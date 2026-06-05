Results Score Yorkshire vs Lancashire T20 T20 Blast 05.06.2026

T20

Headingley

YOR
YOR

213

LAN
LAN

107

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Livingstone Liamall rounder443042146.67
McDermott Benwicket keeper161611100
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Ali Moeenall rounder40163400
Tye Andrewbowler302016.6710

Latest Highlights

14.3
W

OUT! Consecutive dismissals for Chohan! Good length, outside off stump. Mahmood pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

14.2
W

OUT! Chohan finds a way through! Good line and length from Chohan once again. Aspinwall moves onto the front foot and inside edges, the ball gets through, and Aspinwall is bowled

14.1
1lb

On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Hartley pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a reverse sweep, resulting in one leg bye back behind square.

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