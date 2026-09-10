Highlights India vs Bangladesh T20i T20 Asia Cup, Women 10.09.2026
Back of a length from Rabeya Khan, pitching on a good line. Rawal gets on the back foot and leg glances for one run.
Wide. Short of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Rawal moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a leg glance
Good line and length from Rabeya Khan. Shafali Verma advances and lifts a bad drive for a run.
Back of a length, outside off. Shafali Verma rocks back and cuts
Full, pitching near leg stump. Rawal gets on the front foot and plays a flick behind square for a single run.
Back of a length from Nahida Akter, outside off stump once again. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and cuts
Back of a length, outside off once more. Rawal goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.
Good length, pitching outside off. Rawal moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length from Nahida Akter, pitching outside off. Shafali Verma rocks back and drives on the off side for 1 run.
Back of a length from Nahida Akter, pitching outside off stump again. Rawal gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.
Back of a length from Rabeya Khan, pitching outside off. Rawal gets on the back foot and guides a cut
Back of a length, on line. Rawal gets on the back foot and drives poorly
SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Rawal shuffles down the pitch and leg glances for a half dozen runs.
On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Rawal moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance
Short of a length, outside off stump. Rawal gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the off side.
Rabeya Khan pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across Rawal. She gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance
Length ball, pitching outside off. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot and edges back behind point for a pair of runs.
Pitching on a good line and length. Rawal pushes forward and edges for 1 run.
Back of a length from Nahida Akter, pitching outside off stump once more. Rawal gets on the back foot and drives averagely
Back of a length from Nahida Akter, pitching outside off once more. Rawal gets on the back foot and guides a cut
Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.
Back of a length, outside off. Rawal rocks back and pulls for one run.
Good line and length from Sultana Khatun. Shafali Verma rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance
Back-to-back maximums! Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Shafali Verma gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs down the ground.
SIX! Good length, pitching outside off once more. Shafali Verma advances and lifts a drive straight down the ground for 6 runs.
Good length, outside off stump once again. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot and cuts poorly
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Shafali Verma advances down the pitch and leg glances for two runs.
Back of a length from Sultana Khatun, pitching outside off. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and guides a cut
Back of a length from Marufa Akter, pitching outside off stump again. Rawal goes back but opts to let the ball travel through to the keeper
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Rawal gets on the back foot and drives for a pair of runs through the off side.
FOUR! Good length from Marufa Akter, pitching outside off. Rawal pushes forward and eases a drive for four runs through the off side.
Back of a length from Marufa Akter, pitching on a good line. Shafali Verma moves down the pitch and eases a drive for a run.
DROPPED! On a good length, outside off stump once again. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and drives shakily down the ground. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Sultana Khatun.
FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.
Back of a length from Sultana Khatun, pitching outside off. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and defends
Sultana Khatun now coming around the wicket to Mandhana. Good line and length once again. Mandhana moves onto the front foot and defends
DROPPED! Good line and length from Sultana Khatun. Shafali Verma gets forward and drives sloppily for a single run down the ground. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Fahima Khatun.
Sultana Khatun comes over the wicket to Shafali Verma. Short of a length, outside off stump. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot and cuts
Short of a length, on a good line. Mandhana goes back and leg glances for a single run.
FOUR! Good line and length. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 4 runs behind square.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and outside edges for a couple of runs behind point on the off side.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Shafali Verma gets forward and leg glances
On a good line and length. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke
Pitched up, outside off. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot and punches a drive
Marufa Akter pitches one up, on a good line. Mandhana gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run on the off side.