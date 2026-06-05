Results Score Yorkshire vs Lancashire T20 T20 Blast 05.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Livingstone Liamall rounder
|44
|30
|4
|2
|146.67
|McDermott Benwicket keeper
|16
|16
|1
|1
|100
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Ali Moeenall rounder
|4
|0
|16
|3
|4
|0
|0
|Tye Andrewbowler
|3
|0
|20
|1
|6.67
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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14.3
W
OUT! Consecutive dismissals for Chohan! Good length, outside off stump. Mahmood pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps
14.2
W
OUT! Chohan finds a way through! Good line and length from Chohan once again. Aspinwall moves onto the front foot and inside edges, the ball gets through, and Aspinwall is bowled
14.1
1lb
On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Hartley pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a reverse sweep, resulting in one leg bye back behind square.