Results Score Sussex vs Middlesex T20 T20 Blast 30.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Alsop Tomwicket keeper
|43
|24
|5
|2
|179.17
|Coles James Matthewall rounder
|33
|27
|3
|0
|122.22
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Helm Tombowler
|4
|0
|41
|3
|10.25
|0
|0
|Bosch Eathanall rounder
|4
|0
|37
|2
|9.25
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
Read all highlights
19.3
1
Good length, pitching outside off stump but angled across the batter. Mills rocks back and pulls shakily for a single run behind point.
19.2
4
Good length from Cornwell, pitching outside off stump. Mills goes back and plays a cut back behind point for a single run.
19.1
4
FOUR! Good line and length from Cornwell. Mills gets on the front foot and cuts square for 4 runs.