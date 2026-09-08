Match details India vs Bangladesh T20i T20 Asia Cup, Women 10.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Asia Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Friday, August 28, 2026 - Sunday, September 13, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, September 10, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
India Squad
Bangladesh Squad
|Players
|Akhter Supta Sharmin, Akter Marufa, Akter Nahida, Akter Shorna, Dola Dilara Akter, Easmin Farjana, Ferdous Juairiya, Khan Rabeya, Khatun Fahima, Khatun Sultana, Maghla Shanjida Akther, Moni Ritu, Mostari Sobhana, Sultana Joty Nigar, Sultana Sharmin, Trisha Fariha Islam
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet