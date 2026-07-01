Results Score Warwickshire vs Sussex T20 T20 Blast 01.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Hughes Danielbatsman
|38
|31
|4
|0
|122.58
|Ward Harrisonbatsman
|23
|15
|3
|1
|153.33
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Tariq Usman
|4
|0
|26
|2
|6.5
|1
|0
|Woakes Chrisall rounder
|3
|0
|18
|0
|6
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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16.3
W
OUT! Thompson breaks through! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Mills gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Mills is bowled
16.2
1
Yorker, on a good line. Crocombe gets forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.
16.1
1
Full toss, on a good line. Mills pushes forward and drives for a run on the leg side.