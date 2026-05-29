18.5 1 Yorker, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and drives for a run.

18.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Sikandar Raza gets on the front foot and plays a drive behind point for 4 runs.

18.3 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Sikandar Raza steps back but misses while attempting to play a drive

18.2 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Sikandar Raza rocks back and edges into their pads while attempting a glance

18.1 . Full ball, on line. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and drives

17.6 1 Hannon-Dalby pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Sikandar Raza gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run behind point on the off side.

17.5 1 Good length from Hannon-Dalby, outside off once more. Brookes pushes forward and defends on the off side for a run.

17.5 1w Wide. Short, pitching well outside off stump. Brookes gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a late cut

17.4 1 Back of a length from Hannon-Dalby, outside off stump. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and glances for a run.

17.3 1 Back of a length, on line. Brookes moves onto the back foot and glances for a run on the on side.

17.2 W OUT! Hannon-Dalby breaks through! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kashif Ali gets on the front foot and lofts a pull, but is caught by Thompson

17.1 . Back of a length from Hannon-Dalby, pitching outside off. Kashif Ali gets on the back foot and defends

16.6 2 Back of a length from Tariq, on a good line once more. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and late cuts for a couple of runs through point.

16.5 . On a good line and length from Tariq. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and slices a cut back through point.

16.4 2 Length ball, outside leg and angling across Sikandar Raza. He moves onto the front foot and pulls for two runs back behind square.

16.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Sikandar Raza moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

16.3 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Kashif Ali gets on the front foot and sweeps for a single run behind square.

16.2 1 On a good line and length. Sikandar Raza gets forward and defends for a single run through the off side field.

16.1 1 Tariq pitches one up, outside off again. Kashif Ali gets on the front foot and drives for a run through the off side field.

15.6 4 And again! Short of a length, outside off stump again. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

15.4 . Good line and length. Sikandar Raza gets forward and punches a drive

15.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Kashif Ali moves onto the front foot and edges for a run.

15.2 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Sikandar Raza gets forward and flicks for one run.

15.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Kashif Ali gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for a single run.

14.6 1 Good line and length. Kashif Ali rocks back and leg glances for a single run.

14.5 1 Pitched up, on line again. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for a single run.

14.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Sikandar Raza rocks back and plays a bad defensive stroke

14.3 2 Good length, outside off. Sikandar Raza gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a pair of runs back through point.

14.2 . Good line and length once again. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and drives

14.1 1 Full, on a good line once more. Kashif Ali gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

13.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Woakes, outside off once more. Hose advances down the pitch and lofts a drive for 4 runs on the on side.

13.4 1 Full toss, outside off again. Kashif Ali gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

13.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Kashif Ali gets on the back foot and cuts averagely

13.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Hose moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

13.1 1 Good length, outside off stump again. Kashif Ali moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

12.6 4 FOUR! Thompson pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Hose pushes forward and outside edges for four runs behind point.

12.5 . Dropped in short by Thompson, pitching outside off stump once more. Hose steps back but swings and misses while trying a cut

12.4 2 On a good length, outside off. Hose gets forward and tucks a glance for a couple of runs.

12.3 1 Back of a length, on line. Kashif Ali moves onto the back foot and flicks a leg glance for 1 run back behind square.

12.2 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, outside off once more. Kashif Ali goes back and pulls for 6 runs.

12.1 1 Short ball, outside off again. Hose gets on the back foot and is struck on the gloves while trying to defend for one run through the off side field.

11.6 . Full, pitching outside off once more. Kashif Ali gets on the front foot and punches a drive

11.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Hose rocks back and slices a cut for one run.

11.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Kashif Ali gets forward and plays a sweep for a run.

11.3 2 Good line and length. Kashif Ali rocks back and plays a sloppy pull for a pair of runs.

11.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Hose gets on the front foot and plays a sloppy sweep for a run.

11.1 1 On a good line and length. Kashif Ali gets on the back foot and drives for one run.

10.6 2 Back of a length from Ali, on line. Hose gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

10.5 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Kashif Ali gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for a single run.

10.4 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length once more. Kashif Ali pushes forward and lofts a sweep behind square for 6 runs.

10.3 1 Pitched up, on line again. Hose gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run through the off side.

10.2 1 Back of a length from Ali, on line once again. Kashif Ali moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance for a run.

10.1 1 On a good line and length. Hose gets on the back foot and guides a glance for 1 run on the on side.

9.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg. Hose creates space and plays a flick for one run.

9.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Kashif Ali moves onto the front foot and outside edges back behind point for a run.

9.4 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Hose creates room and drives for a single run down the ground.

9.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Kashif Ali pushes forward and punches a poor drive for 1 run on the leg side.

9.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Kashif Ali rocks back but swings and misses while trying a cut

9.1 1 Good length from Webster, pitching outside off stump again. Hose gets on the front foot and defends through the off side field for a single run.

8.6 1 Good length, outside off. Hose goes back and cuts for one run.

8.5 . Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across Hose. He moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick back behind square. Warwickshire Bears appeal, however the umpire gives Hose not out.

8.4 . Length ball, outside off once more. Hose gets on the back foot and punches a drive

8.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Kashif Ali rocks back and cuts for one run.

8.2 . Good line and length. Kashif Ali pushes forward and defends

8.1 1 Tariq comes over the wicket. Length ball, outside off stump. Hose moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for one run.

8.1 W OUT! Tariq gets the wicket! Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside off. Mohammed shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, Davies gathers, whips the bails off, and Mohammed has to go

7.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Mohammed moves onto the front foot and cuts for a single run.

7.5 . Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across Mohammed. He gets forward and drives

7.4 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Mohammed pushes forward and skies a sweep for six runs.

7.3 1 Pitched up, on line once more. Kashif Ali gets forward and flicks for a single run.

7.2 . Good line and length from Ali. Kashif Ali gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.1 1 Back of a length from Ali, on line. Mohammed moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run back behind square.

6.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Kashif Ali gets on the front foot and defends

6.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Kashif Ali gets forward and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.

6.4 1 Webster pitches one up, on line again. Mohammed gets forward and skies a mediocre drive down the ground for one run.

6.3 . On a good line and length once more. Mohammed gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.2 1 Back of a length, on line. Kashif Ali gets on the back foot and leg glances back behind square for a run.

6.1 1 Good line and length. Mohammed pushes forward and defends for one run through the off side.

5.6 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, pitching outside off. D'Oliveira gets on the back foot and lifts a pull, but is caught by Ali

5.5 4 And again! Full ball, pitching on a good line. D'Oliveira moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

5.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. D'Oliveira moves down the pitch and drives for four runs through the off side field.

5.3 1 Good length from Thompson, outside off. Mohammed gets on the front foot and cuts through point for a run.

5.2 2 Full, on a good line once again. Mohammed moves onto the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for a pair of runs.

5.1 . DROPPED! Pitching on a good line and length. Mohammed rocks back and edges down the ground. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Thompson.

4.6 1 Good length, outside off. Mohammed gets on the front foot and defends for a run.

4.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mohammed moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

4.4 4 FOUR! Woakes pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Mohammed pushes forward and edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

4.3 . Full toss, on line. Mohammed gets on the front foot and drives

4.2 . Woakes pitches one up, outside off stump. Mohammed gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

4.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Mohammed pushes forward and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive

3.5 1 Back of a length, on line. Mohammed gets on the back foot and leg glances for a run behind square.

3.4 1 Back of a length from Hannon-Dalby, on a good line. D'Oliveira moves down the pitch and pulls poorly for 1 run.

3.3 1 Good length from Hannon-Dalby, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Mohammed gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

3.2 . Full ball, on line. Mohammed gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

3.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line. Mohammed rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

2.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across Mohammed. He gets on the back foot and leg glances back behind square for one run.

2.5 1 Good line and length from Woakes. D'Oliveira moves onto the front foot and edges for 1 run behind point.

2.4 1lb Back of a length from Woakes, outside leg and angling across. Mohammed moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a glance, resulting in one leg bye. Warwickshire Bears appeal, however the umpire says not out.

2.3 . Good length from Woakes, outside off stump once more. Mohammed gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

2.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. D'Oliveira gets forward and outside edges for a run. The ball is misfielded by Tariq costing Warwickshire Bears a run.

2.1 . 0 runs

1.6 . Back of a length, on line. Mohammed goes back and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 1 Back of a length from Hannon-Dalby, pitching outside off stump. D'Oliveira goes back and late cuts poorly for a single run.

1.4 . On a good line and length from Hannon-Dalby once more. D'Oliveira gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.3 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. D'Oliveira moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 2 runs.

1.2 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Mohammed moves onto the back foot and outside edges for one run.

1.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. D'Oliveira gets on the back foot and punches a drive behind point for 1 run.

0.6 1 Full, on line. D'Oliveira gets on the front foot and skies a flick behind square for 1 run.

0.5 . On a good line and length from Woakes. D'Oliveira gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot

0.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across D'Oliveira. He gets on the front foot and flicks for four runs behind square.

0.3 . Good length from Woakes, pitching outside off. D'Oliveira gets on the front foot and defends

0.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Mohammed gets forward and defends for one run.

0.1 . On a good length, outside leg and angled across Mohammed. He moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a defensive shot

19.5 W OUT! Waite gets the wicket! Pitched up, outside off stump. Tariq gets on the front foot and plays a drive, but is caught by D'Oliveira on the off side.

19.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across. Ali gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

19.3 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Tariq gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run behind point on the off side.

19.2 W OUT! Waite finds a way through! Waite pitches one up, on line once more. Hannon-Dalby gets forward but misses while trying a scoop, the stumps are disturbed, and Hannon-Dalby has to go

19.1 1 Good line and length from Waite. Ali pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run.

18.6 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Hannon-Dalby gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

18.5 W OUT! LBW. Full toss, on a good line. Thompson pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a drive. Worcestershire Rapids appeal, the umpire agrees, and Thompson has to depart

18.4 6 SIX! Full, outside off stump. Thompson gets on the front foot and drives for six runs behind point.

18.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Thompson pushes forward and cuts for four runs.

18.2 2 Full toss, outside off. Thompson moves onto the front foot and pulls shakily for a couple of runs.

18.1 6 SIX! Finch pitches one up, outside off stump again. Thompson pushes forward and drives for a half dozen runs behind point.

17.6 W OUT! Caught. Over the wicket, Taylor pitches one up, outside off stump. Woakes moves onto the front foot and drives, but is caught by D'Oliveira on the off side.

17.5 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Thompson gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

17.4 . Short of a length, outside off. Thompson moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull

17.3 . Back of a length from Taylor, pitching outside off. Thompson gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

17.2 . Good length from Taylor, outside off. Thompson moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

17.1 1 Good length, outside off. Woakes rocks back and glances through the on side field for a single run.

16.6 1 Pitched up, on line. Woakes gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

16.6 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside leg. Woakes moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a flick

16.5 . Good length from Sikandar Raza, pitching on leg and angling across Woakes. He shuffles down the pitch and drives

16.5 1w Wide. Sikandar Raza now coming over the wicket to Woakes. Short of a length, too wide outside off.

16.4 1 Sikandar Raza now coming around the wicket. Length ball, outside off. Thompson moves onto the back foot and pulls down the ground for a run.

16.3 1 Sikandar Raza pitches one up, on a good line. Woakes gets forward and punches a drive for a single run.

16.3 1w Wide. Sikandar Raza comes over the wicket. Too wide outside leg. Woakes moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a sweep

16.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Thompson gets on the back foot and flicks a leg glance for a run behind square.

16.1 . Good line and length. Thompson moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

15.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Woakes pushes forward and defends

15.5 . Good line and length. Woakes pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

15.4 1 Back of a length from Usama Mir, outside off stump. Thompson moves onto the back foot and eases a drive on the off side for a single run.

15.3 1 Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Woakes gets on the front foot and punches a mediocre drive for 1 run.

15.2 W OUT! Usama Mir gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Yates goes back and lofts a cut, but is remarkably caught by Brookes

15.1 2 Length ball, outside leg and angled across the batter. Yates gets forward and sweeps back behind square for two runs.

14.6 1 Waite comes over the wicket to Yates. Good line and length. Yates pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.

14.5 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Thompson gets forward and flicks for 1 run.

14.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Yates moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

14.3 1 Good length from Waite, pitching outside off stump. Thompson moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

14.2 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Thompson moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a couple of runs back behind square.

14.1 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Thompson moves onto the back foot and drives for a pair of runs.

13.6 1 Good length, outside off. Thompson moves onto the back foot and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

13.5 1 Back of a length from Usama Mir, on a good line. Yates rocks back and pulls for a single run.

13.4 1 Good length from Usama Mir, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Thompson. He pushes forward and plays a sweep for a single run back behind square.

13.3 1 Full, on line again. Yates moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

13.2 1 Full toss, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Thompson gets on the front foot and flicks back behind square for a single run.

13.1 1 Usama Mir drops one in short, on a good line. Yates moves onto the back foot and pulls down the ground for a single run.

12.6 1 Good length from Sikandar Raza, pitching outside leg and angling across Yates. He moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a run back behind square.

12.5 1 Good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Thompson goes back and glances for a run.

12.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Yates gets forward and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

12.3 1 Full, outside leg and angling across the batter. Thompson moves onto the front foot and plays a flick behind square for a single run.

12.2 1 Good line and length. Yates pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side.

12.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

12.1 1 Good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Thompson gets on the back foot and guides a glance for 1 run through the leg side field.

11.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Thompson goes back and outside edges for a single run behind point on the off side.

11.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Thompson gets on the front foot and inside edges into their pads while trying a drive

11.4 . Back of a length, on line. Thompson gets on the back foot and outside edges

11.3 . Back of a length from Finch, pitching outside off. Thompson moves onto the back foot and inside edges

11.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Thompson gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

11.1 . Good length from Finch, outside off stump. Thompson gets on the back foot but misses while trying to defend

10.6 1 Back of a length from Usama Mir, pitching outside off. Thompson gets on the back foot and guides a glance for one run.

10.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Yates gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

10.4 1 Full, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Thompson pushes forward and flicks back behind square for a single run.

10.3 W OUT! Usama Mir breaks through! Full ball, on line. Jani pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Jani has to depart

10.2 1 Good line and length from Usama Mir. Yates moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for one run.

10.1 6 SIX! Length ball, outside off. Yates shuffles down the pitch and drives for six runs.

9.6 1 Short of a length, outside off. Yates rocks back and edges for 1 run back behind point.

9.5 . Short of a length, outside off. Yates pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a pull

9.4 1 Back of a length from Finch, on a good line again. Jani moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

9.3 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Yates advances and plays a pull back behind square for one run.

9.2 . Back of a length from Finch, on a good line. Yates gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

9.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Yates goes back and slices a cut behind point for 4 runs.

8.6 4 FOUR! Sikandar Raza comes over the wicket to Jani. Back of a length, outside off. Jani goes back and pulls for four runs. The ball is misfielded.

8.5 1 Sikandar Raza now coming around the wicket. Pitching on a good line and length. Yates moves onto the front foot and glances for a run.

8.4 1 Sikandar Raza now coming over the wicket to Jani. On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Jani. He pushes forward and sweeps behind square for 1 run.

8.3 1 Sikandar Raza now coming around the wicket to Yates. Full toss, on line. Yates moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run.

8.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Jani moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the on side for one run.

8.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Jani gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

7.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Jani gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run back behind square.

7.5 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across Jani. He moves onto the back foot and defends

7.4 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Barnard moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Roderick

7.3 2 On a good line and length. Barnard gets on the front foot and glances for 2 runs through the leg side field.

7.2 4 FOUR! Usama Mir pitches one up, outside off. Barnard advances and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.

7.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Barnard moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a reverse sweep. The glovework by Roderick is good. Worcestershire Rapids appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made their ground.

6.6 1 Sikandar Raza comes over the wicket. Length ball, outside off stump. Barnard pushes forward and tucks a glance on the on side for 1 run.

6.5 1 Sikandar Raza pitches one up, on a good line. Yates gets forward and plays a reverse sweep for 1 run.

6.4 . Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off. Yates gets on the front foot and cuts

6.3 2 Full toss, outside off. Yates moves onto the front foot and drives for a pair of runs.

6.2 . Sikandar Raza now coming around the wicket. Good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Yates gets on the front foot and defends

6.1 1 Back of a length, outside off. Barnard rocks back and plays a pull for a run back behind square.

5.6 1 Good line and length. Barnard gets on the back foot and defends through point on the off side for one run.

5.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Barnard pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a flick

5.6 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching far outside leg. Barnard moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a leg glance

5.5 W OUT! Finch gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Finch. Hain moves down the pitch and plays a drive, but is caught by Hose down the ground.

5.4 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Finch, on leg stump. Hain rocks back and plays a pull for four runs behind square.

5.3 . Good length from Finch, pitching outside off stump. Hain pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a scoop

5.2 1 Back of a length from Finch, outside off stump. Yates goes back and plays a cut back behind point for a single run.

5.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line. Yates pushes forward and drives through the off side field for four runs.

4.6 . On a good length, outside off once again. Hain gets on the front foot and defends

4.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Hain moves down the pitch and plays a drive over the off side field for four runs.

4.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Hain advances and drives through the off side field.

4.3 1 Taylor now coming around the wicket. Good line and length. Yates gets forward and defends for a run.

4.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Hain pushes forward and drives for a single run.

4.1 2 Pitched up, on line. Hain gets forward and plays a flick for 2 runs.

3.6 4 FOUR MORE! On a good length, pitching outside off. Yates pushes forward and plays a cut behind point for 4 runs.

3.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Yates advances down the pitch and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

3.4 1 Good length from Waite, pitching outside off. Hain gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through point for a single run.

3.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Hain rocks back and leg glances for 4 runs behind square.

3.2 . Keeper moves up to the stumps. Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Hain pushes forward and drives through the off side field.

3.1 W OUT! Run out. Pitching on a good line and length. Webster rocks back and edges. He is then run out, following some tidy fielding by Roderick and Waite.

2.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Webster gets on the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting a flick through point for a single run. Worcestershire Rapids appeal, but Webster is given not out.

2.5 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Webster pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground.

2.4 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Webster gets forward but misses while trying a drive

2.3 . Length ball, outside off. Webster gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.2 . Good line and length from Taylor once more. Webster pushes forward and drives down the ground.

2.1 . Good line and length from Taylor. Webster gets forward and defends

1.6 1 Good line and length once more. Webster moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground for a run.

1.5 4 Pitching on a good line and length. Webster moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive stroke, resulting in four leg byes behind point on the off side. Worcestershire Rapids appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

1.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Webster moves onto the front foot but decides to let that one pass through to the wicketkeeper

1.3 . On a good line and length once again. Webster gets forward and defends

1.2 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Webster rocks back and leg glances for a couple of runs behind square.

1.1 1 Waite pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Yates moves onto the front foot and edges behind square for a single run.

0.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Webster rocks back but decides to allow that one to through to the keeper untouched

0.5 4 FOUR! Taylor now coming over the wicket. Good length from Taylor, outside off stump. Webster gets on the front foot and edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

0.4 1 Taylor now coming around the wicket. Length ball, outside off. Yates gets on the front foot and outside edges through point on the off side for a single run.

0.3 1 On a good line and length. Webster gets on the front foot and flicks behind square for a run.

0.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Webster pushes forward and eases a drive