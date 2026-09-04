18.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Putri Suwandewi gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke

18.2 1 DROPPED! Length ball, outside off stump. Ni Kadek Ariani pushes forward and lofts a bad drive on the off side for a run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Thirukkumaran.

17.6 . Good length, outside off. Putri Suwandewi pushes forward and drives

17.5 . Kotte comes around the wicket to Putri Suwandewi. Good line and length once again. Putri Suwandewi pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

17.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Putri Suwandewi shuffles down the pitch and sweeps for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Rinitha Rajith.

17.3 . Full, pitching outside off. Putri Suwandewi advances down the pitch and punches a drive

16.5 . Full, outside off stump again. Desi Wulandari moves onto the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive

16.4 4 FOUR! Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Dharnidharka pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Desi Wulandari gets forward and lifts a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

16.3 . Dharnidharka pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Desi Wulandari pushes forward and punches a drive

15.5 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Desi Wulandari shuffles down the pitch and edges for 1 run behind square.

15.3 . Good line and length again. Desi Wulandari rocks back and punches a drive

15.2 1 Back of a length from Oza, pitching on a good line again. Nanda Sakarini goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

14.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Desi Wulandari gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

14.5 . Good line and length from Kotte. Desi Wulandari moves down the pitch and flicks a leg glance

14.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Desi Wulandari moves onto the back foot and drives averagely

14.3 . Full ball, on a good line. Desi Wulandari moves down the pitch and drives through the off side field.

14.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Desi Wulandari moves onto the back foot and cuts

13.6 . Good length from Thirukkumaran, pitching outside off stump. Desi Wulandari gets on the front foot and drives

13.5 1 Back of a length from Thirukkumaran, pitching outside off again. Nanda Sakarini rocks back and lofts a pull for 1 run.

13.5 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

13.4 3 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Desi Wulandari shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for 3 runs on the off side.

13.3 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Desi Wulandari goes back but misses while trying a cut

13.1 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Nanda Sakarini moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

12.6 1 Back of a length from Dharnidharka, pitching on a good line. Nanda Sakarini goes back and plays a pull for a single run back behind square.

12.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Desi Wulandari rocks back and eases a drive for one run behind point.

12.5 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Desi Wulandari gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance

12.4 1 Dharnidharka pitches one up, on line once more. Nanda Sakarini moves onto the front foot and finesses a leg glance for one run.

12.3 1 On a good line and length. Desi Wulandari moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

12.2 . Full ball, outside off stump again. Desi Wulandari pushes forward and drives

12.1 . Short, pitching outside off stump again. Desi Wulandari moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull

11.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Nanda Sakarini moves onto the back foot and slices a cut

11.5 1 Good length from Thirukkumaran, outside off. Desi Wulandari pushes forward and eases a drive on the on side for one run.

11.4 1 Back of a length from Thirukkumaran, pitching outside off once more. Nanda Sakarini rocks back and pulls back behind square for a run.

11.3 . Good length from Thirukkumaran, outside off once again. Nanda Sakarini gets on the front foot and defends

11.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Nanda Sakarini gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive

10.6 . Short of a length, outside off. Desi Wulandari gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

10.5 1 Good line and length from Dharnidharka. Nanda Sakarini gets forward and flicks a leg glance for a single run.

10.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Nanda Sakarini rocks back but misses while trying to play a cut

10.3 . Good length from Dharnidharka, pitching outside off stump again. Nanda Sakarini gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.2 1lb Good length from Dharnidharka, outside off once again. Desi Wulandari rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.

10.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Desi Wulandari moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

9.6 6 DROPPED! Good length from Vaishnave Mahesh, outside off stump again. Nanda Sakarini pushes forward and lofts a drive on the leg side for a half dozen runs. A great chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Dharnidharka.

9.5 . Good length from Vaishnave Mahesh, outside off again. Nanda Sakarini rocks back but misses while trying a cut

9.4 . Back of a length from Vaishnave Mahesh, outside off. Nanda Sakarini rocks back and cuts

9.3 2 Good line and length from Vaishnave Mahesh. Nanda Sakarini moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square for a couple of runs.

9.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside off. Nanda Sakarini moves down the pitch and drives straight down the ground for two runs.

8.6 . Good line and length from Hotchandani once again. Desi Wulandari steps away and defends

8.5 1 On a good line and length. Nanda Sakarini moves onto the front foot and guides a leg glance for a run.

8.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Nanda Sakarini gets on the front foot and drives

8.3 . Good line and length. Nanda Sakarini gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep. UNITED ARAB EMIRATES appeal, however the umpire says not out.

8.2 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Nanda Sakarini moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

7.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Desi Wulandari moves onto the back foot but watches the ball go through to the keeper unchallenged

7.5 1 Good line and length. Nanda Sakarini pushes forward and lifts a shaky drive down the ground for 1 run.

7.4 . Full, outside off once again. Nanda Sakarini gets forward and eases a drive on the off side.

7.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Nanda Sakarini pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

7.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Nanda Sakarini moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs down the ground.

7.1 . Good length from Vaishnave Mahesh, outside off again. Nanda Sakarini rocks back but watches it go through to Satish untouched

6.6 . Hotchandani pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Desi Wulandari moves onto the front foot and defends

6.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Fitria Rada Rani moves onto the front foot and defends

6.3 1 Hotchandani pitches one up, on line. Nanda Sakarini pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

6.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Nanda Sakarini pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Nanda Sakarini rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

5.5 . Good length from Oza, pitching outside off. Nanda Sakarini pushes forward and drives through the off side field.

5.4 1 Good line and length once more. Fitria Rada Rani gets forward and leg glances for one run.

5.3 . Full ball, on line once again. Fitria Rada Rani moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

5.2 . Pitched up, on line once more. Fitria Rada Rani gets forward and drives down the ground.

4.4 . Good length, outside off once more. Fitria Rada Rani moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

4.3 1 Pitched up, outside off again. Nanda Sakarini gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

4.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Nanda Sakarini gets on the front foot and eases a drive

4.1 1 On a good line and length. Fitria Rada Rani advances and drives for a single run.

3.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Nanda Sakarini moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.

3.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Fitria Rada Rani moves onto the front foot and flicks poorly behind square for one run.

3.4 . On a good line and length once again. Fitria Rada Rani moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

3.3 . Oza pitches one up, on a good line. Fitria Rada Rani gets forward and drives down the ground.

3.2 W OUT! Two dismissals in a row for Oza! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Pangestuti moves onto the front foot and edges, and is spectacularly caught by Satish

2.6 . Length ball, outside off once more. Nanda Sakarini rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Kotte, pitching outside off stump again. Nanda Sakarini rocks back and guides a cut for 4 runs.

2.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Nanda Sakarini gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

2.3 . Kotte comes over the wicket. Pitched up, outside off. Nanda Sakarini pushes forward and drives

2.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Pangestuti gets forward and sweeps for a single run.

2.2 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

2.1 . Good length, outside off. Pangestuti rocks back and defends

1.6 . Pitched up, outside off. Nanda Sakarini gets on the front foot and punches a drive

1.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line. Nanda Sakarini goes back and plays a pull for four runs.

1.4 . Oza now coming over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off. Nanda Sakarini moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.3 1 Oza pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across Pangestuti. She gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.

1.2 . DROPPED! On a good length, outside off stump. Pangestuti pushes forward and sweeps poorly. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Kulkarni.

0.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Kotte. Nanda Sakarini pushes forward and edges back behind point for four runs.

0.5 . Back of a length from Kotte, outside off stump once again. Nanda Sakarini goes back and plays a cut

0.2 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, outside off once again. NLKWR Dewi gets forward and lifts a sloppy sweep, and is caught by Hotchandani

0.2 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. NLKWR Dewi moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut