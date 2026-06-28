Results Score Worcestershire vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast 28.06.2026

T20

County Ground

WOR
WOR

180

SOM
SOM

144

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Rew Jameswicket keeper362851128.57
Banton Tombatsman302611115.38
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Raza Sikandarall rounder402606.500
Mir Usamabowler403438.500

Latest Highlights

19.6
1

Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across Meredith. He pushes forward and drives for one run through the off side.

19.5
1

Pitched up, outside off stump. Shaw moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

19.4
1

Good length from Allison, pitching outside off. Meredith moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

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