Results Score Worcestershire vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast 28.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Rew Jameswicket keeper
|36
|28
|5
|1
|128.57
|Banton Tombatsman
|30
|26
|1
|1
|115.38
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Raza Sikandarall rounder
|4
|0
|26
|0
|6.5
|0
|0
|Mir Usamabowler
|4
|0
|34
|3
|8.5
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
1
Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across Meredith. He pushes forward and drives for one run through the off side.
19.5
1
Pitched up, outside off stump. Shaw moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.
19.4
1
Good length from Allison, pitching outside off. Meredith moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.