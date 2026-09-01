19.6 W OUT! Run out. Full toss, pitching outside off stump once again. Fortuin gets forward and punches a drive for a single run. He is then run out at the non-striker's end, as a result of some good fielding by Marumani and Madhevere.

19.5 . Full toss, outside off stump once again. Fortuin gets on the front foot but misses while trying a cut

19.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Fortuin gets forward and punches a drive

19.4 1w Wide. Full toss, pitching well outside off stump.

19.3 1 Full ball, outside off once again. D Jansen gets forward and drives for 1 run.

19.2 1 Full, outside off. Fortuin gets forward and drives behind point for 1 run.

19.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. D Jansen moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

18.6 W OUT! Evans gets the wicket! Yorker, pitching on a good line once again. Pretorius pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a flick, the stumps are disturbed, and Pretorius has to depart

18.5 1 Full toss, on a good line. D Jansen gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

18.4 . Evans pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. D Jansen pushes forward and drives poorly

18.3 1 Full, pitching outside off. Pretorius gets forward and sweeps for a run.

18.2 4 FOUR! Evans pitches one up, pitching outside off. Pretorius gets forward and cuts late for four runs behind point.

18.1 . Full toss, outside off. Pretorius gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while trying to play a flick. ZIMBABWE appeal, however the umpire gives Pretorius not out.

17.6 W OUT! Madhevere breaks through! Good line and length. Bosch moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive, but is caught by Kaia down the ground.

17.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Pretorius pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

17.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

17.4 1 Full ball, on a good line. Bosch gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

17.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

17.3 2 Good length from Madhevere, pitching outside off stump. Bosch advances and eases a drive for 2 runs.

17.2 W OUT! Madhevere gets the wicket! Full ball, outside off stump. RA Hermann advances and drives sloppily, and is caught by Kaia on the off side.

17.1 . DROPPED! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. RA Hermann gets on the back foot and pulls sloppily. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Madhevere.

16.6 . Full toss, outside off stump. Pretorius gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a pull

16.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Pretorius pushes forward and punches a drive back behind point for 4 runs.

16.4 2 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Pretorius gets forward and pulls behind square for two runs.

16.3 . Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Pretorius pushes forward and edges

16.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. RA Hermann pushes forward and drives on the off side for a run.

16.1 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside leg. Esterhuizen moves onto the front foot and lifts a flick, but is caught by Curran behind square.

15.6 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Evans, on a good line. Pretorius gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs back behind square.

15.5 1 Short, outside off. Esterhuizen goes back and outside edges for 1 run behind point on the off side.

15.4 1 Dropped in short by Evans, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Pretorius rocks back and pulls for one run.

15.3 1 Good length, outside off again. Esterhuizen gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for one run.

15.2 W OUT! Caught. Evans pitches one up, pitching outside off. Brevis pushes forward and drives, but is caught by Sikandar Raza on the off side.

15.1 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Brevis gets on the front foot and flicks for 6 runs.

14.6 1 Back of a length, outside off. Brevis goes back and slices a cut for a run.

14.5 2 On a good line and length. Brevis moves onto the back foot and drives on the on side for a pair of runs.

14.4 . Sikandar Raza comes over the wicket to Brevis. Sikandar Raza pitches one up, on a good line. Brevis moves onto the front foot and punches a wild drive through the off side.

14.3 1 Sikandar Raza pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Pretorius moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

13.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Brevis steps away and drives through the off side field for one run.

13.5 1 Back of a length from Masakadza, outside off stump. Pretorius goes back and pulls for 1 run.

13.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Masakadza, pitching outside off. Pretorius advances and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

13.3 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside off stump once more. Pretorius advances and drives for a half dozen runs down the ground.

13.2 1 Good length, outside off. Brevis gets on the back foot and tucks a glance for a single run.

13.1 . On a good line and length from Masakadza. Brevis gets forward and guides a cut

12.6 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Brevis pushes forward and drives through the off side field for one run.

12.5 4 FOUR! Sikandar Raza now coming over the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Brevis gets forward and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

12.4 1 Sikandar Raza now coming around the wicket. Full, pitching on a good line. Pretorius moves onto the front foot and flicks back behind square for a single run.

12.3 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Brevis. He goes back and glances on the on side for a single run.

12.2 . Sikandar Raza comes over the wicket to Brevis. Short of a length, outside off. Brevis gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut

12.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pretorius gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

11.6 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Matigimu. Brevis gets forward and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

11.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Brevis moves onto the front foot and drives

11.4 1 Good length from Matigimu, pitching outside off stump again. Pretorius gets forward and drives for a single run.

11.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Brevis moves onto the front foot and inside edges through the leg side field for a run.

11.2 6 And again! On a good line and length from Matigimu. Brevis gets on the front foot and drives on the on side for six runs.

11.1 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Brevis gets on the front foot and skies a drive for six runs over the on side field.

10.6 1 Back of a length from Masakadza, pitching outside off. Brevis moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a run.

10.5 . Masakadza comes around the wicket to Brevis. Good line and length from Masakadza. Brevis gets forward and punches a drive

10.4 1 DROPPED! Masakadza now coming over the wicket to Pretorius. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Pretorius gets forward and eases a poor drive for one run. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Nyamhuri.

10.3 . On a good line and length from Masakadza. Pretorius gets on the front foot and plays a flick

10.2 6 SIX! Masakadza now coming over the wicket to Pretorius. On a good length, outside off stump again. Pretorius gets forward and edges for six runs.

10.1 4 Good line and length. Pretorius gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep behind point, resulting in 4 leg byes.

9.6 1 Back of a length from Evans, on a good line once again. Pretorius gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for 1 run.

9.5 1 Short of a length, on line but angling across the batter. Brevis rocks back and pulls behind square for a run.

9.4 . 0 runs

9.3 1 Evans drops one in short, outside off stump. Pretorius rocks back and plays a pull for a single run behind square.

9.2 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across Brevis. He gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

9.1 1 Pretorius defends for one run.

8.6 1 On a good line and length. Pretorius pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square for 1 run.

8.5 1 On a good line and length. Brevis gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for a single run.

8.4 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Pretorius gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a run.

8.3 6 SIX! Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Pretorius pushes forward and skies a sweep for six runs back behind square.

8.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Brevis moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance for 1 run on the leg side.

8.1 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Brevis gets on the back foot and edges

7.6 4 FOUR! Madhevere now coming around the wicket. Madhevere drops one in short, outside off stump. Pretorius goes back and plays a pull for four runs.

7.5 1 Madhevere now coming over the wicket. Back of a length, on a good line. Brevis goes back and plays a pull for a run.

7.4 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, on a good line but angling across J Hermann. He steps back and cuts, but is caught by Burl

7.3 . Full, on line. J Hermann steps away and eases a drive

7.2 . On a good length, outside off. J Hermann moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

7.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. J Hermann pushes forward and punches a drive

6.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Pretorius gets on the front foot and sweeps for four runs.

6.5 1 Good line and length from Sikandar Raza. J Hermann advances down the pitch and eases a drive for a run.

6.4 1 Back of a length from Sikandar Raza, pitching outside off. Pretorius rocks back and pulls for one run.

6.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. J Hermann moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

6.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pretorius goes back and drives down the ground for a run.

6.1 1 Back of a length, on line. J Hermann goes back and plays a pull back behind square for 1 run.

5.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Pretorius rocks back and slices a cut for 4 runs.

5.5 1 Short ball, outside off stump. J Hermann moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a run.

5.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angling across the batter. Pretorius gets on the front foot and pulls behind square for one run.

5.3 1 Nyamhuri pitches one up, pitching outside off. J Hermann pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run back through point.

5.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

5.2 1b Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Pretorius gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive, and the ball trickles away from Marumani for 1 bye.

5.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Evans. Pretorius moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for four runs back behind square.

4.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. Pretorius moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for one run.

4.5 2 Matigimu drops one in short, on line. Pretorius moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for 2 runs.

4.4 . Back of a length from Matigimu, outside off. Pretorius rocks back and plays a pull

4.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Matigimu, outside off stump. Pretorius goes back and guides a glance for 4 runs on the on side.

4.2 . Short, pitching outside off. Pretorius rocks back and eases a drive

4.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Matigimu, pitching outside off stump. Pretorius gets on the back foot and glances for 4 runs through the leg side field.

3.6 6 SIX! Pitched up, outside off. J Hermann pushes forward and drives through point on the off side for a half dozen runs.

3.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Pretorius pushes forward and drives for a run.

3.4 1lb Short of a length, on line once more. J Hermann rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance, resulting in a leg bye through point on the off side. ZIMBABWE appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

3.3 2 Dropped in short by Evans, on line. J Hermann goes back and is struck on the gloves while attempting a pull for two runs behind point.

3.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. J Hermann gets forward and drives through the off side.

3.1 . Good length, outside off. J Hermann advances down the pitch but swings and misses while trying a drive

2.6 2 Back of a length from Madhevere, outside off. Pretorius gets on the back foot and guides a glance on the on side for two runs.

2.5 1 Pitched up, outside off. J Hermann pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.

2.4 . Good line and length from Madhevere. J Hermann gets on the front foot and drives

2.3 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. J Hermann moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for 6 runs.

1.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. J Hermann gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

1.5 . Good length from Nyamhuri, outside off stump. J Hermann moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.2 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Pretorius moves onto the back foot and drives averagely

1.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Pretorius gets on the back foot and cuts

0.6 1 Pretorius defends for 1 run.

0.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. J Hermann moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for 4 runs.

0.3 . Back of a length from Sikandar Raza, on a good line. J Hermann goes back and cuts

0.3 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angling across. J Hermann gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

0.2 2 Back of a length, outside off. J Hermann moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a pair of runs back behind square.