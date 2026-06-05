Match details Yorkshire vs Lancashire T20 T20 Blast 05.06.2026

T20

Headingley

YOR
YOR

213

LAN
LAN

107

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Lancashire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 05, 2026 06:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersLyth Adam, Bairstow Jonny, Luxton William, Wharton James Henry, Ali Moeen, Revis Matthew L, Ashraf Faheem, Tye Andrew, Ali Hasan, Bess Dom, Chohan Jafer
BenchCliff Benjamin Michael, Hill George, Milnes Matt, Moriarty Daniel, Vagadia Yash, van Beek Logan

Lancashire Squad

PlayersJennings Keaton, Hurst Matthew, Livingstone Liam, Harris Marcus, Moores Joe, Singh Harry, McDermott Ben, Hartley Tom, Aspinwall Tom, Mahmood Saqib, Wood Luke
BenchAnderson James, Bailey Tom, Balderson George Philip, Blatherwick Jack, Coughlin Paul, Green Chris, Jones Michael

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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