Highlights India vs Sri Lanka T20i T20 Asia Cup, Women 13.09.2026
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Samarawickrama pushes forward but misses while attempting a reverse sweep
Shafali Verma comes around the wicket. Short of a length, outside off stump. Samarawickrama moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut
Shafali Verma now coming over the wicket to ND Silva. Short of a length, outside off stump. ND Silva moves onto the back foot and cuts late for one run.
Shafali Verma comes around the wicket to Samarawickrama. Full, outside off stump. Samarawickrama moves down the pitch and drives for a single run through the on side field.
Full ball, outside off. ND Silva advances down the pitch and skies a poor drive for 1 run down the ground.
Pitching on a good line and length. ND Silva shuffles down the pitch and plays a sweep for one run.
Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off stump. Samarawickrama advances down the pitch and edges for one run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Samarawickrama rocks back and cuts shakily
Sharma comes over the wicket. Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off stump. Samarawickrama pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a sweep
FOUR! Sharma now coming around the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off again. Samarawickrama advances down the pitch and drives on the off side for 4 runs.
Good length, outside off. ND Silva pushes forward and plays a sweep for 1 run.
Shafali Verma now coming around the wicket. Length ball, outside off stump again. Samarawickrama gets forward and reverse sweeps
Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. ND Silva moves down the pitch and drives through the off side field for 1 run.
Shafali Verma now coming over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. ND Silva goes back and edges behind square for 2 runs.
Shafali Verma now coming around the wicket to Samarawickrama. Shafali Verma pitches one up, pitching outside off. Samarawickrama shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side for a run.
Shafali Verma now coming over the wicket to ND Silva. Short of a length, on a good line. ND Silva moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.
Good length from Shafali Verma, pitching outside off. Samarawickrama pushes forward and slices a cut for one run.
Back of a length, outside off stump. Samarawickrama rocks back and slices a cut for a single run.
Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off. Samarawickrama goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying a scoop
OUT! Sharma breaks through! Around the wicket, good length, outside off again. Athapaththu advances down the pitch but misses while trying to play a drive, Ghosh gathers, whips the bails off, and Athapaththu has to depart
On a good length, outside off stump. Gunarathne gets forward and is hit on the gloves while attempting to play a sweep for one run back behind square.
On a good line and length from Sharma again. Gunarathne gets on the front foot and plays a shaky reverse sweep
Back of a length from Rawat, outside off. Athapaththu rocks back but misses while trying to play a cut
FOUR MORE! Short of a length, outside off stump. Athapaththu moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.
MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu gets forward and lifts a sweep for 6 runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu goes back and eases a drive
Rawat now coming around the wicket to Athapaththu. Full toss, on a good line. Athapaththu advances down the pitch and eases a wild drive. Terrific work in the field by Rawat results in 1 run being saved.
On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Gunarathne gets on the front foot and glances on the leg side for a single run.
FOUR! Sharma comes around the wicket to Athapaththu. Back of a length from Sharma, pitching outside off. Athapaththu rocks back and edges for four runs back behind point.
On a good line and length from Sharma. Gunarathne advances and finesses a glance for one run through the on side field.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Gunarathne moves onto the front foot and flicks
Sharma now coming over the wicket. Good length from Sharma, on leg stump. Gunarathne pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a leg glance
Length ball, outside off stump. Athapaththu gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for 1 run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu gets forward and lifts a bad drive
Length ball, pitching outside off. Athapaththu gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut, and the ball flies away from Ghosh for a bye.
DROPPED! Charani pitches one up, outside off stump again. Gunarathne advances and drives for one run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Charani. That was a tough chance for Charani.
Length ball, outside off. Gunarathne moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a late cut
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Gunarathne gets forward and plays a reverse sweep for four runs back behind point.
Charani pitches one up, on a good line. Gunarathne gets forward and punches a poor drive
Good length from Sharma, outside off stump. Athapaththu gets forward and drives
Sharma comes around the wicket to Athapaththu. Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off. Athapaththu pushes forward and drives poorly over the off side for two runs.
Sharma comes over the wicket. On a good line and length from Sharma. Gunarathne pushes forward and drives for a single run on the on side.
Short of a length, outside off stump. Athapaththu pushes forward and cuts back through point for one run. The ball is misfielded by Rawat costing INDIA a run.
Back of a length, outside off. Gunarathne goes back and cuts for a run.
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Gunarathne gets on the back foot and glances behind square.
Back-to-back boundaries! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Athapaththu gets on the front foot and drives on the leg side for four runs.
Shafali Verma now coming over the wicket to Gunarathne. Pitching on a good line and length. Gunarathne advances and drives for a single run.
On a good line and length. Athapaththu advances and inside edges for a single run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu moves down the pitch and defends through the off side field.
SIX! Good line and length. Athapaththu gets on the front foot and lofts a sweep behind square for six runs.
Good line and length. Athapaththu gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a drive
Sharma now coming around the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu gets on the front foot and drives for a run through the off side field. Tidy fielding by Gaud prevents a boundary.
Sharma now coming over the wicket to Gunarathne. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Gunarathne moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for one run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Athapaththu pushes forward and cuts for one run.
Back of a length, outside off. Athapaththu rocks back and late cuts
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a late cut
FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump again. Athapaththu moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Gunarathne moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.
Good length, outside off. Athapaththu moves onto the front foot and inside edges for 1 run through the leg side field.
Good length from Gaud, pitching outside off. Athapaththu pushes forward and drives on the off side.
Length ball, outside off. Athapaththu advances down the pitch and drives through the off side.
Gaud now coming around the wicket to Athapaththu. On a good length, pitching outside off. Athapaththu gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a drive
Back of a length, on a good line. Gunarathne moves onto the back foot and flicks a leg glance for one run back behind square.
On a good length, outside off. Athapaththu gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side.
On a good line and length from Sharma. Athapaththu pushes forward and punches a drive
Sharma comes around the wicket to Athapaththu. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu advances down the pitch and eases a drive through the off side field.
Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Gunarathne goes back and glances for a run.
Back-to-back boundaries! Sharma pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Gunarathne advances and outside edges for four runs back behind point.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a cut, and the ball trickles away from the wicketkeeper for a single bye.
Good line and length from Gaud. Gunarathne pushes forward and flicks for 2 runs. The ball is misfielded by Shafali Verma.
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Gunarathne gets on the back foot and eases a drive
OUT! Gaud gets the wicket! On a good line and length again. Dulani gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a scoop, the stumps are disturbed, and Dulani has to go
On a good line and length from Gaud. Dulani moves onto the front foot and punches a drive
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Dulani moves onto the back foot and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke
FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Dulani moves onto the front foot and scoops for 4 runs back behind square.
SIX! Back of a length from Kumari, on line once more. Kamalini advances and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.
FOUR! On a good line and length once again. Kamalini advances down the pitch and edges for four runs behind square.
Good length from Kumari, pitching outside off stump. Fulmali moves onto the front foot and drives shakily over the leg side field for a run.
Full, pitching on a good line. Kamalini moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a run.
On a good line and length from Kumari. Kamalini gets forward and eases a drive for a couple of runs. Good work in the field by Dilhari prevents a certain boundary.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Fulmali rocks back but swings and misses while trying a cut
OUT! Run out. Yorker, outside off stump again. Fulmali moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run. Sharma is then run out at the striker's end, as a result of some good fielding by Gunarathne and Ayodhya.
OUT! Two dismissals in a row! On a good line and length once more. Kaur pushes forward and drives shakily, and is caught by Kavindi on the on side.
Pitching on a good line and length. Sharma gets on the front foot and drives poorly for a run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Sharma shuffles down the pitch but allows the ball to through to Nuthyangana without offering a shot
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Sharma pushes forward and drives for a pair of runs through the off side.
On a good line and length from Athapaththu. Sharma advances and skies a poor drive down the ground for a run.
Athapaththu pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Sharma pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side.
Good line and length from Athapaththu. Sharma moves onto the back foot and punches a drive on the off side.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Kaur pushes forward and flicks for one run.
On a good line and length from Athapaththu. Sharma moves onto the front foot and glances through the on side field for one run.
OUT! Athapaththu gets the wicket! Pitched up, outside off stump. Ghosh gets forward and sweeps averagely, and is caught by Dilhari
Full, on a good line. Ghosh pushes forward and edges for one run back behind point.
Good line and length once more. Ghosh gets forward and inside edges behind square.
Back of a length, on a good line again. Kaur goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run through the off side.
Short of a length, on line. Ghosh gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a single run.
FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Ghosh gets on the front foot and drives for four runs through the off side field.
MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length once again. Ghosh moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for six runs over the on side field.
Good line and length. Ghosh pushes forward and drives sloppily for 1 run on the on side.
Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Kaur shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for one run through the on side field.
Kumari comes over the wicket to Kaur. Good length, outside leg. Kaur goes back but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance
FOUR! Good length from Kumari, outside off stump. Kaur gets forward and eases a drive for four runs.
Good line and length. Ghosh moves onto the front foot and sweeps for one run.
Good length, pitching outside off once more. Ghosh shuffles down the pitch and guides a cut
Good length from Praboda, pitching outside off. Kaur shuffles down the pitch and defends
DROPPED! Good line and length. Ghosh gets forward and skies a bad sweep for a run behind square. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Dilhari. Not an easy chance for Dilhari.
On a good line and length again. Ghosh pushes forward and drives averagely
On a good line and length. Kaur moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance for 1 run.
Praboda pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Kaur pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.
Full ball, outside off once more. Ghosh gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field for three runs.
Full ball, pitching outside off. Ghosh gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Ghosh gets on the back foot and slices a cut back behind point for a run. The ball is misfielded by Praboda costing SRI LANKA a single run.
OUT! Run out. Good length from Athapaththu, pitching outside off stump. Kaur rocks back and drives through the off side. Mandhana is then run out, as a result of some tidy fielding by Dilhari and Nuthyangana.
Good length, outside off stump. Kaur moves onto the back foot but plays and misses while attempting to defend
Pitched up, on line. Mandhana pushes forward and drives for one run.
Good length from Athapaththu, pitching outside off stump. Kaur pushes forward and plays a flick down the ground for a run.
Praboda pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Kaur gets on the front foot and plays a flick down the ground for a single run.
OUT! Praboda breaks through! Back of a length from Praboda, pitching outside off. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot and skies a bad cut, and is caught by Athapaththu
Good line and length from Praboda again. Mandhana rocks back and eases a drive for one run down the ground. The ball is misfielded by Praboda costing SRI LANKA a single run.
MAXIMUM! Full ball, on line once again. Mandhana advances and lofts a drive for 6 runs.
Pitching on a good line and length. Shafali Verma gets forward and inside edges behind square on the on side for 1 run.
Back of a length, outside off. Shafali Verma rocks back and guides a cut
Dilhari comes around the wicket to Shafali Verma. Full ball, on a good line. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.
Dilhari now coming over the wicket to Mandhana. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a single run.
Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Mandhana gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance
Back of a length from Dilhari, pitching on a good line. Shafali Verma goes back and plays a pull for one run.
Good length from Dilhari, pitching outside off stump once again. Shafali Verma goes back and guides a late cut
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 4 runs.
Dilhari pitches one up, outside off stump. Shafali Verma pushes forward and drives
FOUR! Mandhana brings up her 50 with a boundary! Full ball, pitching outside off. Mandhana gets forward and eases a drive behind point on the off side for 4 runs.
Back of a length from ND Silva, on line. Shafali Verma goes back and pulls for a run.
Back of a length from ND Silva, outside off stump. Mandhana gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run.
Wide. Pitching far outside off.
MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from ND Silva once more. Mandhana gets on the front foot and lifts a sweep for six runs.
Full, on line once again. Shafali Verma gets forward and drives for 1 run.
On a good line and length from ND Silva. Mandhana gets on the front foot and plays a flick down the ground for a run.
Yorker, outside off. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke
Full ball, on line again. Mandhana moves down the pitch and punches a drive for one run down the ground.
Athapaththu now coming over the wicket. Short of a length, on line once more. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.
On a good line and length from Athapaththu once again. Mandhana goes back and flicks down the ground for one run.
Good line and length from Athapaththu. Mandhana goes back and outside edges
FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana advances and lifts a drive over the off side for 4 runs.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Mandhana pushes forward and plays a sweep for 1 run.
On a good line and length again. Mandhana rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Mandhana advances and skies a drive for six runs on the leg side.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot and plays a drive for a run.
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Shafali Verma rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.
Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Mandhana moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square for one run.
Dilhari now coming around the wicket to Mandhana. Pitching on a good line and length. Mandhana pushes forward and sweeps for one run back behind square.
Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Shafali Verma gets forward and drives for a single run down the ground.
FOUR! Shafali Verma brings up her fifty with a boundary! Dilhari comes over the wicket to Shafali Verma. Back of a length from Dilhari, outside off. Shafali Verma goes back and slices a cut for four runs.
On a good line and length once again. Mandhana gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep back behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.
Good line and length from Dilhari again. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Short of a length, outside off stump. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and cuts for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded by Perera and Samarawickrama costing SRI LANKA a single run.
Praboda comes around the wicket. On a good line and length from Praboda. Mandhana moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a single run.
Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Shafali Verma. She moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for one run.
FOUR MORE! Praboda now coming over the wicket to Shafali Verma. Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. Shafali Verma goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.
FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Shafali Verma pushes forward and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.
On a good line and length. Mandhana gets forward and outside edges for one run behind square.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot and cuts for a run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana rocks back and cuts
Full ball, outside off. Mandhana pushes forward and drives
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Mandhana gets forward and drives
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Shafali Verma moves down the pitch and punches a drive for a run. The ball is misfielded by Athapaththu.
Back of a length from Kumari, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a single run.
Athapaththu now coming over the wicket to Mandhana. Good line and length from Athapaththu. Mandhana gets on the front foot and glances for 1 run.
Athapaththu comes around the wicket. Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across Shafali Verma. She rocks back and pulls for a run.
MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a half dozen runs.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a pair of runs on the off side.
FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for four runs.
Back of a length, outside off. Mandhana goes back and drives on the off side.
And again! Back of a length from Kumari, on a good line once again. Mandhana gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.
Good length from Kumari, outside off. Mandhana gets on the back foot and plays a cut
Good line and length from Kumari once more. Shafali Verma rocks back and pulls for a run.
Pitching on a good line and length once again. Shafali Verma moves down the pitch and punches a drive
On a good line and length from Kumari once again. Mandhana moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground.
Pitching on a good line and length again. Mandhana gets forward and glances for a run behind square.
On a good line and length once more. Mandhana pushes forward and defends
Pitching on a good line and length once again. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and outside edges for one run behind point.
Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot and flicks for 4 runs.
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot and guides a late cut for four runs back behind point.
Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Mandhana rocks back and guides a glance on the leg side for a run.
On a good length, outside off once more. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot but watches that one pass through to Nuthyangana
Full, pitching outside off stump again. Shafali Verma gets forward and drives sloppily for two runs over the off side.
Dilhari comes over the wicket to Shafali Verma. Full toss, outside off stump. Shafali Verma pushes forward and lifts a mediocre drive for two runs over the off side field.
FOUR! Full, on a good line. Shafali Verma gets forward and lifts a sweep for four runs.
Full, on a good line. Mandhana gets forward and drives for one run down the ground.
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Mandhana goes back and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.
Yorker, on line. Shafali Verma gets forward and defends
Pitching on a good line and length. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.
Full, on leg stump and angled across. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and defends
Back of a length from Ayodhya, outside off stump. Shafali Verma rocks back and inside edges
Back of a length from Ayodhya, pitching outside off. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and drives for one run through the off side.
FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and slices a cut behind point for four runs.