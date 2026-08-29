7.3 6 And another! Fifty up for Athapaththu in emphatic style! Pitched up, on a good line. Athapaththu moves down the pitch and skies a drive for 6 runs.

6.5 1 And another! Athapaththu brings up her fifty by clearing the rope! Oza pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Athapaththu advances and lofts a drive over the off side for six runs.

6.4 1 Good length from Silva, outside off. Kavindi gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.

6.2 4 FOUR MORE! Silva pitches one up, outside off stump. Athapaththu pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

5.5 W OUT! Run out. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Athapaththu pushes forward and punches a drive. Dulani is then run out at the bowler's end, following some tidy fielding by Oza.

5.4 4 And another! On a good line and length. Athapaththu shuffles down the pitch and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

5.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Athapaththu rocks back and plays a bad pull for 4 runs back behind square.

5.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Athapaththu shuffles down the pitch and plays a bad defensive stroke

4.6 1 On a good line and length. Athapaththu moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for one run.

4.4 1 Good line and length from Kotte. Athapaththu rocks back and plays a late cut for 1 run.

4.3 4 And another! Full, pitching on a good line. Athapaththu advances and punches a drive for four runs through the off side.

3.3 . Good line and length once again. Athapaththu moves onto the back foot and glances behind square.

3.2 . Oza comes around the wicket. Full, on a good line. Athapaththu moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

3.1 1b On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Dulani goes back but makes no contact while attempting a scoop, and the ball runs away from the wicketkeeper for 1 bye.

2.3 4 And again! Good length from Nandakumar, outside off again. Dulani goes back and cuts for four runs.

2.2 4 FOUR MORE! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Dulani rocks back and slices a cut for 4 runs.

2.1 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Dulani goes back and glances behind square.

1.6 1w Wide. Pitching on a good line. Dulani moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a glance

1.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Dharnidharka pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Dulani gets forward and drives for four runs through the off side.

1.4 4 FOUR MORE! Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Dulani gets on the front foot and pulls for four runs.

1.1 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Length ball, outside off stump. Athapaththu pushes forward and lofts a drive through point on the off side for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Rinitha Rajith.

0.5 . Good length, outside off again. Dulani moves onto the front foot and outside edges

0.2 4 FOUR MORE! Good length from Nandakumar, outside off stump. Dulani rocks back and plays a scoop behind square for 4 runs.

0.1 . Nandakumar pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Dulani gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

19.5 W OUT! Bowled. Ayodhya pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Kotte moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Kotte is bowled

19.2 W OUT! Ayodhya breaks through! Back of a length from Ayodhya, outside off stump. Vaishnave Mahesh gets on the front foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Kumari down the ground.

18.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Nandakumar pushes forward and drives for a run.

18.4 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off. Silva pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Nuthyangana

18.2 W OUT! Caught. Pitching on a good line and length again. Rinitha Rajith gets on the front foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by Dilhari down the ground.

18.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Vaishnave Mahesh pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick behind point. SRI LANKA appeal, however the umpire says not out.

17.6 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Vaishnave Mahesh. She gets forward and flicks for one run.

17.1 W OUT! Kumari breaks through! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Kulkarni gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Praboda

16.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Kulkarni rocks back and cuts for a single run. The batters attempt an extra run, but SRI LANKA appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely

15.4 . Good length from Kumari, pitching outside off stump once again. Rinitha Rajith pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep. SRI LANKA appeal, however the umpire says not out.

13.5 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Rinitha Rajith moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run on the on side.

12.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Dharnidharka gets on the back foot and plays a cut

12.3 1 Dilhari pitches one up, on line once again. Rinitha Rajith gets on the front foot and sweeps for a single run.

11.3 W OUT! Athapaththu gets the wicket! On a good line and length. Hotchandani gets forward and edges, and is caught by Nuthyangana

8.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Dharnidharka moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive. The glovework by Nuthyangana is great. SRI LANKA appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely.

7.3 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Oza pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Kavindi back through point.

6.1 . Good length from Vimukthi, pitching outside leg and angled across Hotchandani. She moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

5.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Hotchandani gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for 1 run.

5.3 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Oza gets on the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

5.2 . Good line and length from Kumari again. Oza gets forward and eases a mediocre drive

5.1 . Good line and length. Oza gets forward and defends through the off side.

4.5 . Good line and length from Ayodhya. Hotchandani pushes forward and drives down the ground.

4.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Hotchandani gets forward and defends shakily over the off side.

4.3 1 On a good line and length from Ayodhya once more. Oza moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side. A mistake in the field allows Oza and Hotchandani to complete 1 overthrow.

3.6 W OUT! Vimukthi gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Vimukthi. Keny gets on the back foot but plays and misses while trying to defend, and the ball careens into the stumps

2.6 . Full toss, pitching on a good line. Keny gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.2 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump once more. Oza pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

1.5 . Full ball, outside off again. Oza gets forward and drives sloppily through the off side field.

1.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Oza moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

1.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Keny gets forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke