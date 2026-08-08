Match details Dindigul Dragons vs Madurai Panthers T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 12.08.2026

T20

DID
DID
MAP
MAP

Match Info

Match:Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, August 04, 2026 - Friday, August 28, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, August 12, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Dindigul Dragons Squad

PlayersArul M Viju, Bhuvaneswaran P., Chakravarthy Varun, H Dinesh, Indrajith Baba, Jayant R K, Karthik Saran M, Karuppasamy Sakthi, Khumar R Vimal, Krish E, Mittan Mohit, Rajesh Nair Anuraag, S Shivam Singh, Saini Hunny, Sasidharan R, Sharma Nirankar, Singh Shivam, VK Vineeth, Warrier Sandeep
Benchno information yet

Madurai Panthers Squad

PlayersAnirudh Balchander, Bhutra R Ravi, Chaturved NS, D Deepesh, Ganesh S Shankar, Himalaya, Karthikeyan Kiran, Khan Shoaib Md, Kumar R Ram, Mahadevan Siddharth, Meiyappan Karthik Palaniapan, Periyaswamy G, Ragavendra V Hari, Rajalingam S, Saravanan P, Singh Gurjapneet, Surya Anand S, Ur Rahman MA Atheeq, Vignesh P
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet