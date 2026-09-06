0.2 W OUT! Bosch breaks through! Short of a length, outside off once more. Curran rocks back and edges, and is caught by Esterhuizen

0.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Bennett gets on the back foot and glances behind point on the off side for a single run.

19.6 1b Full ball, pitching outside off again. D Jansen gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive, and the ball runs away from Marumani for one bye.

19.5 2 Full, outside off stump. D Jansen gets on the back foot and drives for a pair of runs.

19.4 2 Yorker, pitching outside off once again. D Jansen goes back and eases a drive for 2 runs through the leg side field.

19.3 4 DROPPED! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. D Jansen gets on the back foot and inside edges back behind square for 4 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

19.2 4 And another! Full toss, on a good line once again. D Jansen moves onto the back foot and edges for 4 runs.

19.1 1 Full ball, on a good line. Bosch goes back and punches a drive for one run through the leg side field.

18.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. D Jansen moves onto the back foot and plays a drive over the off side for 4 runs.

18.5 . Yorker, outside off. D Jansen moves onto the front foot and glances. ZIMBABWE appeal, but D Jansen is given not out.

18.4 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. D Jansen pushes forward and inside edges behind square.

18.3 . Good length, outside off stump again. D Jansen goes back and drives over the off side field.

18.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. D Jansen creates space but watches that one go through to the keeper without playing a shot

18.1 . Muzarabani pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. D Jansen gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

18.1 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well outside off stump. D Jansen pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

17.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Bosch rocks back and flicks for 4 runs.

17.5 2 Yorker, pitching outside off again. Bosch moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side field for 2 runs.

17.4 1 Nyamhuri pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. D Jansen moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a single run.

17.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. D Jansen moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull behind square for four runs.

17.2 2 Yorker, pitching outside off. D Jansen moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 2 runs down the ground.

17.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off. Is hit on the pads while trying to leave the ball

17.1 W OUT! Nyamhuri gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. RA Hermann advances down the pitch and edges, and is caught by Marumani back behind square.

16.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. RA Hermann goes back and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.

16.5 1lb On a good length, pitching on leg. Bosch moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance, resulting in one leg bye back behind square.

16.4 W OUT! Caught. Evans pitches one up, outside off stump. Brevis goes back and lifts a sloppy drive, and is caught by Sikandar Raza on the off side.

16.3 1 Full toss, outside off stump. RA Hermann moves down the pitch and plays a cut for a run.

16.2 1 Full ball, outside off again. Brevis moves onto the back foot and plays a drive for a run on the leg side.

16.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Brevis goes back and lofts a drive for four runs.

15.6 1 Muzarabani now coming over the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off. Brevis gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side field.

15.5 1 Full, outside off. RA Hermann goes back and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

15.4 4 And another! Full, outside off. RA Hermann pushes forward and lifts a ramp for 4 runs behind point.

15.3 4 FOUR! Muzarabani pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. RA Hermann moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for four runs.

15.3 1w Wide. Muzarabani now coming around the wicket. Muzarabani pitches one up, pitching far outside off.

15.2 1 Muzarabani comes over the wicket to Brevis. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Brevis pushes forward and edges behind square for a single run.

15.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. RA Hermann moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.

14.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. RA Hermann goes back and eases a drive for a run.

14.5 2 Sikandar Raza now coming around the wicket to RA Hermann. Pitched up, outside off. RA Hermann gets on the back foot and drives for a couple of runs down the ground.

14.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Brevis goes back and punches a drive for 1 run on the on side.

14.3 6 SIX! Sikandar Raza now coming over the wicket. Short of a length, outside off. Brevis goes back and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

14.2 1 Back of a length, outside off. RA Hermann rocks back and pulls for one run.

14.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Sikandar Raza, pitching outside off. RA Hermann gets on the back foot and lifts a drive for six runs over the on side field.

13.6 1 Back of a length from Nyamhuri, pitching outside off stump. RA Hermann rocks back and lofts a pull back behind square for 1 run.

13.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. RA Hermann moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for four runs.

13.4 . Pitched up, outside off stump once again. RA Hermann gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

13.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Brevis gets on the back foot and eases a drive for one run on the off side.

13.2 . Nyamhuri pitches one up, on line. Brevis goes back and eases a drive on the off side.

13.1 . Full toss, pitching outside off stump once more. Brevis gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the off side.

13.1 5w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

12.6 . Sikandar Raza pitches one up, pitching outside off. RA Hermann gets on the front foot and finesses a glance

12.5 . Pitched up, on a good line. RA Hermann moves onto the front foot and outside edges

12.4 W OUT! Sikandar Raza breaks through! Around the wicket to de Zorzi, pitched up, outside off. He advances down the pitch but swings and misses while trying a drive, Marumani gathers, whips the bails off, and de Zorzi has to depart

12.3 1 Sikandar Raza comes over the wicket. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Brevis pushes forward and drives for a single run.

12.2 1 Sikandar Raza now coming around the wicket. Full, on a good line but angled across de Zorzi. He moves onto the front foot and is struck on the gloves while trying to play a reverse sweep for a run behind square. ZIMBABWE appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

12.1 1b Sikandar Raza pitches one up, pitching outside off. Brevis rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, and the ball trickles away from the wicketkeeper for 1 bye.

11.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Brevis gets forward and cuts behind point for a single run.

11.5 2 Matigimu comes over the wicket to Brevis. Length ball, outside off. Brevis moves onto the front foot and lifts a late cut for 2 runs back behind point.

11.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. De Zorzi moves onto the back foot and skies a drive for a run down the ground.

11.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. De Zorzi moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.

11.2 . Matigimu now coming around the wicket. Short of a length, outside off. De Zorzi steps back but allows the ball to through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

11.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. De Zorzi moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive over the off side for four runs.

10.6 1 Pitched up, outside off. De Zorzi gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

10.5 1 Madhevere now coming around the wicket to Brevis. Full toss, pitching outside leg stump. Brevis goes back and lofts a flick back behind square for a run.

10.4 6 SIX! Madhevere now coming over the wicket to Brevis. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Brevis rocks back and lifts a drive for six runs over the on side field.

10.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. De Zorzi gets on the back foot and slices a late cut for 1 run through point.

10.2 2 Good line and length from Madhevere. De Zorzi shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for two runs.

10.1 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off. De Zorzi gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep back behind point for a pair of runs.

9.6 1 Good length from Evans, pitching outside off stump. De Zorzi moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.

9.5 W OUT! Evans gets the wicket! Back of a length from Evans, pitching outside off. J Hermann rocks back and lofts a mediocre pull, and is spectacularly caught by Burl

9.4 1 On a good line and length from Evans. Brevis rocks back and leg glances for a single run behind square.

9.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. J Hermann goes back and pulls averagely for one run.

9.2 1 Back of a length from Evans, outside off. Brevis gets on the back foot and pulls for a run behind square.

9.1 1 Short of a length, outside off. J Hermann moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

8.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Sikandar Raza, on line. Brevis moves onto the back foot and drives over the on side field for four runs.

8.5 . Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Brevis pushes forward and defends

8.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Brevis gets forward and drives

8.3 . Sikandar Raza comes over the wicket. Sikandar Raza pitches one up, pitching outside off. Brevis moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. J Hermann rocks back and drives for one run.

8.1 . Full, outside off. J Hermann goes back and punches a drive

7.6 . Back of a length from Nyamhuri, on line again. Brevis moves onto the back foot and defends

7.5 W OUT! Nyamhuri breaks through! Pitching on a good line and length again. Esterhuizen rocks back and skies a bad drive, and is caught by Curran on the off side.

7.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Esterhuizen advances and drives for 4 runs.

7.3 1 J Hermann brings up his 50! Length ball, outside off stump. J Hermann gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

7.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line. J Hermann gets on the back foot and inside edges back behind square for 4 runs.

7.1 2 Nyamhuri pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. J Hermann shuffles down the pitch and lifts a shaky drive for two runs on the leg side.

6.6 . Full, pitching outside off once again. Esterhuizen gets on the front foot and drives

6.5 . Sikandar Raza now coming over the wicket to Esterhuizen. Full, pitching outside off stump. Esterhuizen gets forward and drives poorly

6.4 1 Sikandar Raza now coming around the wicket to J Hermann. Full ball, outside off stump once more. J Hermann gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

6.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Esterhuizen pushes forward and plays a late cut for a run back behind point.

6.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off stump once more. Esterhuizen rocks back and cuts through point for four runs.

6.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Esterhuizen gets on the back foot and slices a late cut through point.

5.6 1 Back of a length, on line once more. Esterhuizen moves onto the back foot and glances for a run.

5.5 6 MAXIMUM! Matigimu now coming over the wicket to Esterhuizen. Dropped in short by Matigimu, on line but angled across Esterhuizen. He rocks back and hooks behind square for a half dozen runs.

5.4 1 Matigimu comes around the wicket to J Hermann. Good length, outside off. J Hermann moves down the pitch and guides a poor glance for a run.

5.3 4 And again! Back of a length from Matigimu, on a good line. J Hermann rocks back and pulls for four runs.

5.2 4 And again! Good length from Matigimu, pitching outside off. J Hermann gets on the back foot and skies a drive for 4 runs.

5.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Matigimu. J Hermann gets on the back foot and skies a drive for 4 runs.

4.6 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. J Hermann advances and flicks a leg glance back behind square for a run.

4.5 1lb Back of a length from Muzarabani, on line once more. Esterhuizen moves onto the back foot, and is struck on the body while trying a hook, resulting in a single leg bye.

4.4 . Good line and length. Esterhuizen advances but makes no contact while attempting a drive

4.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Esterhuizen moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a ramp

4.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. J Hermann rocks back and plays a late cut for 1 run.

4.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Esterhuizen rocks back and inside edges behind square for 1 run.

3.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. J Hermann rocks back and drives through the off side.

3.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Evans, outside off. J Hermann rocks back and lofts a cut for 4 runs.

3.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. J Hermann rocks back and cuts

3.4 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling loosely across J Hermann. He goes back but makes no contact while trying a cut

3.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. J Hermann gets on the back foot and drives for four runs over the off side.

3.2 . Back of a length from Evans, pitching outside off stump. J Hermann rocks back and slices a cut

3.1 2 Evans pitches one up, outside off stump. J Hermann rocks back and drives shakily over the off side field for a couple of runs.

2.6 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Esterhuizen rocks back and skies a pull for 6 runs.

2.5 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. J Hermann rocks back and finesses a glance for a run through the on side field.

2.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full, on leg stump. J Hermann rocks back and flicks back behind square for a half dozen runs.

2.3 1 CHANCE! Good line and length again. Esterhuizen goes back and flicks a glance for a run. A run out chance but SOUTH AFRICA survive the attempt.

2.2 . On a good line and length. Esterhuizen rocks back but misses while trying to play a drive

2.1 . Yorker, outside off. Esterhuizen rocks back but watches that one through to the wicketkeeper

1.6 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. J Hermann creates space but decides to allow that one to travel through to Marumani without offering a shot

1.5 1 On a good line and length from Muzarabani once more. Esterhuizen gets on the back foot and glances for 1 run.

1.4 2 Back of a length from Muzarabani, on a good line again. Esterhuizen advances and drives poorly for two runs.

1.3 . On a good line and length from Muzarabani. Esterhuizen moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.2 . Good line and length. Esterhuizen moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.1 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. J Hermann moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily for a single run.

0.6 1 Full, on leg stump and angled across J Hermann. He pushes forward and flicks for one run.

0.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across. J Hermann pushes forward and lifts a sweep behind square for four runs.

0.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Madhevere, pitching outside off. J Hermann goes back and plays a pull for four runs.

0.3 . Madhevere now coming around the wicket to J Hermann. Pitched up, outside off. J Hermann pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke