Squads Worcestershire vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast 28.06.2026

T20

County Ground

WOR
WOR

180

SOM
SOM

144

Playing

WOR
WOR
SOM
SOM
First TeamSecond Team
Ali Kashif

all rounder

Banton Tom

batsman

Mohammed Isaac

no information yet

Smeed Will

batsman

Roderick Gareth

wicket keeper

Hose Adam

batsman

Rew James

wicket keeper

Raza Sikandar

all rounder

Rew Thomas

no information yet

D Oliveira Brett

all rounder

Waite Matthew

all rounder

Sams Daniel

all rounder

Mir Usama

bowler

Taylor Tom

all rounder

Shaw Josh

bowler

Cullen Henry James

wicket keeper

Bench

WOR
WOR
SOM
SOM
First TeamSecond Team
Brookes Ethan

all rounder

Abell Tom

batsman

Ball Jake

bowler

Home Jack

no information yet

Gregory Lewis

all rounder

Libby Jake

batsman