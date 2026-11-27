19.4 W OUT! Back-to-back dismissals! Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across. Chameera gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

19.3 W OUT! Gleeson breaks through! Full toss, on line. Karim Janat moves onto the front foot and plays a shaky flick, and is caught by Milne back behind square.

19.2 1 Gleeson pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Arfan pushes forward and punches a drive through point on the off side for a single run.

19.1 1 Gleeson pitches one up, pitching outside off. Karim Janat moves onto the front foot and drives shakily through the off side field for 1 run.

18.6 . Yorker, on line. Arfan gets on the front foot and eases a poor drive

18.5 . On a good length, outside off. Arfan moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend

18.4 W OUT! Milne gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Noor Ahmad gets on the back foot and plays a wild pull, and is caught by Ali Aamer Naseer

18.3 . Good line and length again. Noor Ahmad gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a drive

18.2 2 Good line and length from Milne once more. Noor Ahmad moves onto the back foot and punches a wild drive for a couple of runs.

18.1 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length again. MH Khan gets on the back foot and plays a shaky pull, and is caught by Ali Aamer Naseer behind square.

17.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. MH Khan gets forward and eases a shaky drive for a run.

17.5 1 Full ball, outside off. Karim Janat pushes forward and drives averagely on the leg side for 1 run.

17.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off once again. Karim Janat moves onto the back foot and outside edges behind point for four runs.

17.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once again. MH Khan pushes forward and punches a poor drive for one run.

17.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Karim Janat pushes forward and drives sloppily through the off side field for one run.

17.1 2 Good length from Junaid Siddique, pitching outside off once again. Karim Janat goes back and late cuts for a pair of runs back behind point.

16.6 . Length ball, outside off again. MH Khan moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

16.5 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. MH Khan gets forward and edges into their pads while attempting to defend

16.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Karim Janat pushes forward and drives averagely through point for 1 run.

16.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. MH Khan gets forward and edges for one run.

16.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Karim Janat gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run back through point.

16.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump again. Karim Janat rocks back and late cuts for four runs back behind point.

15.6 1 Good length from Gleeson, outside off stump once more. Karim Janat gets on the back foot and tucks a glance behind point for one run.

15.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Karim Janat rocks back and guides a late cut back behind point for 4 runs.

15.4 2 Gleeson pitches one up, on line again. Karim Janat gets forward and drives sloppily down the ground for two runs.

15.3 1 Good line and length. MH Khan goes back and plays a sloppy pull for a single run back behind square.

15.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full, on a good line. MH Khan moves onto the front foot and flicks for six runs back behind square.

15.1 2 Full ball, pitching outside off once more. MH Khan rocks back and punches a mediocre drive for a couple of runs.

14.6 6 SIX! Good length from Ali Aamer Naseer, outside off stump. Karim Janat moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a half dozen runs behind point.

14.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Karim Janat gets on the front foot and drives averagely

14.4 1 Good length from Ali Aamer Naseer, outside off once more. MH Khan moves onto the back foot and eases a shaky drive through the off side for a run.

14.2 1 Good length from Ali Aamer Naseer, pitching outside off stump again. Karim Janat rocks back and eases a drive through point for one run.

14.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Karim Janat moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke. SHARJAH WARRIORS appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

13.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Karim Janat moves onto the front foot and drives averagely on the off side for a single run.

13.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Karim Janat pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.4 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, outside off. Powell moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily, and is caught by Gleeson back behind square.

13.3 . On a good line and length. Powell gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.2 . Back of a length, outside off. Powell gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

13.1 1 Good line and length. MH Khan gets on the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

12.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. MH Khan goes back and drives poorly for a single run.

12.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off. MH Khan gets on the front foot and punches a shaky drive down the ground.

12.4 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Powell gets forward and eases a drive for a single run through the off side field.

12.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. MH Khan pushes forward and drives shakily for a run through the off side.

12.2 W OUT! Sharafuddin Ashraf breaks through! On a good length, outside off stump. Stoinis rocks back and drives sloppily, and is caught by Walter on the off side.

12.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length. Stoinis gets on the back foot and drives for six runs.

11.6 . Back of a length from Junaid Siddique, pitching outside off. Powell goes back and pulls shakily

11.5 . On a good line and length. Powell pushes forward and defends

11.4 1 Good length from Junaid Siddique, pitching outside off stump. Stoinis moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for 1 run.

11.3 1 Full, pitching on a good line again. Powell moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run behind square.

11.2 . On a good line and length once more. Powell gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.1 W OUT! Caught. Pitching on a good line and length. Billings rocks back and outside edges. The umpire gives Billings out, however Billings signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Billings has to go.

10.6 . Good line and length but angled across. Stoinis gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick

10.5 6 SIX MORE! Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off stump. Stoinis gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for 6 runs.

10.4 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Stoinis gets on the front foot and drives past the bowler for 6 runs.

10.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

10.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Billings rocks back and tucks a bad glance for one run back behind point.

10.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Stoinis rocks back and eases a wild drive on the on side for 1 run.

10.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Billings gets forward and plays a flick for a single run.

9.6 . Full, outside off stump once again. Stoinis goes back but misses while trying a cut

9.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Billings shuffles down the pitch and drives sloppily behind square for one run.

9.4 2 Good length from Ali Aamer Naseer, outside off stump. Billings gets forward and drives through the off side field for a couple of runs.

9.3 6 MAXIMUM! Ali Aamer Naseer pitches one up, on a good line. Billings creates space and scoops for a half dozen runs behind square.

9.2 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Billings gets on the back foot but plays and misses while attempting to defend

9.1 . Length ball, outside off once again. Billings shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

8.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Billings moves onto the back foot and drives through point for one run.

8.5 W OUT! Sikandar Raza breaks through! Pitching on a good line and length. Du Plessis goes back and plays a bad pull, and is caught by Milne back behind square.

8.4 1 Good length from Sikandar Raza, pitching outside off stump once more. Stoinis moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a run.

8.3 . Sikandar Raza pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Stoinis moves onto the front foot but decides to allow it to travel through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

8.2 1lb On a good line and length but angled across du Plessis. He moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick, resulting in a single leg bye behind square.

8.1 1 Sikandar Raza pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Stoinis goes back and eases a sloppy drive for a single run.

7.6 . Walter pitches one up, pitching outside off. Du Plessis rocks back and cuts late shakily back behind point.

7.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Stoinis gets on the back foot and guides a leg glance for one run.

7.4 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Stoinis moves onto the back foot and edges into their pads while attempting a drive

7.3 W OUT! Walter breaks through! Pitched up, on a good line once more. Holden gets forward and scoops averagely, and is caught by Junaid Siddique back behind square.

7.2 1 Back of a length, on line. Du Plessis goes back and inside edges onto their body while attempting a pull for a single run.

7.1 . On a good line and length. Du Plessis gets on the back foot and drives sloppily on the off side.

6.6 . Good length from Sikandar Raza, pitching outside off once again. Holden moves onto the back foot and guides a shaky late cut

6.5 1 DROPPED! Length ball, outside off stump. Du Plessis moves onto the back foot and eases a wild drive for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

6.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Holden gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.

6.3 . CHANCE! On a good length, outside off once more. Holden gets on the back foot and punches a wild drive. There's an attempt at a run out.

6.2 1 Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off once again. Du Plessis moves onto the back foot and drives averagely through the off side for a run.

6.1 . Good length from Sikandar Raza, pitching outside off. Du Plessis moves onto the back foot and punches a poor drive

5.6 . Good line and length from Junaid Siddique again. Holden moves onto the back foot and tucks a poor leg glance

5.5 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Holden pushes forward and punches a bad drive

5.4 . On a good line and length again. Holden moves onto the front foot and punches a wild drive

5.3 W OUT! Junaid Siddique gets the wicket! Short of a length, on line once again. Gurbaz gets on the back foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by Mohammad Nabi down the ground.

5.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line once more. Gurbaz gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs back behind square.

5.2 1w Wide. On line but angled across and down the leg side. Gurbaz gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance

5.1 6 SIX! Junaid Siddique pitches one up, on a good line. Gurbaz gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for a half dozen runs.

4.6 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Gurbaz pushes forward and drives shakily down the ground for one run.

4.5 . Good line and length once more. Gurbaz advances but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

4.4 . On a good line and length. Gurbaz gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

4.3 2 On a good line and length from Walter. Gurbaz gets on the back foot and punches a poor drive down the ground for two runs.

4.2 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Gurbaz gets forward but allows the ball to through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

4.1 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Gurbaz moves onto the back foot and drives averagely for 2 runs through point on the off side.

3.6 4 FOUR! Gleeson pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across. Du Plessis moves onto the front foot and plays a flick behind square for 4 runs.

3.5 1 Good line and length from Gleeson. Gurbaz gets forward and punches a bad drive down the ground for a run.

3.4 . On a good length, outside off. Gurbaz goes back but swings and misses while attempting a drive

3.3 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Gurbaz. He creates room but misses while attempting to play a drive

3.2 . Yorker, outside off. Gurbaz gets forward and punches a drive

3.1 . On a good line and length from Gleeson. Gurbaz advances but swings and misses while trying a drive

2.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Du Plessis rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Milne. Du Plessis shuffles down the pitch and drives past the bowler for 4 runs.

2.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Du Plessis pushes forward but decides to just let it travel through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

2.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Milne, outside off stump. Du Plessis goes back and edges for four runs behind square.

2.2 . Good line and length from Milne once again. Du Plessis moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.1 . On a good line and length. Du Plessis goes back and defends

1.6 . Length ball, outside off. Gurbaz gets on the front foot and drives poorly through the off side field.

1.5 . On a good length, outside off once again. Gurbaz moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

1.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Gurbaz moves onto the back foot and edges into their pads while trying a drive

1.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Gurbaz pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.2 . Good length, outside off. Gurbaz moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

1.1 . On a good line and length from Gleeson once more. Gurbaz rocks back and drives shakily

0.6 . Good line and length from Milne again. Du Plessis pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive shot

0.5 . On a good line and length from Milne. Du Plessis pushes forward and defends

0.4 1 Full, outside off stump. Gurbaz moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance for 1 run behind square on the on side.

0.3 . Pitched up, on a good line once again. Gurbaz pushes forward and eases a bad drive

0.2 1lb On a good line and length. Du Plessis pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a glance, resulting in one leg bye behind square on the on side.

0.2 1w Wide. On leg stump. Du Plessis gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a glance