Match details India vs Bangladesh T20i T20 Asia Cup, Women 10.09.2026

T20i

IND
IND
BAN
BAN

Match Info

Match:T20 Asia Cup, Women 2026
Date:Friday, August 28, 2026 - Sunday, September 13, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, September 10, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

India Squad

PlayersCharani Nallapureddy Shree, Fulmali Bharati, Gaud Kranti Munna, Ghosh Richa, Kamalini Gunalan, Kaur Harmanpreet, Mandhana Smriti, Rawal Pratika Pradeep, Rawat Prema, Reddy Arundhati, Sharma Deepti, Sharma Nandani Shyam Sunder, Singh Renuka, Verma Shefali, Yadav Radha
Benchno information yet

Bangladesh Squad

PlayersAkhter Supta Sharmin, Akter Marufa, Akter Nahida, Akter Shorna, Dola Dilara Akter, Easmin Farjana, Ferdous Juairiya, Khan Rabeya, Khatun Fahima, Khatun Sultana, Maghla Shanjida Akther, Moni Ritu, Mostari Sobhana, Sultana Joty Nigar, Sultana Sharmin, Trisha Fariha Islam
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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