Results Score Warwickshire vs Sussex T20 T20 Blast 01.07.2026

T20

County Ground

WAR
WAR

198

SUS
SUS

122

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Hughes Danielbatsman383140122.58
Ward Harrisonbatsman231531153.33
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Tariq Usman402626.510
Woakes Chrisall rounder30180600

Latest Highlights

16.3
W

OUT! Thompson breaks through! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Mills gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Mills is bowled

16.2
1

Yorker, on a good line. Crocombe gets forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

16.1
1

Full toss, on a good line. Mills pushes forward and drives for a run on the leg side.

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