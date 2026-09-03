16.2 W OUT! Stumped. Charani pitches one up, outside off stump. Venkatesh advances but swings and misses while trying a drive. The glovework by Ghosh is terrific. INDIA appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Venkatesh is short of the popping crease.

16.1 . Good line and length from Charani. Venkatesh gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kaur gets on the back foot and lifts a mediocre drive for a run.

15.4 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Iqra Sahar shuffles down the pitch and edges, and is caught by Ghosh

15.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Iqra Sahar moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.2 . CHANCE! Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Iqra Sahar moves down the pitch but misses while attempting to defend. A real chance for a stumping, but it's mishandled by the keeper.

15.1 W OUT! Sharma breaks through! Full, on a good line. Alison Wai Siu pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a sweep, the stumps are disturbed, and Alison Wai Siu has to depart

14.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Alison Wai Siu moves onto the front foot and drives over the on side field for a single run.

14.5 . Pitched up, outside off again. Alison Wai Siu pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to defend

14.4 W OUT! Charani gets the wicket! Full, pitching outside off again. Lamplough gets on the back foot and plays a wild drive, and is caught by Sharma on the off side.

14.2 . Pitched up, on a good line. Lamplough gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a sweep

14.1 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump. Shanzeen Shahzad goes back and leg glances back behind square for 1 run.

13.6 . Full ball, outside off stump again. Lamplough gets on the front foot and outside edges back behind square.

13.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Shanzeen Shahzad pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

13.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Shanzeen Shahzad pushes forward and eases a wild drive

13.3 W OUT! Sharma gets the wicket! Sharma pitches one up, on a good line. Bibi gets on the front foot and lofts a bad drive, and is caught by Shafali Verma down the ground.

13.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Bibi moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a drive

13.1 2 Good length, pitching outside off. Bibi gets forward and edges for a pair of runs behind square.

12.6 4 And again! Charani pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Lamplough moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs.

12.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Lamplough advances and lifts a drive for four runs.

12.4 1 Pitched up, on line again. Bibi moves down the pitch and lifts a flick for a single run.

12.3 . Pitched up, on a good line. Bibi gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.2 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Lamplough gets forward and edges for one run back behind square.

12.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Lamplough moves onto the back foot and drives over the off side.

11.6 4 FOUR! Full, on leg stump and angled across. Bibi pushes forward and edges behind square for 4 runs.

11.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Bibi moves onto the front foot and defends

11.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Bibi gets on the front foot and defends

11.3 . Full ball, on line again. Bibi gets on the front foot and defends

11.2 . Rawal now coming over the wicket to Bibi. Pitching on a good line and length. Bibi moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance through the on side field.

11.1 W OUT! Caught. Full, outside off stump. KY Chan gets forward and plays a bad drive, and is caught by Shafali Verma down the ground.

10.6 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Lamplough moves down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a drive

10.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Lamplough moves onto the front foot and defends poorly

10.4 . Yorker, outside leg and angling across the batter. Lamplough goes back and drives

10.3 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Lamplough pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

10.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Gaud, pitching outside off. Lamplough rocks back and lifts a pull for four runs.

10.1 . Length ball, outside leg. Lamplough advances down the pitch but misses while trying to play a leg glance

9.6 . Rawal comes around the wicket. Pitched up, on line once again. KY Chan rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

9.5 1 Good line and length. Lamplough gets on the back foot and glances for a run on the on side.

9.4 W OUT! Rawal gets the wicket! Over the wicket to Miles, full ball, pitching outside off stump. She moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Ghosh

9.3 1 Rawal pitches one up, pitching outside off. KY Chan gets on the back foot and plays a drive for one run.

9.2 . Rawal comes around the wicket. Rawal pitches one up, outside off. KY Chan moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

9.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Miles rocks back and flicks a glance for 1 run.

8.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. KY Chan goes back and cuts

8.5 . Full, outside off once more. KY Chan moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance

8.4 W OUT! Sharma gets the wicket! Sharma pitches one up, outside off. Daswani moves down the pitch and drives sloppily, and is caught by Fulmali

8.3 2 Full ball, outside leg. Daswani goes back and edges for a pair of runs back behind square.

8.2 1 Pitched up, outside off. Miles moves down the pitch and skies a wild drive for one run over the leg side field.

8.1 . Full ball, on leg stump. Miles moves onto the front foot and edges into their pads while trying a flick behind square.

7.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Miles pushes forward and drives poorly over the off side field for a run.

7.5 1 Full, pitching outside off again. Daswani gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field for a run.

7.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Miles gets on the back foot and lofts a cut for one run.

7.3 1 Full toss, outside off stump once more. Daswani gets on the front foot and drives through the leg side field for a single run.

7.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Miles gets on the front foot and flicks a glance for a single run behind point on the off side.

7.1 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Miles gets on the front foot and drives poorly

6.6 1 Full, on line. Miles pushes forward and tucks a glance for one run through the leg side field.

6.5 . Full ball, on leg stump and angling across. Miles gets forward and leg glances behind square.

6.4 . Pitched up, outside off stump again. Miles pushes forward and defends

6.3 4 FOUR! Full, outside off once again. Miles moves onto the front foot and sweeps for four runs.

6.2 . Full ball, outside off once again. Miles gets on the front foot and defends

6.1 . Sharma pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Miles gets forward but misses while trying a sweep

5.6 4 Full, pitching outside off stump. Daswani advances down the pitch but makes no contact while trying a sweep, and the ball trickles away from Ghosh for 4 byes.

5.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Daswani rocks back and drives through the off side.

5.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Daswani gets forward but makes no contact while trying a reverse sweep

5.3 . Full ball, outside off stump once again. Daswani goes back but makes no contact while trying a drive

5.2 . Full ball, outside off once more. Daswani advances down the pitch and edges

5.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Charani, pitching outside off again. Daswani shuffles down the pitch and inside edges behind square for 4 runs.

4.6 1 Pitched up, outside off. Daswani shuffles down the pitch and glances for a single run on the leg side.

4.5 1 Good line and length from Shafali Verma once again. Miles pushes forward and glances back behind square for one run.

4.4 1 Yorker, on line. Daswani advances down the pitch and punches a bad drive for one run.

4.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Daswani moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

4.2 1 On a good line and length from Shafali Verma. Miles rocks back and inside edges onto their body while attempting a sweep back behind square for 1 run. INDIA appeal, however Miles is given not out.

4.1 . Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Miles moves onto the back foot and eases a shaky drive past the bowler.

3.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Daswani moves onto the back foot and drives poorly over the on side field.

3.5 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Daswani pushes forward and defends

3.4 1 Full, outside off stump. Miles gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

3.3 . On a good line and length from Sharma once again. Miles gets on the back foot and defends shakily

3.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Miles gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.1 . Full, pitching outside off again. Miles gets forward and outside edges

2.6 . Length ball, outside off. Daswani gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a glance

2.5 . Full, pitching outside off once more. Daswani pushes forward and drives

2.4 . Gaud pitches one up, outside off again. Daswani advances and edges into their pads while trying to play a flick

2.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Daswani moves onto the front foot and drives

2.2 . Full ball, outside off stump once again. Daswani pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side.

2.1 . Gaud pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Daswani advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while attempting a ramp

1.6 1 Full, outside off. Daswani moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.

1.5 . Good line and length. Daswani goes back and defends

1.4 W OUT! Bowled. Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Hill gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Hill is bowled

1.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Hill gets forward and outside edges

1.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Hill gets forward and edges into their pads while trying to play a drive

1.1 1 Full ball, outside off once more. Miles moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run on the off side.

0.6 . Good length, outside off once again. Hill gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

0.5 1 Good length from Gaud, pitching outside off stump. Miles gets on the back foot and late cuts back behind point for one run.

0.4 . Good line and length. Miles gets on the front foot and inside edges

0.3 . Good length from Gaud, outside off. Miles moves onto the front foot and inside edges

0.2 . Good line and length. Miles pushes forward and plays a sloppy defensive stroke

0.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Miles gets on the front foot and defends

19.6 2 DROPPED! Alison Wai Siu pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Fulmali moves onto the back foot and plays a poor drive for a couple of runs on the leg side. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

19.5 . Alison Wai Siu pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Fulmali gets on the back foot and cuts shakily

19.4 1 Pitched up, outside off. Sharma pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

19.3 W OUT! Run out. Yorker, outside off stump once again. Fulmali moves onto the back foot and outside edges. Mandhana is then run out, as a result of some tidy fielding by Iqra Sahar and Daswani.

19.2 1lb Alison Wai Siu pitches one up, outside leg and angling across. Mandhana moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick, resulting in a leg bye.

19.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off. Mandhana gets on the front foot and lifts a drive over the on side field for 4 runs.

18.6 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Fulmali gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

18.5 W OUT! Lamplough gets the wicket! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Kaur advances and lifts a poor pull, and is caught by Kaur back behind square.

18.4 . Full, on line. Kaur gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

18.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off again. Kaur shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive for 4 runs on the leg side.

18.2 2 Full, outside off. Kaur gets forward and edges for two runs back behind point.

18.1 . Full ball, on line. Kaur pushes forward and drives

17.6 1 Venkatesh comes over the wicket. Venkatesh pitches one up, pitching outside off. Kaur gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

17.5 1 Venkatesh pitches one up, pitching outside off. Mandhana gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

17.4 6 Back-to-back maximums! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Mandhana advances down the pitch and lofts a drive for six runs over the on side field.

17.3 6 SIX MORE! Venkatesh pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Mandhana advances down the pitch and lifts a drive over the off side for six runs.

17.2 6 SIX! Venkatesh now coming around the wicket. Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across Mandhana. She advances and skies a pull for a half dozen runs.

17.1 1 Full, outside off once more. Kaur gets on the front foot and skies a sweep behind square for a single run.

16.6 1 Lamplough comes over the wicket to Kaur. Pitched up, outside off stump. Kaur moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

16.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Mandhana goes back and plays a cut for one run back through point.

16.4 4 FOUR! Hundred comes up for Mandhana in emphatic style! Lamplough now coming around the wicket. Full, pitching outside off again. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and lofts a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

16.3 1 Full ball, outside off again. Kaur moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

16.2 W OUT! Lamplough breaks through! Pitched up, outside off. Ghosh pushes forward and outside edges, and is caught by Lamplough down the ground.

16.1 4 FOUR! Lamplough pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across Ghosh. She gets forward and flicks back behind square for four runs.

15.6 1 Alison Wai Siu pitches one up, on a good line once more. Ghosh moves down the pitch and drives sloppily for a single run.

15.5 1 Full, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Mandhana goes back and flicks sloppily for one run.

15.4 . Good length, outside leg once more. Mandhana rocks back but swings and misses while trying a glance

15.3 . Pitched up, outside off. Mandhana moves onto the front foot but allows that one to through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

15.2 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line once more. Mandhana moves onto the front foot and lifts a sweep for 4 runs.

15.1 1 Full, on a good line. Ghosh moves onto the front foot and edges for one run on the leg side.

14.6 4 And another! Kaur now coming around the wicket. Pitched up, on a good line. Mandhana advances down the pitch and drives for 4 runs over the off side field.

14.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Mandhana gets on the back foot and lifts a flick for 4 runs behind square.

14.4 1 Kaur comes over the wicket. Full ball, outside off. Ghosh gets forward and sweeps for a run.

14.3 1 Full, on line. Mandhana shuffles down the pitch and plays a shaky drive down the ground for one run.

14.2 . Kaur now coming around the wicket to Mandhana. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Mandhana gets on the front foot and skies a wild drive over the off side field.

14.1 1 Kaur pitches one up, outside off. Ghosh gets on the front foot and sweeps for one run.

13.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full, on a good line. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and drives for 6 runs.

13.5 2 Bibi pitches one up, outside off stump. Mandhana gets forward and lifts a mediocre drive over the off side for 2 runs.

13.4 6 SIX! Bibi now coming around the wicket to Mandhana. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Mandhana moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for six runs over the off side.

13.3 1 Bibi comes over the wicket to Ghosh. Bibi pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Ghosh pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for 1 run.

13.2 1 Bibi comes around the wicket to Mandhana. Pitched up, outside off. Mandhana gets on the front foot and lofts a drive over the off side for 1 run.

12.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Ghosh gets on the back foot and pulls for a run behind square.

12.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off again. Ghosh gets on the back foot and pulls

12.4 . Pitched up, on line. Ghosh rocks back and drives through the off side field.

12.3 . Kaur pitches one up, outside off. Ghosh gets on the back foot and cuts

12.2 . Kaur pitches one up, on a good line. Ghosh gets on the back foot and tucks a glance

12.1 W OUT! Caught. Kaur pitches one up, outside off. Rawal goes back and edges, and is caught by Bibi on the off side.

11.6 1 KY Chan comes around the wicket to Rawal. Full, on line. Rawal pushes forward and skies a drive for a single run down the ground.

11.5 1 KY Chan pitches one up, outside off stump. Mandhana advances and skies a drive for a run.

11.4 6 SIX! KY Chan now coming over the wicket to Mandhana. KY Chan pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Mandhana moves down the pitch and lifts a drive for six runs over the on side field.

11.3 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Rawal gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

11.2 1 Full, pitching outside off. Mandhana advances down the pitch and lifts a drive over the off side field for one run.

11.1 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Rawal rocks back and drives on the off side for a run.

10.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana moves down the pitch and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

10.5 6 Back-to-back maximums! Short of a length, on a good line. Mandhana gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for 6 runs.

10.4 . Yorker, outside off stump once again. Mandhana moves down the pitch and punches a drive

10.4 1w Wide. Iqra Sahar now coming around the wicket to Mandhana. Full, pitching far outside leg.

10.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump once more. Rawal moves onto the front foot and plays a drive on the off side for one run.

10.3 1w Wide. Iqra Sahar comes over the wicket. Full, too wide outside off. Rawal pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

10.2 1 Iqra Sahar now coming around the wicket. Full, pitching outside leg stump. Mandhana gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.

10.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Rawal gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

2.6 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Mandhana gets forward and eases a drive for a single run through the off side field.

2.5 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Mandhana pushes forward and flicks

2.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for a run.

2.3 . Full, outside off. Shafali Verma pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

2.2 1 Full toss, on a good line. Mandhana gets on the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.

2.1 . Full toss, outside off once again. Mandhana moves onto the front foot and edges back through point.

1.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Shafali Verma advances down the pitch and drives for four runs over the off side.

1.5 . KY Chan now coming around the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and punches a shaky drive through the off side.

1.4 1 KY Chan pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana goes back and drives through the off side for 1 run.

1.3 . Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana pushes forward and eases a shaky drive through the off side field.

1.3 1w Wide. KY Chan pitches one up, pitching far outside off.

1.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana advances but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

1.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana moves onto the front foot and sweeps for four runs.

1.1 1w Wide. KY Chan pitches one up, pitching well outside off stump.

0.6 1 Iqra Sahar now coming around the wicket to Mandhana. Full, outside off stump. Mandhana pushes forward and eases a drive for a run.

0.5 1 Iqra Sahar comes over the wicket. Full toss, outside off. Shafali Verma pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

0.4 1 Iqra Sahar pitches one up, pitching outside off. Mandhana gets forward and outside edges through point for a single run.

0.3 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Mandhana pushes forward and defends

0.2 2 Full ball, pitching outside off. Mandhana gets on the front foot and drives for a couple of runs through the off side field.