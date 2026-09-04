Highlights Namibia vs South Africa T20i T20 Namibia Tri-Series 04.09.2026
Erasmus now coming around the wicket to J Hermann. Full ball, on line. J Hermann gets on the front foot and inside edges behind square on the on side for a single run.
OUT! Bowled. Yorker, on a good line. Pretorius goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot, and the ball careens into the stumps
SIX! Pretorius brings up his hundred in emphatic style! Full ball, outside off stump. Pretorius pushes forward and drives over the on side field for 6 runs.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Pretorius moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive
MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside off stump. Pretorius gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 6 runs.
Yorker, pitching outside off. Pretorius gets on the front foot and drives averagely through the off side field for a run.
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Pretorius creates space and punches a wild drive
Trumpelmann comes around the wicket. Full toss, outside off. Bosch gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for a run.
OUT! Caught. Good length, outside off stump. RA Hermann creates room and plays a ramp, but is spectacularly caught by Green back behind square. A simply terrific piece of fielding by Green!
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. RA Hermann gets on the front foot and pulls for a couple of runs.
Trumpelmann pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across RA Hermann. He gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a scoop
Full ball, pitching outside off. RA Hermann gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.
Pitched up, on a good line. RA Hermann steps back but misses while attempting to play a scoop
FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. RA Hermann gets on the front foot and scoops behind point for 4 runs.
Full ball, outside off stump. Pretorius gets on the front foot and punches a mediocre drive through the off side field for one run.
Full, outside off. RA Hermann moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. RA Hermann moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive
Trumpelmann comes around the wicket to RA Hermann. Full, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. RA Hermann pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for one run.
Trumpelmann now coming over the wicket to RA Hermann. Back of a length from Trumpelmann, outside off once more. RA Hermann gets on the back foot and plays a mediocre hook for a pair of runs back behind square.
Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Pretorius gets forward and flicks a glance for 1 run.
Full ball, on line. RA Hermann pushes forward and drives for a single run.
Good length from Trumpelmann, pitching outside off stump. RA Hermann moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a pull
Full, on a good line once again. Pretorius pushes forward and guides a glance for two runs.
Full, on line. RA Hermann shuffles down the pitch and glances for a run on the on side.
Full ball, on line. Pretorius pushes forward and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.
MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off. Pretorius gets on the front foot and drives on the on side for a half dozen runs.
Good length, pitching outside off. Pretorius goes back and cuts
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. RA Hermann rocks back and pulls back behind square for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Busing-Volschenk costing NAMIBIA 3 runs.
Full ball, outside off stump. RA Hermann pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive
FOUR! Good length from Heingo, on leg stump and angled across. RA Hermann rocks back and plays a pull behind square for 4 runs.
Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across. RA Hermann advances down the pitch and pulls for a pair of runs behind square.
Full, pitching outside off. Pretorius gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut
Full, pitching on leg and angled across. RA Hermann pushes forward and tucks a glance for a run on the leg side.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Pretorius gets forward and plays a pull for one run.
Full ball, pitching on a good line. RA Hermann rocks back and guides a glance for 1 run.
Balt comes around the wicket to RA Hermann. Pitching on a good line and length. RA Hermann goes back and drives down the ground.
OUT! Balt gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching outside off. Brevis pushes forward and drives, but is caught by Erasmus on the off side.
FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Pretorius pushes forward and pulls for four runs. The ball is misfielded costing 2 runs.
SIX! Full ball, on line. Pretorius gets forward and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs over the on side field.
Good line and length from Heingo once again. Pretorius gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a pull
Length ball, on leg stump and angled across Pretorius. He gets on the front foot and plays a pull behind square for a pair of runs.
Full ball, on a good line again. Pretorius moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive
On a good line and length. Brevis goes back and tucks a glance through the leg side field for a run.
Balt now coming over the wicket to Brevis. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Brevis gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.
Balt now coming around the wicket. Full, outside off. Pretorius moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.
Full, outside off stump. Brevis gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for a run.
OUT! Balt gets one through! Pitched up, on a good line. Esterhuizen moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Esterhuizen is bowled
Balt comes over the wicket. Pitched up, outside off stump. Esterhuizen pushes forward and plays a sweep for a pair of runs.
FOUR! Full, outside leg and angling across. Esterhuizen gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 4 runs behind square.
FOUR! Smit pitches one up, pitching outside off. Pretorius moves onto the back foot and drives for 4 runs on the off side.
SIX! Full toss, on line. Pretorius gets on the front foot and drives on the on side for six runs.
Pretorius brings up his 50! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Pretorius gets on the front foot and finesses a poor glance for a couple of runs.
Yorker, outside off stump again. Esterhuizen moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Free hit. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Esterhuizen gets forward and punches a drive for a couple of runs through the off side field.
SIX! No ball. Full toss, on a good line. Esterhuizen gets forward and pulls for 6 runs.
Full toss, on a good line. Pretorius gets on the front foot and drives poorly through the on side field for 1 run.
FOUR! Erasmus comes over the wicket. Full, outside off stump. Esterhuizen moves onto the front foot and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.
Erasmus comes around the wicket. Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Pretorius pushes forward and drives for one run through the on side field.
SIX! Full, pitching on leg and angling across. Pretorius gets on the front foot and lofts a drive on the leg side for 6 runs.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Esterhuizen gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for a run.
Erasmus now coming over the wicket. Full, outside off stump. Esterhuizen moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut
Pitched up, outside off. Pretorius moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side.
Full ball, outside off stump. Esterhuizen gets on the front foot and defends
FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump again. Esterhuizen shuffles down the pitch and skies a drive for four runs over the off side.
SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off. Esterhuizen gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for a half dozen runs.
And again! Pitched up, on line. Esterhuizen pushes forward and flicks a leg glance behind square for four runs.
FOUR! Good length from Brassell, outside off stump. Esterhuizen moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.
SIX! Esterhuizen brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Full ball, on a good line. Esterhuizen pushes forward and lifts a drive for six runs.
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Pretorius advances down the pitch and punches a drive
Good length from Balt, outside off stump. Pretorius gets on the back foot and glances
MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside off stump. Pretorius moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for six runs over the on side field.
Pitched up, pitching outside leg once again. Esterhuizen steps back and glances back behind square for 1 run.
Good length from Balt, outside off stump. Pretorius goes back and pulls shakily for one run.
Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Esterhuizen pushes forward and edges into their pads while trying to play a reverse sweep back behind square for 1 run.
Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across Esterhuizen. He moves onto the front foot and guides a glance for one run.
Good length from Heingo, pitching near leg stump and angling across Pretorius. He goes back and plays a pull for one run.
DROPPED! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Pretorius pushes forward and drives for a pair of runs behind square on the leg side. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Busing-Volschenk. Not an easy chance for Busing-Volschenk.
Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Pretorius moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.
Good length from Heingo, pitching outside off. Esterhuizen rocks back and pulls for a single run.
Smit comes around the wicket. Full, on a good line. Esterhuizen moves onto the front foot and drives through the leg side field for one run.
Pitched up, outside off. Pretorius gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the on side field for a run.
Full, outside off. Pretorius gets on the front foot and punches a shaky drive
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Pretorius gets on the back foot and plays a pull down the ground for one run. A mistake in the field allows the batters to run through for a single overthrow.
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Pretorius moves down the pitch and punches a drive on the off side for 4 runs.
Back of a length from Trumpelmann, pitching outside off stump. Pretorius gets on the back foot and hooks behind square for a run.
Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Esterhuizen moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance for 1 run behind square.
SIX! Good line and length from Trumpelmann. Esterhuizen moves down the pitch and drives over the off side field for 6 runs.
Good length from Trumpelmann, outside off again. Esterhuizen goes back and cuts averagely
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Esterhuizen gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for 4 runs.
Full, pitching on a good line once more. Pretorius gets on the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.
On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Pretorius rocks back and defends for a run.
Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Esterhuizen gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.
And again! On a good length, outside off stump. Esterhuizen moves onto the back foot and skies a cut for 6 runs.
Length ball, outside off once more. Esterhuizen backs away but swings and misses while trying to play a scoop, and the ball runs away from Green for 4 byes.
Good length from Brassell, outside leg and angled across Pretorius. He rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for a run.
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Esterhuizen pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Pretorius shuffles down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance, resulting in one leg bye.
On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Esterhuizen shuffles down the pitch and tucks a glance for a run.
Full, pitching on a good line. Pretorius shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive down the ground for a run.
Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled across. Esterhuizen advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while attempting a glance, resulting in one leg bye.
SIX! Full, pitching outside off. Esterhuizen advances down the pitch and drives for 6 runs over the on side field.
Full, outside off stump. Pretorius gets on the front foot and edges for a couple of runs back behind point.
FOUR! Good length from Trumpelmann, pitching outside off stump. Pretorius gets on the back foot and punches a drive back behind point for four runs.
Length ball, outside off. Pretorius rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to defend
On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Esterhuizen. He rocks back and plays a defensive stroke behind point for a run.
Wide. Short of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Esterhuizen rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull
SIX! On a good length, outside leg and angling across. Esterhuizen moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for a half dozen runs back behind square.
Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Esterhuizen goes back and defends
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Esterhuizen pushes forward and drives through the leg side field for 1 run.
On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Esterhuizen moves onto the back foot and eases a shaky drive
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Esterhuizen goes back and cuts sloppily
Good length from Erasmus, outside off. Esterhuizen goes back and eases a drive
Erasmus now coming over the wicket. Good line and length. Esterhuizen goes back and glances on the leg side.
Erasmus pitches one up, on a good line. Pretorius rocks back and guides a glance through the leg side field for 1 run.