Highlights Bangladesh vs Indonesia T20i T20 Asia Cup, Women 31.08.2026
Good length from Velic, pitching on leg. Mostary goes back and glances behind square on the leg side for 1 run.
Good length, pitching outside off once more. Nigar Sultana advances down the pitch and cuts for one run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Mostary rocks back and plays a cut for one run.
Good length from Nyoman Maypriani, outside off stump. Mostary moves onto the back foot and guides a square cut for a run.
Full, on line. Mostary moves onto the front foot and flicks
And again! Good length, outside off stump again. Mostary advances and skies a drive for a half dozen runs on the leg side.
Length ball, outside off once more. Mostary moves onto the back foot and cuts poorly
On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Nigar Sultana moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance behind square on the leg side for a single run.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Mostary moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a run.
Full, on line. Nigar Sultana advances and drives for a single run.
Back-to-back boundaries! Short, outside off stump. Nigar Sultana goes back and plays a pull for four runs.
Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Mostary moves onto the back foot and plays a wild pull for a run.
Velic drops one in short, outside off stump once more. Nigar Sultana rocks back and pulls for a run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Mostary moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a single run.
Good length from Nyoman Maypriani, pitching outside off. Nigar Sultana rocks back and cuts poorly
On a good length, outside off stump. Mostary advances down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field for a single run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mostary gets on the back foot and slices a late cut for 1 run behind point.
Full ball, on line once again. Nigar Sultana gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.
Back of a length, outside off. Mostary rocks back and plays a pull for one run.
Wide. Yorker, outside leg and angled far across the batter. Mostary gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a sweep
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Dilara Akter Dola moves down the pitch and drives poorly for two runs.
Good length, outside off stump. Dilara Akter Dola gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut
Short ball, outside off stump. Mostary moves onto the back foot and plays a sloppy pull for a run.
Short ball, outside off. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.
Full ball, on a good line. Mostary gets forward and flicks for one run. The ball is misfielded.
Good line and length. Dilara Akter Dola gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.
FOUR! Ni Kadek Ariani pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the front foot and skies a drive over the off side for four runs.
FOUR! Good length from Nyoman Maypriani, outside off stump. Mostary shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.
Good line and length from Nyoman Maypriani. Mostary pushes forward and drives
Good line and length from Nyoman Maypriani once again. Mostary rocks back and glances for a run on the leg side.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Mostary moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for a run.
Paramitha pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side field for 1 run.
Full, outside off once more. Dilara Akter Dola gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive
Good length, pitching outside off once again. Dilara Akter Dola pushes forward and drives poorly
Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Mostary pushes forward and drives for a single run.
Good length from Putri Suwandewi, outside off again. Mostary gets on the back foot and drives for a run.
Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Mostary goes back and plays a cut
On a good length, outside off stump. Dilara Akter Dola gets on the back foot and glances for a run.
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Dilara Akter Dola gets forward and lofts a bad drive
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a glance
Good line and length from Putri Suwandewi once again. Dilara Akter Dola gets on the front foot and drives sloppily for a pair of runs.
Full toss, on line. Dilara Akter Dola pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for one run.
Paramitha pitches one up, outside off once more. Dilara Akter Dola gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Mostary gets on the back foot and plays a square cut for a run.
FOUR! Free hit, and Mostary takes advantage of it. Good length from Paramitha, outside off stump. Mostary advances down the pitch and punches a drive on the leg side for four runs.
Length ball, outside off stump once again. Mostary gets forward but misses while attempting a drive
Pitched up, outside off stump again. Dilara Akter Dola gets forward but makes no contact while trying a cut
Back of a length from Putri Suwandewi, outside off stump again. Dilara Akter Dola gets on the back foot and defends
Good length, outside off stump. Dilara Akter Dola gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field.
Full toss, on line again. Dilara Akter Dola pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut
Back-to-back boundaries! Paramitha pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.