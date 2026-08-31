13.3 1 Good length from Velic, pitching on leg. Mostary goes back and glances behind square on the leg side for 1 run.

13.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Nigar Sultana advances down the pitch and cuts for one run.

13.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Mostary rocks back and plays a cut for one run.

12.6 1 Good length from Nyoman Maypriani, outside off stump. Mostary moves onto the back foot and guides a square cut for a run.

12.5 . Full, on line. Mostary moves onto the front foot and flicks

12.4 6 And again! Good length, outside off stump again. Mostary advances and skies a drive for a half dozen runs on the leg side.

12.3 . Length ball, outside off once more. Mostary moves onto the back foot and cuts poorly

12.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Nigar Sultana moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance behind square on the leg side for a single run.

11.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Mostary moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a run.

11.5 1 Full, on line. Nigar Sultana advances and drives for a single run.

11.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short, outside off stump. Nigar Sultana goes back and plays a pull for four runs.

11.3 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Mostary moves onto the back foot and plays a wild pull for a run.

11.2 1 Velic drops one in short, outside off stump once more. Nigar Sultana rocks back and pulls for a run.

11.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Mostary moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a single run.

10.6 . Good length from Nyoman Maypriani, pitching outside off. Nigar Sultana rocks back and cuts poorly

10.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Mostary advances down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field for a single run.

9.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mostary gets on the back foot and slices a late cut for 1 run behind point.

9.4 1 Full ball, on line once again. Nigar Sultana gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

9.1 1 Back of a length, outside off. Mostary rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

9.1 1w Wide. Yorker, outside leg and angled far across the batter. Mostary gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a sweep

8.6 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Dilara Akter Dola moves down the pitch and drives poorly for two runs.

8.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Dilara Akter Dola gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

8.3 1 Short ball, outside off stump. Mostary moves onto the back foot and plays a sloppy pull for a run.

8.2 1 Short ball, outside off. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

7.5 1 Full ball, on a good line. Mostary gets forward and flicks for one run. The ball is misfielded.

7.3 1 Good line and length. Dilara Akter Dola gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

7.2 4 FOUR! Ni Kadek Ariani pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the front foot and skies a drive over the off side for four runs.

6.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Nyoman Maypriani, outside off stump. Mostary shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

6.5 . Good line and length from Nyoman Maypriani. Mostary pushes forward and drives

6.2 1 Good line and length from Nyoman Maypriani once again. Mostary rocks back and glances for a run on the leg side.

5.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Mostary moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for a run.

5.5 1 Paramitha pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side field for 1 run.

5.4 . Full, outside off once more. Dilara Akter Dola gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

5.3 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Dilara Akter Dola pushes forward and drives poorly

5.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Mostary pushes forward and drives for a single run.

4.6 1 Good length from Putri Suwandewi, outside off again. Mostary gets on the back foot and drives for a run.

4.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Mostary goes back and plays a cut

4.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Dilara Akter Dola gets on the back foot and glances for a run.

4.3 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Dilara Akter Dola gets forward and lofts a bad drive

4.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a glance

4.1 2 Good line and length from Putri Suwandewi once again. Dilara Akter Dola gets on the front foot and drives sloppily for a pair of runs.

3.6 1 Full toss, on line. Dilara Akter Dola pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for one run.

3.5 . Paramitha pitches one up, outside off once more. Dilara Akter Dola gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

3.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Mostary gets on the back foot and plays a square cut for a run.

3.3 4 FOUR! Free hit, and Mostary takes advantage of it. Good length from Paramitha, outside off stump. Mostary advances down the pitch and punches a drive on the leg side for four runs.

3.2 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Mostary gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

2.6 . Pitched up, outside off stump again. Dilara Akter Dola gets forward but makes no contact while trying a cut

2.5 . Back of a length from Putri Suwandewi, outside off stump again. Dilara Akter Dola gets on the back foot and defends

2.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Dilara Akter Dola gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field.

2.3 . Full toss, on line again. Dilara Akter Dola pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side.

1.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut