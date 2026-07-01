Match details Warwickshire vs Sussex T20 T20 Blast 01.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|Warwickshire won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Wednesday, July 01, 2026 06:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Warwickshire Squad
Sussex Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet