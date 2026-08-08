Match details Hong Kong, China vs India T20i T20 Asia Cup, Women 03.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Asia Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Friday, August 28, 2026 - Sunday, September 13, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, September 03, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Hong Kong, China Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
India Squad
|Players
|Asha Sobhana, Chetry Uma, Ghosh Richa, Hemalatha Dayalan, Kaur Harmanpreet, Mandhana Smriti, Patil Shreyanka Rajesh, Reddy Arundhati, Rodrigues Jemimah, Sajana Sajeevan, Sharma Deepti, Singh Renuka, Vastrakar Pooja, Verma Shefali, Yadav Radha
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet