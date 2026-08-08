Squads Dindigul Dragons vs Madurai Panthers T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 12.08.2026

T20

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Playing

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First TeamSecond Team
Bhuvaneswaran P.

all rounder

Bhutra R Ravi

all rounder

H Dinesh

no information yet

D Deepesh

no information yet

Ganesh S Shankar

all rounder

Jayant R K

batsman

Himalaya

no information yet

Karthik Saran M

all rounder

Karthikeyan Kiran

no information yet

Karuppasamy Sakthi

no information yet

Khumar R Vimal

all rounder

Kumar R Ram

no information yet

Krish E

no information yet

Mahadevan Siddharth

no information yet

Rajesh Nair Anuraag

no information yet

S Shivam Singh

all rounder

Saini Hunny

no information yet

Rajalingam S

no information yet

Sasidharan R

no information yet

Sharma Nirankar

no information yet

Singh Gurjapneet

all rounder

Singh Shivam

no information yet

Surya Anand S

no information yet

VK Vineeth

no information yet

Vignesh P

all rounder

Bench

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First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet