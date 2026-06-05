14.3 W OUT! Consecutive dismissals for Chohan! Good length, outside off stump. Mahmood pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

14.2 W OUT! Chohan finds a way through! Good line and length from Chohan once again. Aspinwall moves onto the front foot and inside edges, the ball gets through, and Aspinwall is bowled

14.1 1lb On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Hartley pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a reverse sweep, resulting in one leg bye back behind square.

13.6 1 Ali now coming around the wicket. Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Hartley rocks back and punches a drive on the off side for one run.

13.5 1 Ali comes over the wicket to Aspinwall. Good length, outside off stump. Aspinwall gets on the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for a run.

13.4 1 Ali comes around the wicket to Hartley. Good length, outside off stump. Hartley advances down the pitch and leg glances for one run.

13.3 1lb Ali now coming over the wicket to Aspinwall. On a good length, outside off. Aspinwall moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a reverse sweep back behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

13.2 W OUT! Ali gets the wicket! On a good line and length. Wood gets forward but swings and misses while trying a sweep, the ball gets through, and Wood is bowled

13.1 4 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Wood gets forward but swings and misses while trying a leg glance, and the ball rolls away from Bairstow for four byes.

12.6 1 Full toss, pitching on leg and angling across Wood. He gets forward and lifts a bad leg glance for a run.

12.5 . Dropped in short by Tye, pitching on leg and angling across. Wood gets on the back foot and edges

12.4 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off once more. Livingstone pushes forward and plays a poor drive, and is caught by Bess down the ground.

12.3 1 Full toss, outside leg and angled across Hartley. He pushes forward and leg glances for 1 run.

12.2 4 And again! Good line and length. Hartley pushes forward and lifts a drive for 4 runs.

12.2 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well outside off stump. Hartley gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

12.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Hartley gets on the back foot but plays and misses while trying to defend

11.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Hartley moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run through point.

11.5 W OUT! Two dismissals in a row! On a good line and length from Chohan. Harry Singh shuffles down the pitch and lofts a sloppy drive, and is caught by Revis down the ground.

11.4 1 Back of a length from Chohan, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Livingstone moves onto the back foot and flicks a leg glance for 1 run.

11.3 1 Chohan pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Harry Singh pushes forward and edges for 1 run behind square on the leg side.

11.2 1 Chohan pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Livingstone pushes forward and drives for a single run.

11.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length. Livingstone shuffles down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs on the leg side.

10.6 2 Back of a length from Faheem Ashraf, outside off stump again. Harry Singh gets on the back foot and late cuts poorly back behind point for a pair of runs.

10.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Livingstone goes back and cuts late for a run.

10.5 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside off.

10.4 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Livingstone rocks back and square cuts for 2 runs back behind point.

10.3 1 Good length from Faheem Ashraf, outside off stump once again. Harry Singh gets on the front foot and eases a poor drive for 1 run down the ground.

10.2 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Livingstone gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run.

10.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Livingstone moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

9.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Livingstone rocks back and cuts averagely for a single run.

9.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Livingstone rocks back and plays a shaky cut

9.4 2 Dropped in short by Ali, on leg stump. Livingstone moves onto the back foot and tucks a leg glance back behind square for a couple of runs.

9.3 1 Back of a length from Ali, outside off stump once more. Harry Singh gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

9.2 . Ali comes over the wicket. Short of a length, outside off. Harry Singh goes back and defends

9.1 W OUT! LBW. Good line and length from Ali. Moores moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a reverse sweep. Middlebrook raises the finger, there's no review, and Moores is on his way

8.6 . Dropped in short by Hasan Ali, outside off. Livingstone goes back but swings and misses while attempting a pull

8.5 6 SIX! Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Livingstone moves onto the front foot and flicks for 6 runs back behind square.

8.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Livingstone gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.3 1 Back of a length from Hasan Ali, pitching outside off again. Moores rocks back and cuts late for a run back behind point.

8.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Moores moves onto the back foot and inside edges onto their body while attempting a pull

8.1 1 Hasan Ali pitches one up, outside off. Livingstone moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

7.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Moores gets forward and lofts a drive for four runs down the ground.

7.5 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Livingstone pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

7.4 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Moores goes back and cuts for 1 run.

7.3 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length again. McDermott gets forward and drives poorly, and is caught by Revis down the ground.

7.2 1 Back of a length from Chohan, on leg stump and angling across Livingstone. He moves onto the back foot and leg glances for 1 run.

7.1 . Good line and length again. Livingstone gets forward and defends on the off side.

6.6 1 Short of a length, on line but angled across the batter. Livingstone gets on the back foot and edges into their pads while trying a leg glance behind square for a single run.

6.5 1 Back of a length from Tye, outside off stump. McDermott moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a run.

6.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Livingstone gets on the front foot and flicks behind square for a run.

6.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. McDermott moves onto the front foot and edges behind square on the on side for 1 run.

6.2 4 FOUR! Tye pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. McDermott pushes forward and drives down the ground for four runs.

6.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. McDermott gets on the front foot and punches a drive

5.6 1 Back of a length from Faheem Ashraf, outside off once again. McDermott goes back and drives for a run down the ground.

5.5 . Back of a length, outside off once more. McDermott creates room and inside edges onto the pads while attempting a drive

5.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump once again. McDermott rocks back and eases a poor drive on the off side.

5.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. McDermott goes back and leg glances

5.2 6 Back-to-back maximums! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. McDermott gets on the back foot and lifts a pull behind square for six runs.

5.1 . Back of a length, on line. McDermott gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a ramp

4.6 4 FOUR! Full, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Livingstone gets on the front foot and skies a leg glance for 4 runs.

4.5 . Tye pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Livingstone gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

4.4 . Back of a length from Tye, outside off stump. Livingstone goes back and edges

4.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Livingstone gets forward and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a drive

4.2 1 Back of a length, outside off once more. McDermott goes back and punches a drive through the off side field for one run.

4.1 . Good length from Tye, outside off once more. McDermott gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.6 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once more. McDermott pushes forward and is hit on the gloves while attempting a reverse sweep for 1 run.

3.5 1 Good length from Ali, outside off stump. Livingstone moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run.

3.4 . Good line and length from Ali. Livingstone gets on the front foot and drives averagely

3.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. McDermott gets forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

3.2 . Back of a length from Ali, pitching outside off again. McDermott steps away and cuts averagely

3.1 W OUT! Ali finds a way through! Pitching on a good line and length. Harris creates room but swings and misses while trying a sweep, the ball gets through, and Harris is bowled

2.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Livingstone rocks back and guides a mediocre cut

2.5 4 FOUR! Faheem Ashraf pitches one up, outside off. Livingstone moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

2.4 1 Good line and length. Harris goes back and cuts late for a single run behind point.

2.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Livingstone goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

2.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off once again. Livingstone goes back and skies a pull for four runs.

2.1 W OUT! Faheem Ashraf breaks through! On a good length, outside off. Hurst pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive, the ball gets through, and Hurst is bowled

1.6 . Ali now coming around the wicket. Short of a length, on line. Harris goes back and leg glances

1.5 1 Ali comes over the wicket to Hurst. Back of a length from Ali, pitching outside off. Hurst gets on the back foot and guides a leg glance for one run.

1.4 3 Ali comes around the wicket to Harris. Back of a length, on a good line. Harris gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the off side for 3 runs. Impressive fielding by Chohan prevents a certain boundary.

1.3 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Hurst gets on the front foot and flicks a bad leg glance for a run behind square.

1.2 . Ali comes over the wicket to Hurst. Back of a length, outside off stump. Hurst pushes forward and finesses a leg glance

1.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Harris advances down the pitch and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

0.6 W OUT! Bowled. On a good length, pitching outside off. Jennings gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a late cut, the ball gets through, and Jennings is bowled

0.5 1 Good line and length from Hasan Ali once more. Harris moves onto the front foot and outside edges for a run back behind point.

0.4 4 And another! Good length from Hasan Ali, pitching outside leg and angled across Harris. He gets on the front foot and lifts a flick behind square for 4 runs.

0.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line. Harris goes back and plays a flick for four runs behind square.

0.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Harris gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a flick

0.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Jennings moves onto the back foot and leg glances for one run.

0.1 . Back of a length, on line. Jennings goes back and plays a defensive stroke

19.6 4 FOUR! Full, on line once more. Hasan Ali moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

19.5 W OUT! LBW. Full ball, on a good line. Tye moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick. The umpire's finger goes up, and Tye has to go

19.4 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, outside off stump again. Tye moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 6 runs.

19.3 . Good length from Mahmood, pitching outside off stump once again. Tye gets on the back foot and pulls averagely

19.2 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Tye gets on the front foot and drives for 6 runs over the off side field.

19.1 1 Full toss, outside off again. Wharton moves onto the front foot and edges into their pads while attempting to play a scoop for a single run.

18.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Tye gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

18.5 . Back of a length, outside off but angling across. Tye goes back and is struck on the gloves while trying a pull

18.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off again. Tye moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs over the off side field.

18.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Tye moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a pull

18.2 W OUT! Two wickets in a row! Full toss, outside off stump again. Faheem Ashraf gets forward and drives sloppily, and is caught by Moores on the off side.

18.1 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, outside off stump again. Revis goes back and lifts a poor drive, and is caught by Livingstone on the off side.

17.6 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, outside off once more. Wharton moves onto the back foot and pulls for six runs.

17.5 1 Back of a length from Wood, pitching outside off stump once more. Revis moves onto the back foot and outside edges for a run back behind point.

17.4 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off once again. Revis gets on the front foot and lofts a drive behind point for 6 runs.

17.3 2 Back of a length from Wood, outside off once more. Revis gets on the back foot and skies a sloppy pull for 2 runs.

17.2 4 FOUR! Wood pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Revis gets forward and edges back behind point for four runs.

17.1 1 Back of a length from Wood, outside off stump. Wharton gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

16.6 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Wharton goes back and pulls for 1 run.

16.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Wharton goes back and pulls

16.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line. Wharton moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for four runs.

16.3 6 And again! Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across Wharton. He moves onto the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

16.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside leg. Wharton moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps for 4 runs.

16.1 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Wharton advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance

15.6 2 Full ball, on line. Revis gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for 2 runs.

15.5 1 Mahmood pitches one up, pitching outside off. Wharton moves onto the front foot and drives for a run behind point on the off side.

15.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Wharton pushes forward and flicks back behind square for 6 runs.

15.3 . Yorker, outside off stump. Wharton pushes forward but plays and misses while trying to defend

15.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Revis moves onto the front foot and drives for one run on the on side.

15.1 . Back of a length, outside off. Revis moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

14.6 2 On a good line and length from Livingstone. Wharton pushes forward and sweeps for 2 runs. The ball is misfielded by Moores.

14.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Revis rocks back and inside edges back behind square for a run.

14.4 2 Full, pitching outside leg stump. Revis steps away and punches a drive for a pair of runs through the off side. The ball is misfielded by Wood.

14.3 1 Livingstone pitches one up, outside leg and angled across. Wharton gets forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

14.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Revis creates room and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.

14.1 2 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. Revis gets on the back foot and finesses a leg glance for 2 runs.

13.6 1 Hartley now coming around the wicket. Good line and length from Hartley. Revis gets forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

13.5 W OUT! Hartley breaks through! Good length from Hartley, pitching outside off stump. Ali pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a pull, and the ball careens into the stumps

13.4 . Hartley comes over the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Ali gets forward and tucks a leg glance

13.3 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Luxton moves onto the back foot and lifts a sloppy pull, and is caught by McDermott

13.2 . Short of a length, on line again. Luxton goes back and defends

13.1 1 Short of a length, on line. Wharton rocks back and flicks a leg glance behind square for a run.

12.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Wharton pushes forward and drives for one run down the ground.

12.5 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length. Bairstow pushes forward and skies a sweep, but is caught by Moores

12.4 . Good length from Livingstone, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Bairstow creates space but misses while trying to play a sweep

12.3 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Bairstow moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a switch hit

12.2 . Good length from Livingstone, pitching outside leg. Bairstow steps back but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

12.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across Luxton. He moves onto the front foot and leg glances for 1 run.

11.6 . Back of a length from Wood, outside off once again. Bairstow moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

11.5 4 And again! Full toss, outside off stump again. Bairstow gets forward and plays a drive for 4 runs back behind point.

11.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Bairstow gets forward and lifts a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

11.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Luxton moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a single run.

11.2 . Back of a length from Wood, outside off stump once again. Luxton rocks back but decides to let the ball go through to Hurst

11.1 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Luxton gets forward and eases a drive for a couple of runs. The ball is misfielded by Harry Singh.

10.6 . Harry Singh comes over the wicket. Full, pitching outside off once again. Bairstow gets forward and eases a drive through the off side.

10.5 2 Good length, outside off once more. Bairstow gets on the front foot and sweeps poorly for 2 runs.

10.4 6 And another! Harry Singh now coming around the wicket. Back of a length, on line. Bairstow rocks back and pulls for six runs.

10.3 6 SIX MORE! On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Bairstow moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for six runs.

10.2 1 On a good line and length from Harry Singh. Luxton advances and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

10.1 1 Good length from Harry Singh, pitching outside off stump. Bairstow creates space and drives on the off side for 1 run.

9.6 1 50 up for Bairstow! Hartley pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Bairstow. He gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

9.5 6 MAXIMUM! Hartley pitches one up, outside off. Bairstow gets forward and skies a drive for six runs over the off side.

9.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Luxton moves onto the back foot and flicks a leg glance for a single run.

9.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Bairstow pushes forward and drives for a run.

9.2 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Hartley, on leg stump again. Bairstow steps away and pulls for 6 runs.

9.1 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Luxton gets forward and tucks a leg glance for one run.

8.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Luxton moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side. An error in the field allows Yorkshire to run through for one overthrow.

8.5 6 SIX! Back of a length, outside off. Luxton gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for 6 runs.

8.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Bairstow goes back and guides a leg glance for 1 run.

8.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Aspinwall, pitching outside off stump. Luxton pushes forward and lofts a scoop for 4 runs back behind point.

8.2 2 Aspinwall pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Luxton gets forward and drives on the off side for two runs.

8.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Aspinwall, pitching outside off. Luxton goes back and ramps behind square on the leg side for four runs.

7.6 1 On a good line and length from Hartley again. Luxton moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

7.5 1 Back of a length from Hartley, pitching on a good line. Bairstow gets on the back foot and punches a drive for one run.

7.4 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Bairstow gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance

7.3 1 Back of a length, on line. Bairstow rocks back and defends through the off side for a single run.

7.2 . Good length, outside off. Bairstow gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a reverse sweep

7.1 1 DROPPED! Back of a length, on line. Luxton moves onto the back foot and lofts a sloppy pull for 1 run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by McDermott.

6.6 2 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Bairstow. He steps away and eases a drive through the off side for a couple of runs.

6.5 4 And again! Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Bairstow steps away and plays a pull for four runs.

6.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length again. Bairstow gets forward and switch hits for 4 runs back behind point.

6.3 1 Short of a length, on line once more. Luxton rocks back and leg glances for 1 run.

6.2 1 Back of a length from Livingstone, pitching on a good line. Bairstow moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run.

6.1 . Length ball, outside leg and angling across. Bairstow pushes forward and reverse sweeps back through point.

5.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Luxton moves onto the back foot and edges for 4 runs behind square.

5.5 . Back of a length from Mahmood, outside off again. Luxton rocks back and cuts poorly

5.4 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Mahmood, outside off once more. Luxton goes back and lifts a pull for 6 runs behind square.

5.3 . Back of a length from Mahmood, outside off stump once more. Luxton moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull

5.2 2 Back of a length from Mahmood, pitching outside off stump once more. Luxton pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance, and the ball rolls away from the wicketkeeper for a couple of byes.

5.1 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Luxton goes back and pulls for six runs back behind square.

4.6 . Back of a length from Wood, on line. Bairstow rocks back and punches a sloppy drive through the off side field.

4.5 . Back of a length from Wood, pitching outside off. Bairstow moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side.

4.4 . Back of a length, outside off. Bairstow moves onto the back foot and drives

4.3 . Back of a length from Wood, pitching outside leg. Bairstow steps away and punches a shaky drive

4.2 . Back of a length from Wood, pitching outside off. Bairstow moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.1 . Back of a length, on a good line. Bairstow rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a ramp

3.6 . Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across. Luxton moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance. Lancashire Lightning appeal, but umpire JD Middlebrook is unmoved.

3.5 . Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across Luxton. He backs away and cuts

3.4 . Good line and length. Luxton rocks back but makes no contact while trying a glance

3.4 1w Wide. Hartley pitches one up, pitching well down the leg side. Luxton pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a sweep

3.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Bairstow rocks back and finesses a leg glance for 1 run.

3.2 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Luxton rocks back and flicks a leg glance for 1 run.

3.1 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Bairstow goes back and flicks a leg glance for a single run.

2.6 . Back of a length from Aspinwall, pitching outside off. Luxton rocks back and plays a cut

2.6 5w Wide. Back of a length from Aspinwall, on leg stump. Luxton gets on the back foot and misses while trying a pull, but the ball beats the wicketkeeper and flies away to the rope for five wides.

2.5 . Back of a length from Aspinwall, outside off stump again. Luxton goes back and defends

2.4 . Back of a length from Aspinwall, pitching outside off once more. Luxton rocks back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

2.3 W OUT! Aspinwall gets the wicket! Short of a length, outside leg. Lyth moves onto the back foot and pulls averagely, and is caught by McDermott

2.2 4 FOUR! Short, pitching outside leg. Lyth creates space and plays a pull behind square for four runs.

2.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Bairstow backs away and edges for a single run behind square.

1.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside leg. Lyth moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Moores.

1.5 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, on a good line. Lyth moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

1.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Bairstow gets on the front foot and leg glances for one run.

1.3 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Bairstow moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 2 runs down the ground. Good work in the field by Livingstone saves a boundary.

1.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Bairstow pushes forward and drives averagely

1.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mahmood, outside off stump. Bairstow goes back and cuts for 4 runs.