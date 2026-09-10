7.4 1 Back of a length from Rabeya Khan, pitching on a good line. Rawal gets on the back foot and leg glances for one run.

7.4 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Rawal moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a leg glance

7.3 1 Good line and length from Rabeya Khan. Shafali Verma advances and lifts a bad drive for a run.

7.2 . Back of a length, outside off. Shafali Verma rocks back and cuts

7.1 1 Full, pitching near leg stump. Rawal gets on the front foot and plays a flick behind square for a single run.

6.6 . Back of a length from Nahida Akter, outside off stump once again. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and cuts

6.5 1 Back of a length, outside off once more. Rawal goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

6.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Rawal moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.3 1 Back of a length from Nahida Akter, pitching outside off. Shafali Verma rocks back and drives on the off side for 1 run.

6.2 1 Back of a length from Nahida Akter, pitching outside off stump again. Rawal gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.

6.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

5.6 . Back of a length from Rabeya Khan, pitching outside off. Rawal gets on the back foot and guides a cut

5.5 . Back of a length, on line. Rawal gets on the back foot and drives poorly

5.4 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Rawal shuffles down the pitch and leg glances for a half dozen runs.

5.3 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Rawal moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance

5.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Rawal gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the off side.

5.1 . Rabeya Khan pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across Rawal. She gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance

4.6 2 Length ball, pitching outside off. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot and edges back behind point for a pair of runs.

4.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Rawal pushes forward and edges for 1 run.

4.4 . Back of a length from Nahida Akter, pitching outside off stump once more. Rawal gets on the back foot and drives averagely

4.3 . Back of a length from Nahida Akter, pitching outside off once more. Rawal gets on the back foot and guides a cut

4.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

4.1 1 Back of a length, outside off. Rawal rocks back and pulls for one run.

3.6 . Good line and length from Sultana Khatun. Shafali Verma rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance

3.5 6 Back-to-back maximums! Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Shafali Verma gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs down the ground.

3.4 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside off once more. Shafali Verma advances and lifts a drive straight down the ground for 6 runs.

3.3 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot and cuts poorly

3.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Shafali Verma advances down the pitch and leg glances for two runs.

3.1 . Back of a length from Sultana Khatun, pitching outside off. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

2.6 . Back of a length from Marufa Akter, pitching outside off stump again. Rawal goes back but opts to let the ball travel through to the keeper

2.5 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Rawal gets on the back foot and drives for a pair of runs through the off side.

2.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Marufa Akter, pitching outside off. Rawal pushes forward and eases a drive for four runs through the off side.

2.3 1 Back of a length from Marufa Akter, pitching on a good line. Shafali Verma moves down the pitch and eases a drive for a run.

2.2 . DROPPED! On a good length, outside off stump once again. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and drives shakily down the ground. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Sultana Khatun.

2.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

1.5 . Back of a length from Sultana Khatun, pitching outside off. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and defends

1.4 . Sultana Khatun now coming around the wicket to Mandhana. Good line and length once again. Mandhana moves onto the front foot and defends

1.3 1 DROPPED! Good line and length from Sultana Khatun. Shafali Verma gets forward and drives sloppily for a single run down the ground. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Fahima Khatun.

1.2 . Sultana Khatun comes over the wicket to Shafali Verma. Short of a length, outside off stump. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot and cuts

1.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Mandhana goes back and leg glances for a single run.

0.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 4 runs behind square.

0.5 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and outside edges for a couple of runs behind point on the off side.

0.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Shafali Verma gets forward and leg glances

0.3 . On a good line and length. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

0.2 . Pitched up, outside off. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot and punches a drive