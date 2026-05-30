Results Score Sussex vs Middlesex T20 T20 Blast 30.05.2026

T20

County Ground

SUS
SUS

182

MID
MID

213

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Alsop Tomwicket keeper432452179.17
Coles James Matthewall rounder332730122.22
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Helm Tombowler4041310.2500
Bosch Eathanall rounder403729.2510

Latest Highlights

19.3
1

Good length, pitching outside off stump but angled across the batter. Mills rocks back and pulls shakily for a single run behind point.

19.2
4

Good length from Cornwell, pitching outside off stump. Mills goes back and plays a cut back behind point for a single run.

19.1
4

FOUR! Good line and length from Cornwell. Mills gets on the front foot and cuts square for 4 runs.

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