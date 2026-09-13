12.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Samarawickrama pushes forward but misses while attempting a reverse sweep

12.4 . Shafali Verma comes around the wicket. Short of a length, outside off stump. Samarawickrama moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

12.3 1 Shafali Verma now coming over the wicket to ND Silva. Short of a length, outside off stump. ND Silva moves onto the back foot and cuts late for one run.

12.2 1 Shafali Verma comes around the wicket to Samarawickrama. Full, outside off stump. Samarawickrama moves down the pitch and drives for a single run through the on side field.

12.1 1 Full ball, outside off. ND Silva advances down the pitch and skies a poor drive for 1 run down the ground.

11.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. ND Silva shuffles down the pitch and plays a sweep for one run.

11.5 1 Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off stump. Samarawickrama advances down the pitch and edges for one run.

11.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Samarawickrama rocks back and cuts shakily

11.3 . Sharma comes over the wicket. Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off stump. Samarawickrama pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a sweep

11.2 4 FOUR! Sharma now coming around the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off again. Samarawickrama advances down the pitch and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

11.1 1 Good length, outside off. ND Silva pushes forward and plays a sweep for 1 run.

10.6 . Shafali Verma now coming around the wicket. Length ball, outside off stump again. Samarawickrama gets forward and reverse sweeps

10.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. ND Silva moves down the pitch and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

10.4 2 Shafali Verma now coming over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. ND Silva goes back and edges behind square for 2 runs.

10.3 1 Shafali Verma now coming around the wicket to Samarawickrama. Shafali Verma pitches one up, pitching outside off. Samarawickrama shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side for a run.

10.2 1 Shafali Verma now coming over the wicket to ND Silva. Short of a length, on a good line. ND Silva moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

10.1 1 Good length from Shafali Verma, pitching outside off. Samarawickrama pushes forward and slices a cut for one run.

9.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Samarawickrama rocks back and slices a cut for a single run.

9.4 . Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off. Samarawickrama goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying a scoop

9.3 W OUT! Sharma breaks through! Around the wicket, good length, outside off again. Athapaththu advances down the pitch but misses while trying to play a drive, Ghosh gathers, whips the bails off, and Athapaththu has to depart

9.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Gunarathne gets forward and is hit on the gloves while attempting to play a sweep for one run back behind square.

9.1 . On a good line and length from Sharma again. Gunarathne gets on the front foot and plays a shaky reverse sweep

8.6 . Back of a length from Rawat, outside off. Athapaththu rocks back but misses while trying to play a cut

8.5 4 FOUR MORE! Short of a length, outside off stump. Athapaththu moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

8.4 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu gets forward and lifts a sweep for 6 runs.

8.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu goes back and eases a drive

8.2 . Rawat now coming around the wicket to Athapaththu. Full toss, on a good line. Athapaththu advances down the pitch and eases a wild drive. Terrific work in the field by Rawat results in 1 run being saved.

8.1 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Gunarathne gets on the front foot and glances on the leg side for a single run.

7.6 4 FOUR! Sharma comes around the wicket to Athapaththu. Back of a length from Sharma, pitching outside off. Athapaththu rocks back and edges for four runs back behind point.

7.5 1 On a good line and length from Sharma. Gunarathne advances and finesses a glance for one run through the on side field.

7.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Gunarathne moves onto the front foot and flicks

7.3 . Sharma now coming over the wicket. Good length from Sharma, on leg stump. Gunarathne pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a leg glance

7.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Athapaththu gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for 1 run.

7.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu gets forward and lifts a bad drive

6.6 1b Length ball, pitching outside off. Athapaththu gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut, and the ball flies away from Ghosh for a bye.

6.4 1 DROPPED! Charani pitches one up, outside off stump again. Gunarathne advances and drives for one run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Charani. That was a tough chance for Charani.

6.3 . Length ball, outside off. Gunarathne moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a late cut

6.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Gunarathne gets forward and plays a reverse sweep for four runs back behind point.

6.1 . Charani pitches one up, on a good line. Gunarathne gets forward and punches a poor drive

5.6 . Good length from Sharma, outside off stump. Athapaththu gets forward and drives

5.5 2 Sharma comes around the wicket to Athapaththu. Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off. Athapaththu pushes forward and drives poorly over the off side for two runs.

5.4 1 Sharma comes over the wicket. On a good line and length from Sharma. Gunarathne pushes forward and drives for a single run on the on side.

5.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Athapaththu pushes forward and cuts back through point for one run. The ball is misfielded by Rawat costing INDIA a run.

5.2 1 Back of a length, outside off. Gunarathne goes back and cuts for a run.

5.1 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Gunarathne gets on the back foot and glances behind square.

4.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Athapaththu gets on the front foot and drives on the leg side for four runs.

4.5 1 Shafali Verma now coming over the wicket to Gunarathne. Pitching on a good line and length. Gunarathne advances and drives for a single run.

4.4 1 On a good line and length. Athapaththu advances and inside edges for a single run.

4.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu moves down the pitch and defends through the off side field.

4.2 6 SIX! Good line and length. Athapaththu gets on the front foot and lofts a sweep behind square for six runs.

4.1 . Good line and length. Athapaththu gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a drive

3.6 1 Sharma now coming around the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu gets on the front foot and drives for a run through the off side field. Tidy fielding by Gaud prevents a boundary.

3.5 1 Sharma now coming over the wicket to Gunarathne. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Gunarathne moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for one run.

3.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Athapaththu pushes forward and cuts for one run.

3.3 . Back of a length, outside off. Athapaththu rocks back and late cuts

3.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a late cut

3.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump again. Athapaththu moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.

2.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Gunarathne moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

2.5 1 Good length, outside off. Athapaththu moves onto the front foot and inside edges for 1 run through the leg side field.

2.4 . Good length from Gaud, pitching outside off. Athapaththu pushes forward and drives on the off side.

2.3 . Length ball, outside off. Athapaththu advances down the pitch and drives through the off side.

2.2 . Gaud now coming around the wicket to Athapaththu. On a good length, pitching outside off. Athapaththu gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a drive

2.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Gunarathne moves onto the back foot and flicks a leg glance for one run back behind square.

1.6 . On a good length, outside off. Athapaththu gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side.

1.5 . On a good line and length from Sharma. Athapaththu pushes forward and punches a drive

1.4 . Sharma comes around the wicket to Athapaththu. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu advances down the pitch and eases a drive through the off side field.

1.3 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Gunarathne goes back and glances for a run.

1.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Sharma pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Gunarathne advances and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

1.1 1b Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a cut, and the ball trickles away from the wicketkeeper for a single bye.

0.6 2 Good line and length from Gaud. Gunarathne pushes forward and flicks for 2 runs. The ball is misfielded by Shafali Verma.

0.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Gunarathne gets on the back foot and eases a drive

0.4 W OUT! Gaud gets the wicket! On a good line and length again. Dulani gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a scoop, the stumps are disturbed, and Dulani has to go

0.3 . On a good line and length from Gaud. Dulani moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

0.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Dulani moves onto the back foot and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke

0.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Dulani moves onto the front foot and scoops for 4 runs back behind square.

19.6 6 SIX! Back of a length from Kumari, on line once more. Kamalini advances and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

19.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length once again. Kamalini advances down the pitch and edges for four runs behind square.

19.4 1 Good length from Kumari, pitching outside off stump. Fulmali moves onto the front foot and drives shakily over the leg side field for a run.

19.3 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Kamalini moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a run.

19.1 2 On a good line and length from Kumari. Kamalini gets forward and eases a drive for a couple of runs. Good work in the field by Dilhari prevents a certain boundary.

18.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Fulmali rocks back but swings and misses while trying a cut

18.5 W OUT! Run out. Yorker, outside off stump again. Fulmali moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run. Sharma is then run out at the striker's end, as a result of some good fielding by Gunarathne and Ayodhya.

18.4 W OUT! Two dismissals in a row! On a good line and length once more. Kaur pushes forward and drives shakily, and is caught by Kavindi on the on side.

18.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Sharma gets on the front foot and drives poorly for a run.

18.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Sharma shuffles down the pitch but allows the ball to through to Nuthyangana without offering a shot

18.1 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Sharma pushes forward and drives for a pair of runs through the off side.

17.6 1 On a good line and length from Athapaththu. Sharma advances and skies a poor drive down the ground for a run.

17.5 . Athapaththu pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Sharma pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side.

17.4 . Good line and length from Athapaththu. Sharma moves onto the back foot and punches a drive on the off side.

17.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Kaur pushes forward and flicks for one run.

17.2 1 On a good line and length from Athapaththu. Sharma moves onto the front foot and glances through the on side field for one run.

17.1 W OUT! Athapaththu gets the wicket! Pitched up, outside off stump. Ghosh gets forward and sweeps averagely, and is caught by Dilhari

16.6 1 Full, on a good line. Ghosh pushes forward and edges for one run back behind point.

16.5 . Good line and length once more. Ghosh gets forward and inside edges behind square.

16.4 1 Back of a length, on a good line again. Kaur goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run through the off side.

16.3 1 Short of a length, on line. Ghosh gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a single run.

16.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Ghosh gets on the front foot and drives for four runs through the off side field.

16.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length once again. Ghosh moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for six runs over the on side field.

15.6 1 Good line and length. Ghosh pushes forward and drives sloppily for 1 run on the on side.

15.5 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Kaur shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for one run through the on side field.

15.4 . Kumari comes over the wicket to Kaur. Good length, outside leg. Kaur goes back but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance

15.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Kumari, outside off stump. Kaur gets forward and eases a drive for four runs.

15.2 1 Good line and length. Ghosh moves onto the front foot and sweeps for one run.

15.1 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Ghosh shuffles down the pitch and guides a cut

14.6 . Good length from Praboda, pitching outside off. Kaur shuffles down the pitch and defends

14.5 1 DROPPED! Good line and length. Ghosh gets forward and skies a bad sweep for a run behind square. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Dilhari. Not an easy chance for Dilhari.

14.4 . On a good line and length again. Ghosh pushes forward and drives averagely

14.3 1 On a good line and length. Kaur moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance for 1 run.

14.2 1 Praboda pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Kaur pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.

14.1 3 Full ball, outside off once more. Ghosh gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field for three runs.

13.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Ghosh gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

13.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Ghosh gets on the back foot and slices a cut back behind point for a run. The ball is misfielded by Praboda costing SRI LANKA a single run.

13.4 W OUT! Run out. Good length from Athapaththu, pitching outside off stump. Kaur rocks back and drives through the off side. Mandhana is then run out, as a result of some tidy fielding by Dilhari and Nuthyangana.

13.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Kaur moves onto the back foot but plays and misses while attempting to defend

13.2 1 Pitched up, on line. Mandhana pushes forward and drives for one run.

13.1 1 Good length from Athapaththu, pitching outside off stump. Kaur pushes forward and plays a flick down the ground for a run.

12.6 1 Praboda pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Kaur gets on the front foot and plays a flick down the ground for a single run.

12.5 W OUT! Praboda breaks through! Back of a length from Praboda, pitching outside off. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot and skies a bad cut, and is caught by Athapaththu

12.4 1 Good line and length from Praboda again. Mandhana rocks back and eases a drive for one run down the ground. The ball is misfielded by Praboda costing SRI LANKA a single run.

12.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, on line once again. Mandhana advances and lofts a drive for 6 runs.

12.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Shafali Verma gets forward and inside edges behind square on the on side for 1 run.

12.1 . Back of a length, outside off. Shafali Verma rocks back and guides a cut

11.6 1 Dilhari comes around the wicket to Shafali Verma. Full ball, on a good line. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

11.5 1 Dilhari now coming over the wicket to Mandhana. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a single run.

11.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Mandhana gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance

11.4 1 Back of a length from Dilhari, pitching on a good line. Shafali Verma goes back and plays a pull for one run.

11.3 . Good length from Dilhari, pitching outside off stump once again. Shafali Verma goes back and guides a late cut

11.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 4 runs.

11.1 . Dilhari pitches one up, outside off stump. Shafali Verma pushes forward and drives

10.6 4 FOUR! Mandhana brings up her 50 with a boundary! Full ball, pitching outside off. Mandhana gets forward and eases a drive behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

10.5 1 Back of a length from ND Silva, on line. Shafali Verma goes back and pulls for a run.

10.4 1 Back of a length from ND Silva, outside off stump. Mandhana gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run.

10.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

10.3 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from ND Silva once more. Mandhana gets on the front foot and lifts a sweep for six runs.

10.2 1 Full, on line once again. Shafali Verma gets forward and drives for 1 run.

10.1 1 On a good line and length from ND Silva. Mandhana gets on the front foot and plays a flick down the ground for a run.

9.6 . Yorker, outside off. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

9.5 1 Full ball, on line again. Mandhana moves down the pitch and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

9.4 1 Athapaththu now coming over the wicket. Short of a length, on line once more. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

9.3 1 On a good line and length from Athapaththu once again. Mandhana goes back and flicks down the ground for one run.

9.2 . Good line and length from Athapaththu. Mandhana goes back and outside edges

9.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana advances and lifts a drive over the off side for 4 runs.

8.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Mandhana pushes forward and plays a sweep for 1 run.

8.5 . On a good line and length again. Mandhana rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

8.4 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Mandhana advances and skies a drive for six runs on the leg side.

8.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot and plays a drive for a run.

8.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Shafali Verma rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

8.1 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Mandhana moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square for one run.

7.6 1 Dilhari now coming around the wicket to Mandhana. Pitching on a good line and length. Mandhana pushes forward and sweeps for one run back behind square.

7.5 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Shafali Verma gets forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

7.4 4 FOUR! Shafali Verma brings up her fifty with a boundary! Dilhari comes over the wicket to Shafali Verma. Back of a length from Dilhari, outside off. Shafali Verma goes back and slices a cut for four runs.

7.3 1lb On a good line and length once again. Mandhana gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep back behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.

7.2 . Good line and length from Dilhari again. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.1 2 Short of a length, outside off stump. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and cuts for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded by Perera and Samarawickrama costing SRI LANKA a single run.

6.6 1 Praboda comes around the wicket. On a good line and length from Praboda. Mandhana moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a single run.

6.5 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Shafali Verma. She moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for one run.

6.4 4 FOUR MORE! Praboda now coming over the wicket to Shafali Verma. Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. Shafali Verma goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

6.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Shafali Verma pushes forward and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.

6.2 1 On a good line and length. Mandhana gets forward and outside edges for one run behind square.

6.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot and cuts for a run.

5.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field.

5.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana rocks back and cuts

5.4 . Full ball, outside off. Mandhana pushes forward and drives

5.3 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Mandhana gets forward and drives

5.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Shafali Verma moves down the pitch and punches a drive for a run. The ball is misfielded by Athapaththu.

5.1 1 Back of a length from Kumari, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a single run.

4.5 1 Athapaththu now coming over the wicket to Mandhana. Good line and length from Athapaththu. Mandhana gets on the front foot and glances for 1 run.

4.4 1 Athapaththu comes around the wicket. Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across Shafali Verma. She rocks back and pulls for a run.

4.3 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a half dozen runs.

4.2 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a pair of runs on the off side.

4.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for four runs.

3.6 . Back of a length, outside off. Mandhana goes back and drives on the off side.

3.5 4 And again! Back of a length from Kumari, on a good line once again. Mandhana gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

3.4 . Good length from Kumari, outside off. Mandhana gets on the back foot and plays a cut

3.3 1 Good line and length from Kumari once more. Shafali Verma rocks back and pulls for a run.

3.2 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Shafali Verma moves down the pitch and punches a drive

3.1 1 On a good line and length from Kumari once again. Mandhana moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

2.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Mandhana gets forward and glances for a run behind square.

2.5 . On a good line and length once more. Mandhana pushes forward and defends

2.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and outside edges for one run behind point.

2.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot and flicks for 4 runs.

2.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot and guides a late cut for four runs back behind point.

2.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Mandhana rocks back and guides a glance on the leg side for a run.

1.6 . On a good length, outside off once more. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot but watches that one pass through to Nuthyangana

1.5 2 Full, pitching outside off stump again. Shafali Verma gets forward and drives sloppily for two runs over the off side.

1.4 2 Dilhari comes over the wicket to Shafali Verma. Full toss, outside off stump. Shafali Verma pushes forward and lifts a mediocre drive for two runs over the off side field.

1.3 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line. Shafali Verma gets forward and lifts a sweep for four runs.

1.2 1 Full, on a good line. Mandhana gets forward and drives for one run down the ground.

1.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Mandhana goes back and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

0.6 . Yorker, on line. Shafali Verma gets forward and defends

0.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

0.4 . Full, on leg stump and angled across. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and defends

0.3 . Back of a length from Ayodhya, outside off stump. Shafali Verma rocks back and inside edges

0.2 1 Back of a length from Ayodhya, pitching outside off. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and drives for one run through the off side.