De Caires moves onto the back foot and defends

3.3 . Full ball, outside off stump. Rossington gets forward and defends

3.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length but angling across. Holden moves onto the front foot and leg glances back behind square for a run.

3.1 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Holden rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a scoop

2.4 6 Full ball, outside off stump. Rossington gets forward and defends

2.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Holden gets forward and lofts a sloppy drive on the off side for 4 runs.

2.2 . Good length from Coles, pitching outside off stump once more. Holden gets on the back foot and guides a cut

2.1 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Holden moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Rossington gets on the back foot and lifts a pull behind square for 4 runs.

1.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Rossington gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

1.4 1 Good length from Hudson-Prentice, pitching outside leg. Holden gets forward and finesses a leg glance for one run back behind square.

1.3 1 Pitched up, outside off stump again. Rossington pushes forward and eases a drive for a run back behind point.

1.2 4 FOUR! Hudson-Prentice pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Rossington gets on the front foot and plays a drive for four runs.

1.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Holden gets forward and flicks back behind square for a single run.

0.6 . Coles pitches one up, outside leg. Rossington goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a pull

0.5 . Length ball, outside off. Rossington gets on the back foot and pulls averagely down the ground.

0.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Rossington moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field.