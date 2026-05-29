Match details Worcestershire vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast 29.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|Worcestershire won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Friday, May 29, 2026 04:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Worcestershire Squad
|Players
|Mohammed Isaac, D Oliveira Brett, Ali Kashif, Hose Adam, Brookes Ethan, Raza Sikandar, Roderick Gareth, Waite Matthew, Mir Usama, Taylor Tom, Finch Adam
|Bench
|Allison Ben, Cullen Henry James, Home Jack, Libby Jake
Warwickshire Squad
|Players
|Davies Alex, Yates Robert, Webster Beau, Hain Sam, Barnard Ed, Lalit Jani Vaansh, Woakes Chris, Thompson Jordan, Ali Tazeem Chaudry, Hannon-Dalby Oliver, Tariq Usman
|Bench
|Gilchrist Nathan, Shaikh Hamza, Smith Kai
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet