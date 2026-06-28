19.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across Meredith. He pushes forward and drives for one run through the off side.

19.5 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Shaw moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

19.4 1 Good length from Allison, pitching outside off. Meredith moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

19.3 W OUT! Caught. Allison pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Ogborne gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Usama Mir back behind point.

19.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Shaw gets forward and drives for one run through the off side field.

19.1 . Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Shaw moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

18.6 2 Pitched up, outside off. Ogborne pushes forward and drives poorly for a run. A mistake in the field allows Ogborne and Shaw to complete one overthrow.

18.5 2 Yorker, pitching outside off stump once more. Ogborne gets on the front foot and slices a cut for 2 runs back behind point.

18.4 . Pitched up, outside off. Ogborne gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

18.3 W OUT! Waite gets the wicket! Yorker, on a good line once again. Overton gets on the front foot and punches a drive, but is caught by Allison on the leg side.

18.2 4 And again! Full, on a good line. Overton pushes forward and eases a drive through the leg side field for 4 runs.

18.1 4 FOUR! Waite pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across Overton. He gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the leg side field for four runs.

17.6 2lb Good line and length from Sikandar Raza but angled across Shaw. He gets forward and pulls back behind square for 2 leg byes. An error in the field allows Somerset to complete a overthrow.

17.5 2 Full, on line again. Shaw pushes forward and punches a drive on the leg side for a couple of runs.

17.4 . Full, pitching on a good line. Shaw pushes forward and drives

17.3 1 Full ball, on line once again. Overton pushes forward and drives for one run.

17.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Overton gets forward and drives for 4 runs past the bowler.

17.1 1 Full, outside off stump once again. Shaw moves onto the front foot and drives for one run through the off side field.

16.6 1 Yorker, outside off. Shaw gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

16.5 . Waite pitches one up, on line. Shaw gets on the front foot and eases a drive

16.4 W OUT! Waite breaks through! Good length from Waite, outside off stump. Goldsworthy gets forward and pulls, but is remarkably caught by Sikandar Raza down the ground.

16.3 . Good line and length once again. Goldsworthy gets forward and eases a sloppy drive

16.2 1 Full, on line. Overton pushes forward and drives on the on side for a run.

16.1 1 On a good length, outside off again. Goldsworthy gets on the front foot and outside edges for a run back behind point.

15.6 3b Full, pitching outside off once more. Goldsworthy gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive, and the ball flies away for 3 byes, due to the mediocre delivery by Usama Mir.

15.4 W OUT! Usama Mir breaks through! Pitched up, on line. Sams pushes forward and pulls, but is caught by Kashif Ali

15.3 . Good length from Usama Mir, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Sams moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a pull

15.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Sams gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

15.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching on a good line. Sams gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the on side field for 6 runs.

14.6 1 Allison pitches one up, pitching outside off. Sams gets on the front foot and drives for a run on the off side.

14.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Overton pushes forward and pulls for a single run.

14.4 1 Yorker, on leg stump and angling across. Sams gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the leg side field for 1 run.

14.3 1 Yorker, on line. Overton pushes forward and pulls for a run.

14.2 2 Allison pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across. Overton pushes forward and drives for a couple of runs on the on side.

14.1 2 Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across. Overton gets forward and pulls for 2 runs.

13.6 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Overton moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

13.5 . Good length, outside off once more. Overton rocks back and drives

13.4 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Sams gets forward and slices a cut for one run.

13.3 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Overton gets forward and leg glances for a single run back behind square.

13.2 1lb Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Sams. He gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance back behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

13.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Overton gets on the front foot and pulls for a run behind square.

12.6 1 D'Oliveira pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Overton gets forward and drives through the on side field for 1 run.

12.5 2 Full, on line again. Overton gets forward and outside edges for two runs behind square on the leg side.

12.4 . Full, on a good line. Overton gets on the front foot and drives

12.3 . Full ball, on line. Overton gets on the front foot and drives

12.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Sams moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run.

12.1 . Full ball, outside off. Sams rocks back and punches a drive

11.6 W OUT! LBW. Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Rew gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Rew is on his way

11.5 1 Good length from Usama Mir, pitching near leg stump and angling across Sams. He gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

11.4 W OUT! Usama Mir gets the wicket! Full, pitching on a good line. Banton gets forward and drives, but is caught by D'Oliveira down the ground.

11.3 . Good length from Usama Mir, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Banton gets forward and eases a drive

11.2 1 Pitched up, on line. Rew gets on the back foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

11.1 . On a good length, outside off. Rew gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance

10.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Rew gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

10.5 . Full ball, on line. Rew gets on the front foot and punches a drive

10.4 W OUT! Waite breaks through! Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Rew gets on the front foot and drives, but is caught by Kashif Ali on the on side.

10.3 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Banton gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

10.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Rew. He pushes forward and flicks for a single run.

10.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Banton moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side field.

9.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Banton moves onto the front foot and drives for a run through the off side field.

9.5 1 Sikandar Raza pitches one up, on a good line. Rew pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.

9.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside leg and angling across Rew. He moves onto the front foot and plays a pull behind square for 4 runs.

9.3 1 Full, on a good line. Banton gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

9.2 1 Good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Rew gets on the front foot and pulls for a run.

9.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Rew moves onto the front foot and drives

8.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Rew gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run behind square.

8.5 . Usama Mir pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across. Rew gets on the front foot and pulls. Worcestershire Rapids appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

8.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Banton moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

8.3 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Banton moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

8.2 6 SIX! Usama Mir pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Banton gets forward and drives for six runs through the leg side field.

8.1 1 On a good line and length from Usama Mir but angled across Rew. He pushes forward and plays a pull back behind square for a run.

7.6 1lb On a good length, outside leg. Rew gets forward and eases a drive back behind square for a leg bye.

7.5 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Banton moves onto the front foot and pulls for one run behind square.

7.4 1 Sikandar Raza pitches one up, outside off. Rew moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

7.3 1 Sikandar Raza pitches one up, on line. Banton gets forward and drives for one run.

7.2 2 Pitched up, on a good line. Banton moves onto the front foot and pulls back behind square for a pair of runs.

7.1 1 Full, on a good line. Rew gets on the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

6.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across Rew. He gets forward and leg glances for a single run behind square.

6.5 . Usama Mir pitches one up, on a good line. Rew pushes forward and leg glances

6.4 4 FOUR MORE! Good line and length from Usama Mir once more. Rew gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs behind square.

6.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Rew gets on the front foot and scoops back behind point for 4 runs.

6.2 1 Usama Mir pitches one up, on a good line. Banton pushes forward and drives through the off side field for a single run.

6.1 1 On a good line and length. Rew gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps back behind point for a single run.

5.6 1 Full ball, outside off once more. Rew pushes forward and slices a cut through point for a single run.

5.5 6 SIX! On a good length, outside leg. Rew gets on the front foot and plays a pull for 6 runs back behind square.

5.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Rew moves onto the front foot and plays a scoop back behind square for four runs.

5.3 . Allison pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Rew goes back and plays a pull

5.3 1w Wide. Allison pitches one up, pitching well down the leg side.

5.2 . Full, outside off stump once again. Rew rocks back but swings and misses while trying a drive

5.1 1 Pitched up, outside off. Banton gets on the front foot and leg glances for 1 run.

4.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across. Rew gets on the back foot and punches a drive on the leg side for 4 runs.

4.4 . Good length from Taylor, pitching outside off. Rew gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

4.3 . On a good line and length. Rew gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.2 . On a good line and length. Rew gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.1 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Banton. He moves onto the front foot and defends for a single run on the off side.

3.6 . Good length from Allison, outside off stump once again. Rew rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

3.5 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Kohler-Cadmore gets forward and drives, but is remarkably caught by Taylor down the ground.

3.4 . Allison pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Kohler-Cadmore moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

3.3 . Good length from Allison, outside off again. Kohler-Cadmore pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a cut

3.2 1 Allison pitches one up, outside off once again. Banton rocks back and slices a cut for one run back behind point.

3.1 . Good length from Allison, pitching outside off. Banton gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.6 1 Pitched up, outside leg and angling across the batter. Banton moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run behind square.

2.5 1 Pitched up, on a good line again. Kohler-Cadmore pushes forward and drives through the off side field for a single run.

2.4 W OUT! Two wickets in a row for Taylor! Taylor pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Smeed pushes forward and plays a flick, but is caught by Allison back behind square.

2.3 4 FOUR MORE! Full, on a good line again. Smeed gets forward and flicks for 4 runs behind square.

2.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Smeed pushes forward and plays a flick for four runs behind square.

2.1 . Taylor pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Smeed goes back and drives

1.5 1 Pitched up, on line. Banton moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.

1.4 1 Good length from Waite, pitching outside off stump once again. Smeed moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for one run.

1.3 1 Full, outside off stump. Banton gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side.

1.2 . On a good line and length from Waite. Banton moves onto the front foot and plays a flick

1.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Banton gets on the back foot and defends

0.5 1 Good length from Taylor, outside off. Banton gets forward and inside edges for a run behind square on the leg side.

0.4 2 Full ball, outside off again. Smeed gets forward and drives for a couple of runs.

0.3 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Smeed moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

0.2 1 Full ball, on a good line again. Banton moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a single run.

0.1 . Good line and length from Taylor. Banton pushes forward and drives

19.6 1 On a good line and length from Sams. Cullen gets on the front foot and plays a pull back behind square for one run.

19.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. D'Oliveira goes back and slices a cut for 1 run behind point.

19.4 4 And again! Pitched up, outside off again. D'Oliveira gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

19.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. D'Oliveira pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs.

19.2 2 On a good line and length once again. D'Oliveira gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

19.1 2 Yorker, on a good line. D'Oliveira pushes forward and plays a cut for a pair of runs behind point.

18.6 1 Full, pitching outside off. D'Oliveira moves onto the front foot and plays a cut for a single run.

18.5 4 FOUR! Full, outside off once again. D'Oliveira pushes forward and scoops back behind square for four runs.

18.4 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Cullen moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for a single run.

18.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Cullen gets forward but decides to let it travel through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

18.2 6 SIX! Full, pitching outside off stump. Cullen pushes forward and drives on the leg side for six runs.

18.1 1 Pitched up, outside off. D'Oliveira gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side field.

18.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

17.6 1 Good length, outside off. D'Oliveira moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

17.5 1 Pitched up, on line but angling across Cullen. He pushes forward and tucks a leg glance behind square for 1 run.

17.4 1 Full ball, on line. D'Oliveira moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the on side field for 1 run.

17.4 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

17.3 1 Full, on line. Cullen rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

17.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Cullen gets on the front foot and punches a drive

17.1 1 Length ball, outside off. D'Oliveira gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

16.6 2 Full ball, on line once again. Cullen gets on the front foot and drives for a couple of runs.

16.5 W OUT! Meredith gets the wicket! Full, on line once more. Sikandar Raza gets on the front foot and plays a pull, but is caught by Rew

16.5 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside off.

16.4 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and drives

16.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Sikandar Raza gets on the front foot and pulls for 4 runs back behind square.

16.2 2 Full ball, pitching outside off. Sikandar Raza goes back and punches a drive for a couple of runs through the off side.

16.1 6 SIX! Meredith pitches one up, on line once again. Sikandar Raza moves onto the front foot and drives through the on side field for a half dozen runs.

15.6 1 Good line and length. Sikandar Raza gets forward and drives for a single run.

15.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off stump. Sikandar Raza gets forward and eases a drive for 6 runs.

15.4 . Full, on line. Sikandar Raza moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.3 2 Pitched up, outside off. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and punches a drive for 2 runs through the off side field.

15.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Goldsworthy, pitching outside leg and angled across. Sikandar Raza moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.

15.1 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

14.6 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. D'Oliveira gets on the front foot and plays a pull for 2 runs.

14.6 1w Wide. Full, pitching far outside off.

14.5 2 Good length, pitching outside off. D'Oliveira gets forward and punches a drive for a couple of runs through the off side field.

14.4 . Good length from Sams, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. D'Oliveira pushes forward and drives

14.3 1 Sams pitches one up, on a good line. Sikandar Raza gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

14.2 . Full, outside off. Sikandar Raza gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

14.1 1 Sams pitches one up, pitching on a good line. D'Oliveira pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run through the off side.

13.6 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 4 runs.

13.5 1 Good line and length. D'Oliveira gets forward and drives for a run through the off side.

13.4 1 Full, outside off. Sikandar Raza gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

13.3 1 On a good line and length from Goldsworthy. D'Oliveira pushes forward and plays a pull for 1 run.

13.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. D'Oliveira moves onto the front foot and defends

13.1 . Full, on line. D'Oliveira gets forward and defends

12.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Sikandar Raza moves onto the front foot and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

12.5 1 Good line and length. D'Oliveira gets forward and punches a drive on the on side for one run.

12.4 2 Full ball, outside off. D'Oliveira gets on the front foot and drives for a pair of runs through the off side field.

12.3 . Good line and length from Ogborne. D'Oliveira moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. D'Oliveira gets on the front foot and pulls for four runs back behind square.

12.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and drives through the off side for 1 run.

11.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. D'Oliveira rocks back and cuts for four runs.

11.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Sikandar Raza gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

11.4 . Good line and length. Sikandar Raza gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.3 . Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and punches a drive

11.2 1 On a good line and length from Goldsworthy. D'Oliveira gets forward and drives for a run.

11.1 W OUT! Caught. Goldsworthy pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Hose. He gets forward and punches a drive, but is caught by Overton down the ground.

10.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Sams once more. Sikandar Raza gets forward and cuts behind point for four runs.

10.5 1 Pitched up, on line once again. Hose gets forward and punches a drive for a run through the off side.

10.4 . On a good line and length from Sams once more. Hose pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.3 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Hose gets on the front foot and defends

10.2 1 Sams pitches one up, outside off stump. Sikandar Raza gets forward and drives through the off side for 1 run.

10.1 W OUT! Caught. Sams pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Roderick moves onto the front foot and punches a drive, but is caught by Overton on the off side.

9.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Roderick pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

9.5 1 Good line and length. Hose moves onto the front foot and drives for a run on the leg side.

9.3 1 Full, on a good line. Hose gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run straight down the ground.

9.2 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Roderick gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

9.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Hose moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

8.6 4 FOUR! Full, outside off once again. Roderick moves onto the front foot and plays a cut behind point for 4 runs.

8.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, outside off stump. Roderick pushes forward and flicks behind square for six runs.

8.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Hose gets on the front foot and leg glances behind square for 1 run.

8.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Roderick gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for one run.

8.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Roderick. He gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 4 runs behind square.

8.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Roderick gets forward and punches a drive

7.6 . Good line and length once again. Hose gets forward and drives

7.5 1 On a good line and length. Roderick gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

7.4 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Roderick moves onto the front foot and edges behind point on the off side for a pair of runs.

7.3 2 Goldsworthy pitches one up, on a good line. Roderick gets forward and plays a sweep back behind square for 2 runs.

7.2 4 FOUR! Goldsworthy pitches one up, on a good line once more. Roderick pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep back behind point for four runs.

7.1 . Pitching on a good line and length but angled across the batter. Roderick gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive

6.6 . Full ball, outside off. Hose gets on the front foot and punches a drive

6.5 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Hose gets on the front foot and drives

6.4 . On a good line and length. Hose moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.3 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angled across Roderick. He gets on the front foot and leg glances for a run.

6.2 1 Sams pitches one up, on line once again. Hose moves onto the front foot and drives for one run on the leg side.

5.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Roderick gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Mohammed pushes forward and plays a pull for a single run behind square.

5.4 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length again. Mohammed gets on the front foot and plays a pull for 4 runs back behind square.

5.3 . Good line and length from Overton. Mohammed moves onto the front foot and plays a pull

5.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Mohammed gets on the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for 4 runs.

5.1 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Roderick. He moves onto the front foot and drives for a run on the leg side.

4.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Mohammed gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

4.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Mohammed rocks back and eases a drive

4.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mohammed gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

4.3 . Meredith pitches one up, pitching outside off. Mohammed gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

4.2 . Good length from Meredith, pitching outside off stump. Mohammed pushes forward but decides to let it through to Rew without playing a shot

4.1 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Mohammed pushes forward and slices a cut back behind point for four runs.

3.6 . On a good length, outside off once more. Roderick pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.5 . Overton pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Roderick pushes forward but decides to let it pass through to Rew untouched

3.4 . Full, pitching outside leg and angling across. Roderick moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Roderick gets forward and defends

3.2 W OUT! Overton gets the wicket! Good length from Overton, pitching outside off stump. Kashif Ali gets forward and drives, but is caught by Banton down the ground.

3.1 . Full ball, outside off. Kashif Ali moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

2.6 4 And another! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mohammed moves onto the front foot and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

2.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Meredith, on leg stump and angling across. Mohammed pushes forward and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

2.4 . Meredith pitches one up, outside leg and angling across Mohammed. He moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 . Meredith pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Mohammed pushes forward and defends

2.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Mohammed pushes forward and slices a cut for four runs behind point.

2.1 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Mohammed gets forward and defends

1.6 . Good line and length. Kashif Ali gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 1 Full, outside off stump. Mohammed pushes forward and guides a cut for 1 run.

1.4 . Good length from Overton, pitching on leg and angling across. Mohammed moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the body while attempting to play a pull

1.3 . On a good line and length from Overton. Mohammed pushes forward and defends

1.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on line. Mohammed pushes forward and guides a cut behind point for 4 runs.

1.1 1 Overton pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Kashif Ali gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run behind point.

0.6 . Full ball, on leg stump and angled across. Mohammed moves onto the front foot and defends

0.5 1 Ogborne pitches one up, on a good line. Kashif Ali gets forward and flicks back behind square for 1 run.

0.4 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Kashif Ali gets on the front foot but misses while trying a drive

0.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Free hit. Full, pitching on a good line. Kashif Ali moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs.

0.3 nb And another! No ball. Full ball, pitching outside off again. Kashif Ali gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

0.2 1lb Full ball, pitching on a good line. Mohammed gets forward and plays a defensive stroke behind square for 1 leg bye.