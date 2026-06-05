14.3 W OUT! Consecutive dismissals for Chohan! Good length, outside off stump. Mahmood pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

14.2 W OUT! Chohan finds a way through! Good line and length from Chohan once again. Aspinwall moves onto the front foot and inside edges, the ball gets through, and Aspinwall is bowled