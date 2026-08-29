Highlights United Arab Emirates vs Sri Lanka T20i T20 Asia Cup, Women 29.08.2026

T20i

UAE
UAE

79

SRI
SRI

80

7.3
6

And another! Fifty up for Athapaththu in emphatic style! Pitched up, on a good line. Athapaththu moves down the pitch and skies a drive for 6 runs.

6.5
1

And another! Athapaththu brings up her fifty by clearing the rope! Oza pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Athapaththu advances and lofts a drive over the off side for six runs.

6.4
1

Good length from Silva, outside off. Kavindi gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.

6.2
4

FOUR MORE! Silva pitches one up, outside off stump. Athapaththu pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

5.5
W

OUT! Run out. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Athapaththu pushes forward and punches a drive. Dulani is then run out at the bowler's end, following some tidy fielding by Oza.

5.4
4

And another! On a good line and length. Athapaththu shuffles down the pitch and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

5.3
4

Back-to-back boundaries! Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Athapaththu rocks back and plays a bad pull for 4 runs back behind square.

5.2
.

Pitching on a good line and length. Athapaththu shuffles down the pitch and plays a bad defensive stroke

4.6
1

On a good line and length. Athapaththu moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for one run.

4.4
1

Good line and length from Kotte. Athapaththu rocks back and plays a late cut for 1 run.

4.3
4

And another! Full, pitching on a good line. Athapaththu advances and punches a drive for four runs through the off side.

3.3
.

Good line and length once again. Athapaththu moves onto the back foot and glances behind square.

3.2
.

Oza comes around the wicket. Full, on a good line. Athapaththu moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

3.1
1b

On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Dulani goes back but makes no contact while attempting a scoop, and the ball runs away from the wicketkeeper for 1 bye.

2.3
4

And again! Good length from Nandakumar, outside off again. Dulani goes back and cuts for four runs.

2.2
4

FOUR MORE! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Dulani rocks back and slices a cut for 4 runs.

2.1
.

Pitching on a good line and length again. Dulani goes back and glances behind square.

1.6
1w

Wide. Pitching on a good line. Dulani moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a glance

1.5
4

Back-to-back boundaries! Dharnidharka pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Dulani gets forward and drives for four runs through the off side.

1.4
4

FOUR MORE! Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Dulani gets on the front foot and pulls for four runs.

1.1
4

Back-to-back boundaries! Length ball, outside off stump. Athapaththu pushes forward and lofts a drive through point on the off side for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Rinitha Rajith.

0.5
.

Good length, outside off again. Dulani moves onto the front foot and outside edges

0.2
4

FOUR MORE! Good length from Nandakumar, outside off stump. Dulani rocks back and plays a scoop behind square for 4 runs.

0.1
.

Nandakumar pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Dulani gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

19.5
W

OUT! Bowled. Ayodhya pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Kotte moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Kotte is bowled

19.2
W

OUT! Ayodhya breaks through! Back of a length from Ayodhya, outside off stump. Vaishnave Mahesh gets on the front foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Kumari down the ground.

18.5
1

Good length, pitching outside off once again. Nandakumar pushes forward and drives for a run.

18.4
W

OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off. Silva pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Nuthyangana

18.2
W

OUT! Caught. Pitching on a good line and length again. Rinitha Rajith gets on the front foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by Dilhari down the ground.

18.1
1

Pitching on a good line and length. Vaishnave Mahesh pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick behind point. SRI LANKA appeal, however the umpire says not out.

17.6
1

Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Vaishnave Mahesh. She gets forward and flicks for one run.

17.1
W

OUT! Kumari breaks through! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Kulkarni gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Praboda

16.5
1

Good length, pitching outside off once more. Kulkarni rocks back and cuts for a single run. The batters attempt an extra run, but SRI LANKA appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely

15.4
.

Good length from Kumari, pitching outside off stump once again. Rinitha Rajith pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep. SRI LANKA appeal, however the umpire says not out.

13.5
1

Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Rinitha Rajith moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run on the on side.

12.4
.

On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Dharnidharka gets on the back foot and plays a cut

12.3
1

Dilhari pitches one up, on line once again. Rinitha Rajith gets on the front foot and sweeps for a single run.

11.3
W

OUT! Athapaththu gets the wicket! On a good line and length. Hotchandani gets forward and edges, and is caught by Nuthyangana

8.1
.

On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Dharnidharka moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive. The glovework by Nuthyangana is great. SRI LANKA appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely.

7.3
W

OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Oza pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Kavindi back through point.

6.1
.

Good length from Vimukthi, pitching outside leg and angled across Hotchandani. She moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

5.4
1

Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Hotchandani gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for 1 run.

5.3
1

On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Oza gets on the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

5.2
.

Good line and length from Kumari again. Oza gets forward and eases a mediocre drive

5.1
.

Good line and length. Oza gets forward and defends through the off side.

4.5
.

Good line and length from Ayodhya. Hotchandani pushes forward and drives down the ground.

4.4
.

Pitched up, pitching outside off. Hotchandani gets forward and defends shakily over the off side.

4.3
1

On a good line and length from Ayodhya once more. Oza moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side. A mistake in the field allows Oza and Hotchandani to complete 1 overthrow.

3.6
W

OUT! Vimukthi gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Vimukthi. Keny gets on the back foot but plays and misses while trying to defend, and the ball careens into the stumps

2.6
.

Full toss, pitching on a good line. Keny gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.2
.

Yorker, pitching outside off stump once more. Oza pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

1.5
.

Full ball, outside off again. Oza gets forward and drives sloppily through the off side field.

1.4
.

Length ball, pitching outside off. Oza moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

1.2
.

Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Keny gets forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

1.2
1w

Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Keny gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive