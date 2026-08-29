Highlights United Arab Emirates vs Sri Lanka T20i T20 Asia Cup, Women 29.08.2026
And another! Fifty up for Athapaththu in emphatic style! Pitched up, on a good line. Athapaththu moves down the pitch and skies a drive for 6 runs.
And another! Athapaththu brings up her fifty by clearing the rope! Oza pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Athapaththu advances and lofts a drive over the off side for six runs.
Good length from Silva, outside off. Kavindi gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.
FOUR MORE! Silva pitches one up, outside off stump. Athapaththu pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.
OUT! Run out. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Athapaththu pushes forward and punches a drive. Dulani is then run out at the bowler's end, following some tidy fielding by Oza.
And another! On a good line and length. Athapaththu shuffles down the pitch and drives for 4 runs through the off side.
Back-to-back boundaries! Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Athapaththu rocks back and plays a bad pull for 4 runs back behind square.
Pitching on a good line and length. Athapaththu shuffles down the pitch and plays a bad defensive stroke
On a good line and length. Athapaththu moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for one run.
Good line and length from Kotte. Athapaththu rocks back and plays a late cut for 1 run.
And another! Full, pitching on a good line. Athapaththu advances and punches a drive for four runs through the off side.
Good line and length once again. Athapaththu moves onto the back foot and glances behind square.
Oza comes around the wicket. Full, on a good line. Athapaththu moves onto the front foot and eases a drive
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Dulani goes back but makes no contact while attempting a scoop, and the ball runs away from the wicketkeeper for 1 bye.
And again! Good length from Nandakumar, outside off again. Dulani goes back and cuts for four runs.
FOUR MORE! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Dulani rocks back and slices a cut for 4 runs.
Pitching on a good line and length again. Dulani goes back and glances behind square.
Wide. Pitching on a good line. Dulani moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a glance
Back-to-back boundaries! Dharnidharka pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Dulani gets forward and drives for four runs through the off side.
FOUR MORE! Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Dulani gets on the front foot and pulls for four runs.
Back-to-back boundaries! Length ball, outside off stump. Athapaththu pushes forward and lofts a drive through point on the off side for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Rinitha Rajith.
Good length, outside off again. Dulani moves onto the front foot and outside edges
FOUR MORE! Good length from Nandakumar, outside off stump. Dulani rocks back and plays a scoop behind square for 4 runs.
Nandakumar pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Dulani gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.
OUT! Bowled. Ayodhya pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Kotte moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Kotte is bowled
OUT! Ayodhya breaks through! Back of a length from Ayodhya, outside off stump. Vaishnave Mahesh gets on the front foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Kumari down the ground.
Good length, pitching outside off once again. Nandakumar pushes forward and drives for a run.
OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off. Silva pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Nuthyangana
OUT! Caught. Pitching on a good line and length again. Rinitha Rajith gets on the front foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by Dilhari down the ground.
Pitching on a good line and length. Vaishnave Mahesh pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick behind point. SRI LANKA appeal, however the umpire says not out.
Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Vaishnave Mahesh. She gets forward and flicks for one run.
OUT! Kumari breaks through! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Kulkarni gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Praboda
Good length, pitching outside off once more. Kulkarni rocks back and cuts for a single run. The batters attempt an extra run, but SRI LANKA appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely
Good length from Kumari, pitching outside off stump once again. Rinitha Rajith pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep. SRI LANKA appeal, however the umpire says not out.
Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Rinitha Rajith moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run on the on side.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Dharnidharka gets on the back foot and plays a cut
Dilhari pitches one up, on line once again. Rinitha Rajith gets on the front foot and sweeps for a single run.
OUT! Athapaththu gets the wicket! On a good line and length. Hotchandani gets forward and edges, and is caught by Nuthyangana
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Dharnidharka moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive. The glovework by Nuthyangana is great. SRI LANKA appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely.
OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Oza pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Kavindi back through point.
Good length from Vimukthi, pitching outside leg and angled across Hotchandani. She moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Hotchandani gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for 1 run.
On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Oza gets on the back foot and flicks for 1 run.
Good line and length from Kumari again. Oza gets forward and eases a mediocre drive
Good line and length. Oza gets forward and defends through the off side.
Good line and length from Ayodhya. Hotchandani pushes forward and drives down the ground.
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Hotchandani gets forward and defends shakily over the off side.
On a good line and length from Ayodhya once more. Oza moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side. A mistake in the field allows Oza and Hotchandani to complete 1 overthrow.
OUT! Vimukthi gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Vimukthi. Keny gets on the back foot but plays and misses while trying to defend, and the ball careens into the stumps
Full toss, pitching on a good line. Keny gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Yorker, pitching outside off stump once more. Oza pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive
Full ball, outside off again. Oza gets forward and drives sloppily through the off side field.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Oza moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive
Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Keny gets forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke
Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Keny gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive