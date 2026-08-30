5.4 W OUT! Charani gets the wicket! Good line and length. Suwanchonrathi moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a pull. The umpire's finger goes up, and Suwanchonrathi has to depart

5.1 1 OUT! LBW. On a good line and length. Suwanchonrathi goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Suwanchonrathi is on her way

4.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line again. Khoncharoenkai advances down the pitch and edges for a single run behind square.

4.4 4 And again! Back of a length, on line once again. Khoncharoenkai moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

3.3 4 FOUR MORE! Sharma drops one in short, pitching on leg and angling across. Khoncharoenkai goes back and plays a pull for four runs behind square.

2.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Maya gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run back behind square.

2.2 . DROPPED! Good length from Gaud, pitching outside off stump. Maya pushes forward and outside edges. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Sharma.

2.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Khoncharoenkai gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run. The batters attempt to return for an extra run, but INDIA appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely

1.6 . Sharma pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Maya gets on the front foot but watches it through to the keeper without playing a shot

1.5 1 Short of a length, outside off. Khoncharoenkai moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run back behind point.

1.4 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Maya gets on the back foot and flicks for a run.

1.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Maya moves onto the front foot and edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

0.3 4 And again! Short of a length, outside off again. Chantham moves onto the back foot and lifts a cut behind point for 4 runs.

19.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Charani moves onto the front foot and pulls poorly for a single run.

19.2 1b CHANCE! Pitched up, outside off. Charani advances but makes no contact while attempting a drive, and the ball rolls away from Khoncharoenkai for 1 bye. A great stumping chance but it's squandered, and Charani survives.

18.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Charani goes back and cuts for 1 run.

18.5 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump again. Gaud moves onto the back foot and plays a bad pull for 1 run.

18.1 1 Good length, outside off. Gaud pushes forward and drives for a run through the off side.

17.6 . 0 runs

17.5 2 On a good line and length from Sutthiruang. Charani pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive back behind square. THAILAND appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

17.4 1 Sutthiruang comes over the wicket to Gaud. On a good line and length from Sutthiruang. Gaud moves onto the front foot and plays a flick through point for one run.

17.3 . Sutthiruang now coming over the wicket. On a good length, outside off. Gaud moves onto the front foot and drives

17.2 W OUT! Bowled. Pitched up, on a good line. Sharma advances down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Sharma has to go

16.6 W OUT! Chaturongrattana gets the wicket! Good length from Chaturongrattana, outside off stump once again. Rawat moves down the pitch and punches a drive, Khoncharoenkai gathers, whips the bails off, and Rawat has to depart

16.5 1 Good length from Chaturongrattana, outside off once more. Sharma pushes forward and sweeps for a single run.

16.3 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, pitching outside off. Fulmali goes back and skies a pull, but is caught by Suwanchonrathi

16.3 1w Wide. On line. Fulmali rocks back but misses while trying to play a pull

15.2 W OUT! Run out. Full, pitching on a good line. Sharma gets forward and drives on the off side. The throw by Laomi is tidy. THAILAND appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Sharma is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart

14.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good line and length. Sharma rocks back and plays a pull for four runs behind square.

13.4 . Length ball, outside off. Fulmali rocks back and drives

13.1 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length, outside off once again. Fulmali rocks back and plays a cut behind point for four runs.

12.5 W OUT! Two wickets in a row for Laomi! Full, pitching outside off. Ghosh gets on the front foot and punches a poor drive, and is caught by Putthawong on the off side.

10.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Kaur moves onto the front foot and lifts a poor drive down the ground for 1 run.

9.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full ball, outside off again. Shafali Verma gets forward and lofts a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

8.4 6 And another! 50 up for Shafali Verma in emphatic style! Good length from Laomi, pitching outside off stump again. Shafali Verma advances and drives for six runs over the off side field.

6.5 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length from Chaturongrattana, pitching outside off stump. Shafali Verma goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

6.4 6 Back-to-back maximums! On a good length, outside off again. Rawal shuffles down the pitch and drives down the ground for a half dozen runs.

6.3 1 Good length from Chaturongrattana, outside off once again. Rawal gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

4.1 6 SIX! Full, outside off stump. Rawal moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side for a half dozen runs.

3.6 4 And another! Shafali Verma defends for four runs.

3.5 4 FOUR! Shafali Verma defends for 4 runs.

3.4 . 0 runs

3.3 1 Rawal defends for 1 run.

3.2 . 0 runs

3.1 . 0 runs