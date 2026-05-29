Results Score Worcestershire vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast 29.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Ali Kashifall rounder
|36
|30
|1
|2
|120
|Mohammed Isaac
|27
|27
|2
|1
|100
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Woakes Chrisall rounder
|4
|0
|21
|1
|5.25
|0
|0
|Tariq Usman
|4
|0
|23
|1
|5.75
|2
|0
Latest Highlights
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18.5
1
Yorker, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and drives for a run.
18.4
4
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Sikandar Raza gets on the front foot and plays a drive behind point for 4 runs.
18.3
.
Yorker, pitching outside off. Sikandar Raza steps back but misses while attempting to play a drive