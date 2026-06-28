Match details Worcestershire vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast 28.06.2026

T20

County Ground

WOR
WOR

180

SOM
SOM

144

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Somerset won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, June 28, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Worcestershire Squad

PlayersAli Kashif, Mohammed Isaac, Roderick Gareth, Hose Adam, Raza Sikandar, D Oliveira Brett, Waite Matthew, Mir Usama, Taylor Tom, Allison Ben, Cullen Henry James
BenchBrookes Ethan, Finch Adam, Home Jack, Libby Jake

Somerset Squad

PlayersBanton Tom, Smeed Will, Kohler-Cadmore Tom, Rew James, Rew Thomas, Goldsworthy Lewis, Sams Daniel, Overton Craig, Shaw Josh, Meredith Riley, Ogborne Alfie Richard James
BenchAbell Tom, Ball Jake, Gregory Lewis, Lammonby Tom, Pretorius Migael, Thomas Joshua F

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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