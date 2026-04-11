Gurjapneet Singh News View all If you want to know all the latest news about Gurjapneet Singh, then here you will find everything from training plan and matches played to tournament results and player relationships within the team.

International career

Gurjapneet Singh (born 8 November 1998) is an Indian cricketer who plays for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket and represents Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. He is a left-arm medium fast bowler and right-handed batsman.

2024: Gurjapneet worked as a net bowler for the Indian cricket team during their training for the Test series against Bangladesh in Chennai. During the nets, he bowled out Virat Kohli, a key moment in his career. Kohli shared some advice with Gurjapneet about adjusting his bowling angle when the ball wasn't moving, which helped Gurjapneet improve his skills.

Gurjapneet’s story highlights the hard work and dedication needed to break into the competitive world of international cricket. Although his role as a net bowler wasn’t a formal debut, it helped him gain recognition and opened doors for further opportunities in the game.

Leagues Participation

Gurjapneet Singh has played in some of the top domestic leagues, including the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) and the Indian Premier League (IPL). His time in these leagues helped him gain recognition for his skills as a left-arm medium fast bowler.

Indian Premier League

Gurjapneet Singh was a net bowler for Chennai Super Kings before the team bought him in the 2025 IPL Super Auction. The auction saw a bidding battle between Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and Gujarat Titans. Chennai Super Kings secured him for Rs 2.2 crore, which was more than seven times his base price.

Year Team Notes 2025 Chennai Super Kings Bought for Rs 2.2 crore in IPL Super Auction after a bidding war.

Tamil Nadu Premier League

Gurjapneet Singh played his first season in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) in 2021 with Dindigul Dragons. In 2023, he played for Siechem Madurai Panthers and took 15 wickets with an average of 14.10. During the 2024 TNPL season, he took 7 wickets in 9 matches. Gurjapneet is known for bowling at 130 km/h and his skill with Yorkers and slower balls.

Year Team Notes 2021 Dindigul Dragons Debut season in TNPL. 2023 Siechem Madurai Panthers Took 15 wickets with an average of 14.10. 2024 Siechem Madurai Panthers Took 7 wickets in 9 matches, known for his pace and bowling skills.

Domestic career

Gurjapneet Singh started his cricket career by playing college cricket and in the TNCA third division for Egmore RC. In 2021, he joined Dindigul Dragons in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), where he improved his skills, especially with help from Yo Mahesh. A back injury kept him out of most of 2022, but he returned in 2023 to play for Siechem Madurai Panthers in the TNPL. He took 15 wickets at an average of 14.10 that season.

In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, Gurjapneet played his first match for Tamil Nadu against Saurashtra. He took six wickets for 22 runs, including getting Cheteshwar Pujara out for a duck. These were the best figures by a Tamil Nadu fast bowler at home since 2005-06. In his first season, he took 13 wickets in four matches.

Records and achievements

Gurjapneet Singh has achieved significant success in his cricket career. Below are his key records:

2024-25 Ranji Trophy: On debut, he took 6/22 against Saurashtra. This was the best bowling performance for a Tamil Nadu fast bowler in a home match since 2005-06.

First-Class Cricket (4 matches): Matches: 4 Wickets: 13 Best Bowling: 6/22 Bowling Average: 19.69 Efficiency Factor: 2.34 Points: 29 Highest Score: 24

T20 Format (5 matches): Matches: 5 Wickets: 9 Best Bowling: 3/53 Bowling Average: 18.55 Efficiency Factor: 9.82 Points: 9 Highest Score: 7

Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL): In 2023, playing for Siechem Madurai Panthers, Gurjapneet took 15 wickets with an average of 14.1.

IPL 2025 Auction: Gurjapneet was bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2.2 crore during the 2025 IPL auction.



Personal life

Gurjapneet Singh’s journey in cricket started in his hometown, Ambala, Haryana. He was born in Ludhiana, Punjab, and developed a love for cricket at an early age. At 17, he moved to Chennai to train and improve his game at Guru Nanak College.

Family

His family has always supported him. His father is a photographer, and his mother runs a boutique. Both are big fans of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, which made Gurjapneet’s selection by the Chennai Super Kings special for them.

Cars and House

Gurjapneet lived in Ambala but moved to Chennai in 2017 to follow his cricket dream. He owns a Honda Jazz and a Mahindra Thar SUV.

Finance

At the 2025 IPL auction, Gurjapneet was bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2.2 crore.

Scandals

Gurjapneet has been part of a small controversy with Virat Kohli during a net practice session. After a straight drive, Kohli smiled at Gurjapneet. The two spoke about adjusting his bowling angle, which helped Gurjapneet in his match against Saurashtra. Gurjapneet later shared his thoughts on the incident, saying that Kohli was more upset with himself than anything else.

Fans

Gurjapneet’s progress is getting a lot of attention. Fans and commentators are watching his career closely. He has more than 19,000 followers on Instagram. His name is also being linked to contract talks for the 2025 IPL season.