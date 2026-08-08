Match details Bangladesh vs Indonesia T20i T20 Asia Cup, Women 31.08.2026

T20i

BAN
BAN
IND
IND

Match Info

Match:T20 Asia Cup, Women 2026
Date:Friday, August 28, 2026 - Sunday, September 13, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, August 31, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Bangladesh Squad

PlayersAhmed Rumana, Akter Marufa, Akter Nahida, Akter Shorna, Alam Jahanara, Dola Dilara Akter, Jesmin Sabinkun, Jhilik Rubya, Khan Rabeya, Khatun Murshida, Khatun Shorifa, Khatun Sultana, Moni Ritu, Sultana Joty Nigar, Tanjim Ishma
Benchno information yet

Indonesia Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

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