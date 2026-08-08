Squads Dindigul Dragons vs Madurai Panthers T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 12.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Arul M Viju
bowler
Anirudh Balchander
batsman
Bhuvaneswaran P.
all rounder
Bhutra R Ravi
all rounder
Chakravarthy Varun
bowler
Chaturved NS
batsman
H Dinesh
no information yet
D Deepesh
no information yet
Indrajith Baba
batsman
Ganesh S Shankar
all rounder
Jayant R K
batsman
Himalaya
no information yet
Karthik Saran M
all rounder
Karthikeyan Kiran
no information yet
Karuppasamy Sakthi
no information yet
Khan Shoaib Md
bowler
Khumar R Vimal
all rounder
Kumar R Ram
no information yet
Krish E
no information yet
Mahadevan Siddharth
no information yet
Mittan Mohit
batsman
Rajesh Nair Anuraag
no information yet
Periyaswamy G
bowler
S Shivam Singh
all rounder
Ragavendra V Hari
batsman
Saini Hunny
no information yet
Rajalingam S
no information yet
Sasidharan R
no information yet
Saravanan P
bowler
Sharma Nirankar
no information yet
Singh Gurjapneet
all rounder
Singh Shivam
no information yet
Surya Anand S
no information yet
VK Vineeth
no information yet
Ur Rahman MA Atheeq
all rounder
Warrier Sandeep
bowler
Vignesh P
all rounder
Match has not started yet