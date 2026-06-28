Squads Worcestershire vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast 28.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ali Kashif
all rounder
Banton Tom
batsman
Mohammed Isaac
no information yet
Smeed Will
batsman
Roderick Gareth
wicket keeper
Kohler-Cadmore Tom
batsman
Hose Adam
batsman
Rew James
wicket keeper
Raza Sikandar
all rounder
Rew Thomas
no information yet
D Oliveira Brett
all rounder
Goldsworthy Lewis
all rounder
Waite Matthew
all rounder
Sams Daniel
all rounder
Mir Usama
bowler
Overton Craig
bowler
Taylor Tom
all rounder
Shaw Josh
bowler
Allison Ben
bowler
Meredith Riley
bowler
Cullen Henry James
wicket keeper
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Brookes Ethan
all rounder
Abell Tom
batsman
Finch Adam
bowler
Ball Jake
bowler
Home Jack
no information yet
Gregory Lewis
all rounder
Libby Jake
batsman
Lammonby Tom
batsman