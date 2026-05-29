Match details Worcestershire vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast 29.05.2026

T20

County Ground

WOR
WOR

142

WAR
WAR

141

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Worcestershire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 29, 2026 04:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Worcestershire Squad

PlayersMohammed Isaac, D Oliveira Brett, Ali Kashif, Hose Adam, Brookes Ethan, Raza Sikandar, Roderick Gareth, Waite Matthew, Mir Usama, Taylor Tom, Finch Adam
BenchAllison Ben, Cullen Henry James, Home Jack, Libby Jake

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersDavies Alex, Yates Robert, Webster Beau, Hain Sam, Barnard Ed, Lalit Jani Vaansh, Woakes Chris, Thompson Jordan, Ali Tazeem Chaudry, Hannon-Dalby Oliver, Tariq Usman
BenchGilchrist Nathan, Shaikh Hamza, Smith Kai

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet