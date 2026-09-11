Match details India vs Sri Lanka T20i T20 Asia Cup, Women 13.09.2026

T20i

IND
IND
SRI
SRI

Match Info

Match:T20 Asia Cup, Women 2026
Date:Friday, August 28, 2026 - Sunday, September 13, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, September 13, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

India Squad

PlayersCharani Nallapureddy Shree, Fulmali Bharati, Gaud Kranti Munna, Ghosh Richa, Kamalini Gunalan, Kaur Harmanpreet, Mandhana Smriti, Rawal Pratika Pradeep, Rawat Prema, Reddy Arundhati, Sharma Deepti, Sharma Nandani Shyam Sunder, Singh Renuka, Verma Shefali, Yadav Radha
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Sri Lanka Squad

PlayersAthapaththu Chamari, Ayodhya Mithali, de Silva Nilakshi, Dilhari Kavisha, Dulani Imesha, Gunaratne Vishmi, Kavindi Kawya, Kavindi Sanjana, Kumari Sugandika, Madavi Harshitha, Nuthyangana Kaushani, Perera Hasini, Prabodha Chamodi, Vihanga Dewmi, Vimukthi Chethana
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Venue Guide

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