Highlights United Arab Emirates vs Indonesia T20i T20 Asia Cup, Women 04.09.2026
Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Putri Suwandewi gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke
DROPPED! Length ball, outside off stump. Ni Kadek Ariani pushes forward and lofts a bad drive on the off side for a run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Thirukkumaran.
Good length, outside off. Putri Suwandewi pushes forward and drives
Kotte comes around the wicket to Putri Suwandewi. Good line and length once again. Putri Suwandewi pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! On a good line and length. Putri Suwandewi shuffles down the pitch and sweeps for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Rinitha Rajith.
Full, pitching outside off. Putri Suwandewi advances down the pitch and punches a drive
Full, outside off stump again. Desi Wulandari moves onto the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive
FOUR! Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Dharnidharka pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Desi Wulandari gets forward and lifts a drive for 4 runs down the ground.
Dharnidharka pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Desi Wulandari pushes forward and punches a drive
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Desi Wulandari shuffles down the pitch and edges for 1 run behind square.
Good line and length again. Desi Wulandari rocks back and punches a drive
Back of a length from Oza, pitching on a good line again. Nanda Sakarini goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.
Good length, outside off stump. Desi Wulandari gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut
Good line and length from Kotte. Desi Wulandari moves down the pitch and flicks a leg glance
On a good length, pitching outside off. Desi Wulandari moves onto the back foot and drives averagely
Full ball, on a good line. Desi Wulandari moves down the pitch and drives through the off side field.
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Desi Wulandari moves onto the back foot and cuts
Good length from Thirukkumaran, pitching outside off stump. Desi Wulandari gets on the front foot and drives
Back of a length from Thirukkumaran, pitching outside off again. Nanda Sakarini rocks back and lofts a pull for 1 run.
Wide. Too wide outside off.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Desi Wulandari shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for 3 runs on the off side.
On a good length, outside off stump once more. Desi Wulandari goes back but misses while trying a cut
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Nanda Sakarini moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.
Back of a length from Dharnidharka, pitching on a good line. Nanda Sakarini goes back and plays a pull for a single run back behind square.
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Desi Wulandari rocks back and eases a drive for one run behind point.
Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Desi Wulandari gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance
Dharnidharka pitches one up, on line once more. Nanda Sakarini moves onto the front foot and finesses a leg glance for one run.
On a good line and length. Desi Wulandari moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.
Full ball, outside off stump again. Desi Wulandari pushes forward and drives
Short, pitching outside off stump again. Desi Wulandari moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull
Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Nanda Sakarini moves onto the back foot and slices a cut
Good length from Thirukkumaran, outside off. Desi Wulandari pushes forward and eases a drive on the on side for one run.
Back of a length from Thirukkumaran, pitching outside off once more. Nanda Sakarini rocks back and pulls back behind square for a run.
Good length from Thirukkumaran, outside off once again. Nanda Sakarini gets on the front foot and defends
On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Nanda Sakarini gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive
Short of a length, outside off. Desi Wulandari gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a cut
Good line and length from Dharnidharka. Nanda Sakarini gets forward and flicks a leg glance for a single run.
Short of a length, outside off stump. Nanda Sakarini rocks back but misses while trying to play a cut
Good length from Dharnidharka, pitching outside off stump again. Nanda Sakarini gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Good length from Dharnidharka, outside off once again. Desi Wulandari rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.
On a good length, outside off stump. Desi Wulandari moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut
DROPPED! Good length from Vaishnave Mahesh, outside off stump again. Nanda Sakarini pushes forward and lofts a drive on the leg side for a half dozen runs. A great chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Dharnidharka.
Good length from Vaishnave Mahesh, outside off again. Nanda Sakarini rocks back but misses while trying a cut
Back of a length from Vaishnave Mahesh, outside off. Nanda Sakarini rocks back and cuts
Good line and length from Vaishnave Mahesh. Nanda Sakarini moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square for a couple of runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Nanda Sakarini moves down the pitch and drives straight down the ground for two runs.
Good line and length from Hotchandani once again. Desi Wulandari steps away and defends
On a good line and length. Nanda Sakarini moves onto the front foot and guides a leg glance for a run.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Nanda Sakarini gets on the front foot and drives
Good line and length. Nanda Sakarini gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep. UNITED ARAB EMIRATES appeal, however the umpire says not out.
Length ball, outside off stump once again. Nanda Sakarini moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Desi Wulandari moves onto the back foot but watches the ball go through to the keeper unchallenged
Good line and length. Nanda Sakarini pushes forward and lifts a shaky drive down the ground for 1 run.
Full, outside off once again. Nanda Sakarini gets forward and eases a drive on the off side.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Nanda Sakarini pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive
FOUR! Good line and length. Nanda Sakarini moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs down the ground.
Good length from Vaishnave Mahesh, outside off again. Nanda Sakarini rocks back but watches it go through to Satish untouched
Hotchandani pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Desi Wulandari moves onto the front foot and defends
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Fitria Rada Rani moves onto the front foot and defends
Hotchandani pitches one up, on line. Nanda Sakarini pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for one run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Nanda Sakarini pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Full toss, pitching outside off. Nanda Sakarini rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.
Good length from Oza, pitching outside off. Nanda Sakarini pushes forward and drives through the off side field.
Good line and length once more. Fitria Rada Rani gets forward and leg glances for one run.
Full ball, on line once again. Fitria Rada Rani moves onto the front foot and punches a drive
Pitched up, on line once more. Fitria Rada Rani gets forward and drives down the ground.
Good length, outside off once more. Fitria Rada Rani moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive
Pitched up, outside off again. Nanda Sakarini gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.
Pitched up, outside off stump. Nanda Sakarini gets on the front foot and eases a drive
On a good line and length. Fitria Rada Rani advances and drives for a single run.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Nanda Sakarini moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.
Length ball, outside off stump. Fitria Rada Rani moves onto the front foot and flicks poorly behind square for one run.
On a good line and length once again. Fitria Rada Rani moves onto the front foot and punches a drive
Oza pitches one up, on a good line. Fitria Rada Rani gets forward and drives down the ground.
OUT! Two dismissals in a row for Oza! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Pangestuti moves onto the front foot and edges, and is spectacularly caught by Satish
Length ball, outside off once more. Nanda Sakarini rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Back of a length from Kotte, pitching outside off stump again. Nanda Sakarini rocks back and guides a cut for 4 runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Nanda Sakarini gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive
Kotte comes over the wicket. Pitched up, outside off. Nanda Sakarini pushes forward and drives
On a good length, pitching outside off. Pangestuti gets forward and sweeps for a single run.
Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.
Good length, outside off. Pangestuti rocks back and defends
Pitched up, outside off. Nanda Sakarini gets on the front foot and punches a drive
FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line. Nanda Sakarini goes back and plays a pull for four runs.
Oza now coming over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off. Nanda Sakarini moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Oza pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across Pangestuti. She gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.
DROPPED! On a good length, outside off stump. Pangestuti pushes forward and sweeps poorly. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Kulkarni.
FOUR! Good line and length from Kotte. Nanda Sakarini pushes forward and edges back behind point for four runs.
Back of a length from Kotte, outside off stump once again. Nanda Sakarini goes back and plays a cut
OUT! Caught. On a good length, outside off once again. NLKWR Dewi gets forward and lifts a sloppy sweep, and is caught by Hotchandani
Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. NLKWR Dewi moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut
OUT! What a start for UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, as Kotte gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off. Konjep Wombaki gets forward and edges, and is caught by Satish