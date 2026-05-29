Results Score Worcestershire vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast 29.05.2026

T20

County Ground

WOR
WOR

142

WAR
WAR

141

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Ali Kashifall rounder363012120
Mohammed Isaac272721100
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Woakes Chrisall rounder402115.2500
Tariq Usman402315.7520

Latest Highlights

18.5
1

Yorker, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and drives for a run.

18.4
4

FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Sikandar Raza gets on the front foot and plays a drive behind point for 4 runs.

18.3
.

Yorker, pitching outside off. Sikandar Raza steps back but misses while attempting to play a drive

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