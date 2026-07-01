16.3 W OUT! Thompson breaks through! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Mills gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Mills is bowled

16.2 1 Yorker, on a good line. Crocombe gets forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

16.1 1 Full toss, on a good line. Mills pushes forward and drives for a run on the leg side.

15.6 . Yorker, on leg stump and angled across. Crocombe steps back and punches a drive

15.5 1 On a good line and length from Gleeson once again. Mills pushes forward and edges on the on side for a run.

15.4 W OUT! Two wickets in a row for Gleeson! Yorker, pitching on a good line once more. Hunt pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a flick, the ball gets through, and Hunt is bowled

15.3 W OUT! Gleeson gets one through! Full, pitching on a good line. Carson gets on the front foot but misses while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Carson is bowled

15.2 1 Yorker, on a good line once more. Crocombe moves onto the front foot and drives for a run on the on side.

15.1 W OUT! Gleeson gets the wicket! Full ball, on a good line. Briggs gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick. WARWICKSHIRE appeal, the umpire agrees, and Briggs has to depart

14.6 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Carson gets forward and flicks for 2 runs.

14.5 . Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Carson pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive. WARWICKSHIRE appeal, however the umpire gives Carson not out.

14.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Carson moves onto the back foot and plays a late cut

14.3 1 Full, on a good line. Briggs gets forward and flicks back behind square for one run.

14.2 . Tariq now coming over the wicket. Full, pitching outside off. Briggs gets forward and drives

14.1 W OUT! Tariq gets the wicket! Full ball, outside off stump. Simpson gets forward and drives, but is caught by Hain down the ground.

13.6 2lb Mousley comes over the wicket. Good length from Mousley, pitching on leg. Carson gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick, resulting in 2 leg byes back behind square. Tidy work in the field by Gleeson results in 2 runs being saved.

13.5 1 Mousley now coming around the wicket. Good line and length. Simpson creates room and punches a drive behind point for one run.

13.4 1 Mousley now coming over the wicket to Carson. Length ball, pitching outside off. Carson gets forward and drives for 1 run through the off side.

13.3 1 Mousley now coming around the wicket. Full, pitching on a good line. Simpson moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 1 run back behind square.

13.2 1 Mousley comes over the wicket. Good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Carson moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

13.1 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length. Alsop gets forward and lofts a wild sweep, and is caught by Tariq behind square.

12.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Alsop rocks back and pulls for one run.

12.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Alsop gets forward but plays and misses while trying to defend

12.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Alsop advances down the pitch and drives

12.3 1 Woakes pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Simpson moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for a single run.

12.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Simpson gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive

12.1 . Full, outside off. Simpson rocks back and edges

11.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Simpson gets on the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for one run.

11.5 1 Tariq pitches one up, on line. Alsop moves onto the back foot and drives for a run.

11.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line. Alsop gets forward and plays a reverse sweep back behind point for 4 runs.

11.3 . Full, outside off stump. Alsop gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

11.2 1 Full, on line once more. Simpson gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

11.1 1 Full, on a good line. Alsop gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.

10.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Alsop pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.

10.5 . Thompson pitches one up, on a good line. Alsop gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

10.4 W OUT! Thompson gets one through! Over the wicket, yorker, on a good line. Hughes gets forward but misses while trying to play a flick, the stumps are disturbed, and Hughes has to depart

10.3 1 Thompson now coming over the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Simpson gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run back behind point.

10.2 4 FOUR! Thompson comes over the wicket to Simpson. Full, pitching outside off stump. Simpson moves onto the front foot and drives back behind point for four runs.

10.1 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Hughes pushes forward and drives through the off side for a single run.

9.6 W OUT! Bowled. Webster pitches one up, on a good line. Carter moves down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting a flick, the ball gets through, and Carter is bowled

9.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Carter rocks back and outside edges for four runs back behind square.

9.4 1 Good length from Webster, pitching outside off stump. Hughes gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

9.3 1 On a good line and length. Carter moves onto the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

9.2 1 On a good line and length. Hughes moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

9.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Hughes gets on the front foot and inside edges for 4 runs behind square.

8.6 1 Pitched up, outside off again. Hughes gets forward and edges for a single run back behind square.

8.6 1w Wide. Tariq now coming around the wicket to Hughes. Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled loosely across Hughes. He gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

8.5 1 Tariq comes over the wicket to Carter. Pitched up, outside off stump. Carter moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for one run.

8.4 1 Tariq comes around the wicket. Full, pitching on a good line. Hughes pushes forward and punches a drive through the leg side field for a run.

8.3 1 Tariq pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Carter backs away and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

8.2 . Tariq comes over the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Carter gets on the front foot and drives

8.1 1 Yorker, on line again. Hughes pushes forward and edges onto the pads while trying to play a sweep for a run.

7.6 1 Thompson pitches one up, on line. Hughes pushes forward and flicks behind square for a run.

7.5 2 Yorker, outside off stump. Hughes moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through point on the off side for 2 runs. Tidy fielding by Mousley prevents a boundary.

7.4 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across. Carter rocks back and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.

7.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Hughes gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the on side field.

7.2 . Thompson comes around the wicket to Hughes. Full, pitching outside off. Hughes moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

7.1 2 Good line and length from Thompson. Hughes moves onto the front foot and drives for 2 runs behind point.

6.6 4 FOUR! Tariq pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Carter pushes forward and sweeps behind square for four runs.

6.5 . Full ball, on a good line once again. Carter pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep

6.4 W OUT! LBW. Over the wicket to Thomas, , good line and length from Tariq. He rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Thomas is on his way

6.3 1 Good length from Tariq, outside off stump. Hughes moves onto the front foot and sweeps for one run behind square.

6.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Hughes gets on the front foot and lifts a sweep for four runs behind square.

6.1 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Hughes gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend

5.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Thomas gets forward and drives for four runs over the off side.

5.5 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Hughes pushes forward and drives back behind point for 1 run.

5.4 1lb Full toss, on a good line. Thomas gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick, resulting in one leg bye.

5.3 4 FOUR! Full, outside off once again. Thomas moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

5.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off once again. Thomas steps back and plays a drive over the off side field for a half dozen runs.

5.1 . Webster pitches one up, outside off stump again. Thomas gets on the front foot and punches a drive

4.6 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off stump once more. Hughes gets on the front foot and drives over the off side for four runs.

4.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Thomas gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for a run.

4.5 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside leg. Thomas pushes forward and flicks

4.5 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Thomas gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a flick

4.4 W OUT! Bowled. Full, pitching outside off. Ward moves onto the front foot and inside edges, the ball gets through, and Ward is bowled

4.3 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Ward moves onto the front foot and edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side. The ball is misfielded by Woakes costing 2 runs.

4.2 1 On a good line and length from Gleeson. Hughes gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

4.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Hughes goes back and drives on the off side.

3.6 1 Yorker, on a good line. Hughes gets forward and eases a drive for a run.

3.5 . Good line and length from Mousley. Hughes creates room and drives

3.4 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Ward creates space and drives for a run.

3.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Ward creates room and lofts a drive for 4 runs.

3.2 2 On a good line and length from Mousley. Ward pushes forward and punches a drive for two runs. Tidy fielding by Barnard results in a boundary being saved.

3.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Hughes gets forward and drives for a single run.

2.6 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Ward moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive on the off side for six runs.

2.5 2 Woakes pitches one up, on a good line. Ward goes back and lifts a pull for 2 runs. Good work in the field by Webster saves a certain boundary.

2.4 1 Back of a length from Woakes, outside off. Hughes gets forward and outside edges back behind point for 1 run.

2.3 2 Good length, outside off. Hughes gets on the back foot and skies a pull for a couple of runs. WARWICKSHIRE appeal, but the umpire says not out. Tidy fielding by Mousley prevents a certain boundary.

2.2 1lb Full ball, pitching near leg stump once more. Ward pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

2.1 1 Full, on a good line. Hughes gets on the front foot and drives behind point for a run.

1.6 . Good line and length from Gleeson again. Ward steps away but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

1.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Hughes goes back and plays a defensive stroke behind point for a single run.

1.4 . Good length from Gleeson, pitching outside leg stump once again. Hughes ducks out of the way, and is struck on the helmet while trying to leave the ball

1.3 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off stump. Hughes gets forward and drives behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

1.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Hughes goes back and cuts

1.1 . Gleeson pitches one up, outside off stump. Hughes gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

0.6 . Yorker, outside off stump once more. Ward advances but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

0.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside leg. Ward gets forward and flicks back behind square for 4 runs.

0.4 . Good length from Woakes, outside off. Ward gets forward and defends

0.3 . Woakes pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Ward pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

0.2 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Ward gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive. WARWICKSHIRE appeal, but Ward is given not out.

0.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Ward rocks back and plays a pull

19.6 2 Yorker, outside off once again. Hain pushes forward and drives for two runs through the off side field.

19.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching outside off again. Hain backs away and lofts a drive back behind point for 6 runs.

19.5 1w Wide. Mills now coming around the wicket. Yorker, pitching well outside off stump.

19.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Mousley rocks back and lofts a pull for one run.

19.4 1w Wide. Mills now coming over the wicket. Mills pitches one up, too wide outside off.

19.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

19.3 1 Mills pitches one up, outside off. Hain goes back and pulls for one run.

19.2 . Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Hain moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

19.1 1 Pitched up, outside off. Mousley gets forward and drives for a single run.

18.6 1 Crocombe comes around the wicket. Full, outside off once more. Mousley gets forward and drives for a single run on the off side.

18.5 1 Full ball, outside off stump once again. Hain gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

18.4 6 And again! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Hain rocks back and pulls behind square for six runs.

18.3 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Hain gets forward and plays a flick for a couple of runs back behind square. Great work in the field by Hunt prevents a certain boundary.

18.2 1 Crocombe pitches one up, outside off stump. Mousley steps away and drives through the off side for 1 run.

18.1 1 Hain brings up his fifty! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Hain rocks back and plays a flick for one run back behind square.

17.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Hain pushes forward and drives through point on the off side for a run.

17.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Hain moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs behind square.

17.4 2 Mills now coming around the wicket. Full ball, pitching on a good line. Hain moves onto the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs.

17.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Mousley moves onto the back foot and slices a cut back behind point for a run.

17.2 . Mills now coming over the wicket. Good length from Mills, outside off stump once again. Mousley gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

17.1 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Hain gets forward and drives through the off side for 1 run.

16.6 W OUT! Briggs traps Webster in front! Briggs pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Webster gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep. The umpire's finger goes up, and Webster has to go

16.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump again. Webster gets on the front foot and skies a drive on the off side for four runs.

16.4 1 Briggs pitches one up, outside off. Hain gets forward and edges into their pads while attempting a sweep for one run.

16.3 1 On a good line and length from Briggs. Webster gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

16.2 1 Good length from Briggs, outside off. Hain moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

16.1 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length again. Hain moves onto the front foot and eases a drive straight down the ground for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Ward costing SUSSEX 2 runs.

15.6 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Hain pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

15.5 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg and angling across Webster. He moves onto the front foot and plays a paddle for a single run back behind square.

15.4 1 On a good line and length once more. Hain pushes forward and drives for one run on the on side.

15.3 1 Carson pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Webster gets on the front foot and edges on the on side for 1 run.

15.2 . DROPPED! Full ball, on a good line. Webster pushes forward and drives. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Carson.

15.1 6 MAXIMUM! Webster brings up his 50 by clearing the rope! Full ball, pitching outside leg and angling across. Webster backs away and drives over the on side field for 6 runs.

14.6 2 Pitched up, outside off stump. Hain pushes forward and lofts a drive for 2 runs over the off side.

14.5 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Hain pushes forward and plays a scoop behind square for a half dozen runs.

14.4 . Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Hain advances down the pitch and eases a drive

14.3 . Full ball, on a good line again. Hain gets on the front foot and eases a drive

14.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Webster pushes forward and drives for one run through the off side.

14.1 2 Pitched up, on line. Webster gets forward and eases a drive back behind point for two runs.

13.6 1 Carson comes around the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Webster. He gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

13.5 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Hain gets forward and flicks for a single run.

13.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Hain gets on the front foot and drives for four runs down the ground.

13.3 . Carson comes over the wicket to Hain. Full, on line. Hain pushes forward and punches a drive

13.2 1 Yorker, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Webster steps away and drives for a single run through the off side field.

13.1 2 On a good line and length once more. Webster goes back and plays a flick for 2 runs behind square.

12.6 1 Pitched up, on line. Webster moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

12.5 2 Full, on a good line. Webster moves onto the front foot and sweeps for two runs back behind square.

12.4 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Hain gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

12.3 2 Full ball, outside off stump once again. Hain creates room and eases a drive for a couple of runs on the off side. Tidy work in the field by Alsop prevents a certain boundary.

12.2 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside off. Hain goes back and pulls for six runs.

12.1 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Webster gets on the back foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

11.6 1 On a good length, pitching on leg. Webster gets on the back foot and flicks for a run back behind square.

11.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Webster moves onto the front foot and edges for four runs back behind point.

11.4 1 On a good line and length from Alsop once again. Hain rocks back and drives for a run.

11.3 1 On a good line and length from Alsop. Webster moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

11.3 1w Wide. Pitched up, on leg stump. Webster gets forward but swings and misses while trying a sweep

11.2 . Full, outside off. Webster gets forward and defends

11.1 1 Full, on line. Hain steps back and drives through the off side for 1 run.

10.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Webster moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

10.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off. Webster moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs over the on side field.

10.4 4 FOUR! Crocombe pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Webster moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs straight down the ground.

10.3 1 Full, on line. Hain gets on the front foot and edges into their pads while trying a flick for a run back behind square.

10.2 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Webster moves onto the front foot and plays a flick behind square for one run.

10.1 1 Pitched up, on line. Hain pushes forward and flicks back behind square for a run.

9.6 . On a good line and length from Carson. Webster goes back and eases a drive through point on the off side.

9.5 1 On a good length, outside off. Hain creates space and punches a drive for a run back through point.

9.4 2 Carson now coming over the wicket. Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Hain gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a pair of runs down the ground. Terrific work in the field by Crocombe saves a boundary.

9.3 1 Carson comes around the wicket. Carson pitches one up, on line again. Webster gets forward and drives for a run.

9.2 1 Carson pitches one up, on line. Hain rocks back and flicks behind square for 1 run.

9.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Hain rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive shot

8.6 4 FOUR! Mills pitches one up, on a good line again. Webster moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

8.5 . Pitched up, on line. Webster pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

8.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Webster gets on the back foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

8.3 1 Good length, outside leg and angling across. Hain rocks back and flicks for a run behind square.

8.2 1 On a good line and length from Mills. Webster goes back and lifts a mediocre pull for one run.

8.1 . Full, outside off stump again. Webster pushes forward and drives

7.6 1 Carson now coming around the wicket. Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Webster pushes forward and eases a drive on the on side for one run.

7.5 1 Good line and length. Hain goes back and plays a flick for a single run.

7.4 1 Yorker, on line. Webster pushes forward and sweeps for one run behind square.

7.3 1 Carson comes over the wicket to Hain. Good length from Carson, pitching outside off. Hain goes back and plays a flick for a single run behind square.

7.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Webster gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

6.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Webster moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

6.5 1 Good line and length from Briggs once more. Yates creates space and cuts back behind point for a single run.

6.4 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Yates shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive through the off side.

6.3 1 Briggs pitches one up, on a good line. Webster pushes forward and plays a flick behind square for one run.

6.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Webster gets forward and punches a drive

6.1 1 Full, on line once more. Yates gets forward and punches a drive through the leg side field for a run.

5.6 . Good line and length from Hunt. Webster moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

5.5 1 Good line and length from Hunt once again. Yates gets on the back foot and drives for a single run back through point.

5.4 1 Pitched up, on line once again. Webster moves onto the front foot and drives poorly for one run.

5.3 . Full ball, on a good line again. Webster pushes forward and defends

5.2 . Good line and length. Webster gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

5.1 2 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Webster gets on the back foot and flicks for 2 runs.

4.6 4 FOUR! Yates brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Good line and length once again. Yates gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.

4.5 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Yates gets forward and eases a drive

4.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Webster moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

4.3 W OUT! Stumped. Good length from Briggs, pitching outside off stump. Malik moves down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting a drive, Simpson gathers, whips the bails off, and Malik has to go

4.2 1 On a good line and length from Briggs. Yates gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

4.1 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Yates pushes forward and eases a drive for two runs.

3.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Malik gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

3.5 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Yates gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

3.4 6 FOUR! On a good length, outside off once more. Yates moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for four runs.

3.3 4 SIX! Good length from Crocombe, pitching outside off stump. Yates pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side for a half dozen runs.

3.2 . Full ball, on line. Yates gets forward and drives through the off side field.

3.1 . Good length from Crocombe, pitching outside off. Yates moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a unknown

2.5 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Malik gets forward and drives

2.4 1 Good line and length. Yates gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

2.3 1 Good length from Hunt, outside off stump. Malik moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

2.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Yates advances down the pitch and pulls back behind square for a run.

2.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Yates pushes forward and inside edges back behind square for 4 runs.

1.6 1 Good line and length from Mills. Yates gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run behind point on the off side.

1.5 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Yates moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for four runs.

1.4 6 And another! Good length, outside off. Yates rocks back and pulls for 6 runs behind square.

1.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Yates moves onto the back foot and pulls for 6 runs behind square.

1.2 . Mills pitches one up, pitching outside off. Yates rocks back and defends

1.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Yates pushes forward and drives for 4 runs through point on the off side.

0.6 1 Good line and length from Hunt. Yates rocks back and flicks back behind square for a run.

0.5 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Malik moves onto the front foot and drives through point for a run.

0.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Yates goes back and guides a cut back behind point for one run.

0.3 . Back of a length from Hunt, outside off stump. Yates moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

0.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Hunt, pitching outside off. Yates moves onto the back foot and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.