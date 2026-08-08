Match details Hong Kong, China vs India T20i T20 Asia Cup, Women 03.09.2026

T20i

HON
HON
IND
IND

Match Info

Match:T20 Asia Cup, Women 2026
Date:Friday, August 28, 2026 - Sunday, September 13, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, September 03, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hong Kong, China Squad

Playersno information yet
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India Squad

PlayersAsha Sobhana, Chetry Uma, Ghosh Richa, Hemalatha Dayalan, Kaur Harmanpreet, Mandhana Smriti, Patil Shreyanka Rajesh, Reddy Arundhati, Rodrigues Jemimah, Sajana Sajeevan, Sharma Deepti, Singh Renuka, Vastrakar Pooja, Verma Shefali, Yadav Radha
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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Match has not started yet