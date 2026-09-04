19.5 1 Erasmus now coming around the wicket to J Hermann. Full ball, on line. J Hermann gets on the front foot and inside edges behind square on the on side for a single run.

19.4 W OUT! Bowled. Yorker, on a good line. Pretorius goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot, and the ball careens into the stumps

19.3 6 SIX! Pretorius brings up his hundred in emphatic style! Full ball, outside off stump. Pretorius pushes forward and drives over the on side field for 6 runs.

19.2 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Pretorius moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

19.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside off stump. Pretorius gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 6 runs.

18.6 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Pretorius gets on the front foot and drives averagely through the off side field for a run.

18.5 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Pretorius creates space and punches a wild drive

18.4 1 Trumpelmann comes around the wicket. Full toss, outside off. Bosch gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for a run.

18.3 W OUT! Caught. Good length, outside off stump. RA Hermann creates room and plays a ramp, but is spectacularly caught by Green back behind square. A simply terrific piece of fielding by Green!

18.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. RA Hermann gets on the front foot and pulls for a couple of runs.

18.1 . Trumpelmann pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across RA Hermann. He gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a scoop

17.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. RA Hermann gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.

17.5 . Pitched up, on a good line. RA Hermann steps back but misses while attempting to play a scoop

17.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. RA Hermann gets on the front foot and scoops behind point for 4 runs.

17.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Pretorius gets on the front foot and punches a mediocre drive through the off side field for one run.

17.2 1 Full, outside off. RA Hermann moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

17.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. RA Hermann moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

16.6 1 Trumpelmann comes around the wicket to RA Hermann. Full, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. RA Hermann pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

16.5 2 Trumpelmann now coming over the wicket to RA Hermann. Back of a length from Trumpelmann, outside off once more. RA Hermann gets on the back foot and plays a mediocre hook for a pair of runs back behind square.

16.4 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Pretorius gets forward and flicks a glance for 1 run.

16.2 1 Full ball, on line. RA Hermann pushes forward and drives for a single run.

16.1 . Good length from Trumpelmann, pitching outside off stump. RA Hermann moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

15.6 2 Full, on a good line once again. Pretorius pushes forward and guides a glance for two runs.

15.5 1 Full, on line. RA Hermann shuffles down the pitch and glances for a run on the on side.

15.4 1 Full ball, on line. Pretorius pushes forward and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.

15.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off. Pretorius gets on the front foot and drives on the on side for a half dozen runs.

15.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Pretorius goes back and cuts

14.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. RA Hermann rocks back and pulls back behind square for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Busing-Volschenk costing NAMIBIA 3 runs.

14.5 . Full ball, outside off stump. RA Hermann pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

14.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Heingo, on leg stump and angled across. RA Hermann rocks back and plays a pull behind square for 4 runs.

14.1 2 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across. RA Hermann advances down the pitch and pulls for a pair of runs behind square.

13.6 . Full, pitching outside off. Pretorius gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

13.5 1 Full, pitching on leg and angled across. RA Hermann pushes forward and tucks a glance for a run on the leg side.

13.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Pretorius gets forward and plays a pull for one run.

13.3 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. RA Hermann rocks back and guides a glance for 1 run.

13.2 . Balt comes around the wicket to RA Hermann. Pitching on a good line and length. RA Hermann goes back and drives down the ground.

13.1 W OUT! Balt gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching outside off. Brevis pushes forward and drives, but is caught by Erasmus on the off side.

12.6 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Pretorius pushes forward and pulls for four runs. The ball is misfielded costing 2 runs.

12.5 6 SIX! Full ball, on line. Pretorius gets forward and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs over the on side field.

12.4 . Good line and length from Heingo once again. Pretorius gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

12.3 2 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across Pretorius. He gets on the front foot and plays a pull behind square for a pair of runs.

12.2 . Full ball, on a good line again. Pretorius moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

12.1 1 On a good line and length. Brevis goes back and tucks a glance through the leg side field for a run.

11.6 1 Balt now coming over the wicket to Brevis. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Brevis gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

11.5 1 Balt now coming around the wicket. Full, outside off. Pretorius moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

11.4 1 Full, outside off stump. Brevis gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for a run.

11.3 W OUT! Balt gets one through! Pitched up, on a good line. Esterhuizen moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Esterhuizen is bowled

11.2 2 Balt comes over the wicket. Pitched up, outside off stump. Esterhuizen pushes forward and plays a sweep for a pair of runs.

11.1 4 FOUR! Full, outside leg and angling across. Esterhuizen gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 4 runs behind square.

10.6 4 FOUR! Smit pitches one up, pitching outside off. Pretorius moves onto the back foot and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

10.5 6 SIX! Full toss, on line. Pretorius gets on the front foot and drives on the on side for six runs.

10.4 2 Pretorius brings up his 50! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Pretorius gets on the front foot and finesses a poor glance for a couple of runs.

10.3 1 Yorker, outside off stump again. Esterhuizen moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

10.2 2 Free hit. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Esterhuizen gets forward and punches a drive for a couple of runs through the off side field.

10.2 nb SIX! No ball. Full toss, on a good line. Esterhuizen gets forward and pulls for 6 runs.

10.1 1 Full toss, on a good line. Pretorius gets on the front foot and drives poorly through the on side field for 1 run.

9.6 4 FOUR! Erasmus comes over the wicket. Full, outside off stump. Esterhuizen moves onto the front foot and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

9.5 1 Erasmus comes around the wicket. Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Pretorius pushes forward and drives for one run through the on side field.

9.4 6 SIX! Full, pitching on leg and angling across. Pretorius gets on the front foot and lofts a drive on the leg side for 6 runs.

9.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Esterhuizen gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for a run.

9.2 . Erasmus now coming over the wicket. Full, outside off stump. Esterhuizen moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

9.1 1 Pitched up, outside off. Pretorius moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side.

8.6 . Full ball, outside off stump. Esterhuizen gets on the front foot and defends

8.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump again. Esterhuizen shuffles down the pitch and skies a drive for four runs over the off side.

8.4 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off. Esterhuizen gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for a half dozen runs.

8.3 4 And again! Pitched up, on line. Esterhuizen pushes forward and flicks a leg glance behind square for four runs.

8.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Brassell, outside off stump. Esterhuizen moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

8.1 6 SIX! Esterhuizen brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Full ball, on a good line. Esterhuizen pushes forward and lifts a drive for six runs.

7.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Pretorius advances down the pitch and punches a drive

7.5 . Good length from Balt, outside off stump. Pretorius gets on the back foot and glances

7.4 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside off stump. Pretorius moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for six runs over the on side field.

7.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg once again. Esterhuizen steps back and glances back behind square for 1 run.

7.2 1 Good length from Balt, outside off stump. Pretorius goes back and pulls shakily for one run.

7.1 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Esterhuizen pushes forward and edges into their pads while trying to play a reverse sweep back behind square for 1 run.

6.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across Esterhuizen. He moves onto the front foot and guides a glance for one run.

6.5 1 Good length from Heingo, pitching near leg stump and angling across Pretorius. He goes back and plays a pull for one run.

6.3 2 DROPPED! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Pretorius pushes forward and drives for a pair of runs behind square on the leg side. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Busing-Volschenk. Not an easy chance for Busing-Volschenk.

6.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Pretorius moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.

6.1 1 Good length from Heingo, pitching outside off. Esterhuizen rocks back and pulls for a single run.

5.5 1 Smit comes around the wicket. Full, on a good line. Esterhuizen moves onto the front foot and drives through the leg side field for one run.

5.4 1 Pitched up, outside off. Pretorius gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the on side field for a run.

5.3 . Full, outside off. Pretorius gets on the front foot and punches a shaky drive

5.2 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Pretorius gets on the back foot and plays a pull down the ground for one run. A mistake in the field allows the batters to run through for a single overthrow.

5.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Pretorius moves down the pitch and punches a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

4.6 1 Back of a length from Trumpelmann, pitching outside off stump. Pretorius gets on the back foot and hooks behind square for a run.

4.5 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Esterhuizen moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance for 1 run behind square.

4.4 6 SIX! Good line and length from Trumpelmann. Esterhuizen moves down the pitch and drives over the off side field for 6 runs.

4.3 . Good length from Trumpelmann, outside off again. Esterhuizen goes back and cuts averagely

4.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Esterhuizen gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

4.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line once more. Pretorius gets on the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

3.6 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Pretorius rocks back and defends for a run.

3.5 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Esterhuizen gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

3.4 6 And again! On a good length, outside off stump. Esterhuizen moves onto the back foot and skies a cut for 6 runs.

3.2 4 Length ball, outside off once more. Esterhuizen backs away but swings and misses while trying to play a scoop, and the ball runs away from Green for 4 byes.

3.1 1 Good length from Brassell, outside leg and angled across Pretorius. He rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for a run.

2.6 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Esterhuizen pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 1lb On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Pretorius shuffles down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance, resulting in one leg bye.

2.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Esterhuizen shuffles down the pitch and tucks a glance for a run.

2.3 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Pretorius shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

2.2 1lb Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled across. Esterhuizen advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while attempting a glance, resulting in one leg bye.

2.1 6 SIX! Full, pitching outside off. Esterhuizen advances down the pitch and drives for 6 runs over the on side field.

1.6 2 Full, outside off stump. Pretorius gets on the front foot and edges for a couple of runs back behind point.

1.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Trumpelmann, pitching outside off stump. Pretorius gets on the back foot and punches a drive back behind point for four runs.

1.4 . Length ball, outside off. Pretorius rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to defend

1.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Esterhuizen. He rocks back and plays a defensive stroke behind point for a run.

1.3 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Esterhuizen rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

1.2 6 SIX! On a good length, outside leg and angling across. Esterhuizen moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for a half dozen runs back behind square.

1.1 . Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Esterhuizen goes back and defends

0.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Esterhuizen pushes forward and drives through the leg side field for 1 run.

0.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Esterhuizen moves onto the back foot and eases a shaky drive

0.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Esterhuizen goes back and cuts sloppily

0.3 . Good length from Erasmus, outside off. Esterhuizen goes back and eases a drive

0.2 . Erasmus now coming over the wicket. Good line and length. Esterhuizen goes back and glances on the leg side.