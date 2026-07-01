Match details Warwickshire vs Sussex T20 T20 Blast 01.07.2026

T20

County Ground

WAR
WAR

198

SUS
SUS

122

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Warwickshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, July 01, 2026 06:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersYates Robert, Malik Zen, Mousley Dan, Hain Sam, Webster Beau, Barnard Ed, Smith Kai, Thompson Jordan, Woakes Chris, Gleeson Richard, Tariq Usman
BenchAli Tazeem Chaudry, Davies Alex, Gilchrist Nathan, Hannon-Dalby Oliver, Lalit Jani Vaansh, Shaikh Hamza

Sussex Squad

PlayersHughes Daniel, Ward Harrison, Thomas George, Alsop Tom, Simpson John, Carter Oliver, Carson Jack, Briggs Danny, Crocombe Henry T, Hunt Sean Frank, Mills Tymal
BenchClark Tom, Coles James Matthew, Currie Bradley, Foreman Bertie, Hudson-Prentice Fynn, Lamb Danny, Leaning Jack

Venue Guide

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