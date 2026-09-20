15.2 W OUT! LBW. Full ball, pitching on a good line. Sultana Khatun goes back and flicks. INDIA appeal, the umpire agrees, and Sultana Khatun has to go

15.1 . On a good length, on leg stump and angled across. Sultana Khatun rocks back and defends

14.6 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Shanjida Akther gets on the front foot and sweeps

14.5 . On a good length, outside leg. Shanjida Akther gets on the back foot and leg glances behind square.

14.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from SR Patil. Shanjida Akther pushes forward and sweeps for 4 runs.

14.3 . SR Patil pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Shanjida Akther rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

14.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Sultana Khatun goes back and leg glances for a run behind square.

14.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Sultana Khatun gets on the back foot and skies a drive for four runs.

14.1 5w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Sultana Khatun gets on the back foot and misses while attempting a leg glance, however it beats the wicketkeeper and flies away to the boundary for 5 wides.

13.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off again. Shanjida Akther moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

13.5 . Good length, outside off. Shanjida Akther goes back and plays a cut

13.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Shanjida Akther moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.3 . Length ball, outside off once again. Shanjida Akther gets forward and punches a drive. Good work in the field by Sharma results in a single run being saved.

13.2 W OUT! Charani gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off. Sharmin Akter moves down the pitch and drives, Ghosh gathers, whips the bails off, and Sharmin Akter has to depart

13.1 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Sharmin Akter. She gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke behind square on the leg side.

12.6 1 Good length, outside off. Sharmin Akter rocks back and guides a cut for a single run.

12.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Sultana Khatun moves onto the front foot and drives over the leg side field for 1 run.

12.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Sultana Khatun goes back and cuts for four runs.

12.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Sharmin Akter moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for one run.

12.2 . Full ball, outside off. Sharmin Akter pushes forward and late cuts

12.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Sultana Khatun rocks back and plays a defensive stroke through the on side field for a single run.

11.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Sharmin Akter pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.5 . Sharma pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Sharmin Akter gets forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

11.4 1 Good length from Sharma, outside off. Sultana Khatun goes back and pulls sloppily for a single run.

11.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Sultana Khatun rocks back and defends

11.2 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump. Sharmin Akter goes back and flicks back behind square for a single run.

11.1 . CHANCE! Good length from Sharma, on leg stump. Sharmin Akter rocks back and plays a flick back behind square. A run out chance but BANGLADESH survive the attempt. INDIA appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely

10.6 . On a good line and length but angled across Sultana Khatun. She rocks back but misses while attempting a scoop

10.5 W OUT! Bowled. Full ball, on line once more. Rabeya Khan gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to defend, the ball gets through, and Rabeya Khan is bowled

10.4 W OUT! Sharma gets the wicket! Sharma pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Nahida Akter gets forward and plays a poor defensive stroke, and is spectacularly caught by Sharma

10.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Sharmin Akter moves onto the back foot and outside edges for a single run.

10.2 2 CHANCE! On a good length, on leg stump. Sharmin Akter goes back and leg glances for a couple of runs back behind square. A run out chance but BANGLADESH survive the attempt.

10.1 . Full, outside off stump once more. Sharmin Akter moves onto the front foot and drives shakily

9.6 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Nahida Akter gets on the front foot and defends

9.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Nahida Akter moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

9.4 . On a good line and length from Sharma. Nahida Akter pushes forward and drives

9.3 . Full, on line again. Nahida Akter gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

9.2 W OUT! Sharma breaks through! Sharma pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Dilara Akter Dola shuffles down the pitch and drives, but is caught by SR Patil down the ground.

9.1 1 Good line and length again. Sharmin Akter pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

8.6 . Full ball, on a good line. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the back foot and pulls

8.5 1 Full, outside off stump but angling across the batter. Sharmin Akter goes back and flicks back behind square for a single run.

8.4 . Good length, outside off once again. Sharmin Akter pushes forward and defends

8.3 1 Good length from SR Patil, pitching outside off stump once more. Dilara Akter Dola rocks back and lifts a poor pull for a run.

8.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Sharmin Akter gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run down the ground.

8.1 . Good length, outside off. Sharmin Akter gets on the back foot and defends

7.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Sharmin Akter goes back and drives through the off side for a single run.

7.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Sharmin Akter pushes forward and drives

7.4 . Full, on leg stump and angled across. Sharmin Akter gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.3 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across. Dilara Akter Dola goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

7.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Dilara Akter Dola gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to defend

7.1 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the front foot and defends

6.6 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, outside off. Shorna Akter gets forward and lifts a drive, but is caught by Kaur down the ground.

6.5 . On a good line and length from SR Patil. Shorna Akter moves onto the back foot and pulls averagely

6.4 4 FOUR! SR Patil pitches one up, pitching outside off. Shorna Akter shuffles down the pitch and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

6.3 . Full, outside off stump. Shorna Akter moves onto the back foot and drives down the ground.

6.2 . On a good line and length. Shorna Akter rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

6.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Shorna Akter pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

5.6 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Dilara Akter Dola rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

5.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Shorna Akter moves onto the front foot and defends for a single run.

5.4 . Charani pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Shorna Akter gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.3 W OUT! Charani gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off once more. Nigar Sultana rocks back and pulls, but is caught by Gaud down the ground.

5.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Nigar Sultana moves down the pitch and edges behind point for 4 runs.

5.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Nigar Sultana goes back and cuts

4.6 4 And another! Yorker, on a good line. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for four runs.

4.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 4 runs behind point.

4.4 2 Gaud pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Dilara Akter Dola goes back and plays a hook for two runs.

4.3 1 Good length from Gaud, outside off stump once more. Nigar Sultana rocks back and pulls for a single run.

4.2 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Nigar Sultana rocks back and cuts back behind point for four runs.

4.1 . On a good length, outside off again. Nigar Sultana gets on the front foot but lets the ball go through to the keeper untouched

3.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Dilara Akter Dola rocks back and edges behind square.

3.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Dilara Akter Dola gets on the back foot and defends

3.4 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Dilara Akter Dola. She gets on the front foot and edges

3.3 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching outside off. Dilara Akter Dola gets forward and pulls down the ground for 6 runs.

3.2 . Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Dilara Akter Dola gets on the front foot and leg glances down the ground.

3.1 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off stump again. Dilara Akter Dola pushes forward and plays a drive for four runs.

2.6 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Nigar Sultana pushes forward but misses while trying to play a defensive shot

2.5 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Nigar Sultana moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

2.4 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Nigar Sultana rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 W OUT! Gaud gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off. Mostary moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily, and is caught by Fulmali

2.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Mostary gets on the back foot and defends through the off side.

2.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for a run.

1.6 . Full ball, on line. Mostary gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 . On a good length, outside off once again. Mostary pushes forward and inside edges down the ground.

1.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump once again. Mostary moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for four runs.

1.3 . Full, pitching outside off. Mostary pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side.

1.2 . Good length, outside off. Mostary gets forward but decides to let the ball travel through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

1.1 W OUT! Sharma gets the wicket! Sharma pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Ferdous goes back and outside edges, and is caught by Kamalini on the off side.

0.6 . Good length from Gaud, pitching outside off once again. Dilara Akter Dola pushes forward and edges

0.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the back foot and drives for 4 runs over the off side field.

0.4 . Full ball, on line. Dilara Akter Dola goes back and plays a poor defensive stroke

0.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Dilara Akter Dola rocks back but swings and misses while trying a drive

0.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the back foot and defends poorly

0.1 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive shot. INDIA appeal, but the umpire says not out.

19.6 1 Century for Shafali Verma! Good length from Shorna Akter, outside off. Shafali Verma rocks back and guides a cut for 1 run.

19.5 1 Shorna Akter pitches one up, pitching outside off. Fulmali gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

19.4 1 Pitched up, outside off stump again. Shafali Verma gets forward and plays a drive for a single run.

19.3 1 DROPPED! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Fulmali gets on the back foot and edges for one run over the off side field. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Marufa Akter.

19.2 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside off once again. Fulmali rocks back and drives for 6 runs.

19.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Fulmali moves onto the back foot and cuts back through point. The ball is misfielded.

18.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Fulmali goes back and edges behind point on the off side for 1 run.

18.5 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, outside off stump. Ghosh gets on the back foot and punches a drive, but is caught by Shorna Akter on the off side.

18.4 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Ghosh pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

18.3 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and drives shakily for a single run.

18.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Ghosh goes back and inside edges for a single run.

18.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and lifts a cut for a single run.

17.6 1 Full, outside off stump. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a run down the ground.

17.5 1 Full ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Ghosh moves onto the back foot and flicks a leg glance for 1 run.

17.4 W OUT! Rabeya Khan gets the wicket! Pitched up, on line. Kaur shuffles down the pitch but misses while trying to play a drive, Nigar Sultana whips the bails off, and Kaur is out

17.3 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Kaur advances down the pitch and lofts a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

17.2 . On a good length, outside off again. Kaur gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut. BANGLADESH appeal, however the umpire gives Kaur not out.

17.1 . DROPPED! Full, outside off stump once again. Kaur advances and drives poorly. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Rabeya Khan.

16.6 1 Pitched up, outside off once again. Kaur goes back and drives on the off side for 1 run.

16.5 1 Good length from Nahida Akter, pitching outside off stump. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot and pulls for a single run.

16.4 1 On a good line and length once more. Kaur advances down the pitch and outside edges for a run.

16.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Shafali Verma rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

16.2 6 And another! Full ball, outside off stump again. Shafali Verma advances and drives for 6 runs.

16.1 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Shafali Verma advances and drives on the off side for a half dozen runs.

14.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Kaur advances down the pitch and lofts a drive for 1 run over the off side.

14.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Kaur gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

13.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Kaur gets on the back foot and finesses a leg glance for 1 run down the ground.

13.5 1 Full ball, outside off. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

13.4 2 On a good line and length. Shafali Verma goes back and guides a leg glance for two runs.

13.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Kaur moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily for a run.

13.2 . On a good length, outside off. Kaur gets on the front foot and plays a poor cut

13.1 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Kaur gets on the front foot and sweeps for four runs.

12.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Kaur moves onto the back foot and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

12.5 1 On a good line and length. Shafali Verma gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

12.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Kaur gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

12.4 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

12.3 1 On a good line and length but angled across. Kaur pushes forward and flicks for one run.

12.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off but angling across the batter. Kaur moves onto the front foot and punches a drive behind square for 1 run.

12.2 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

12.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot and drives down the ground for a run.

11.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Kaur moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for four runs back through point.

11.5 . Length ball, outside off. Kaur moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

11.4 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Kaur moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

11.3 4 And again! Good length from Nahida Akter, pitching outside off once more. Kaur gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs.

11.2 1 On a good line and length. Shafali Verma rocks back and drives through the off side field for a single run.

11.1 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Kaur goes back and guides a cut for one run back behind point.

10.6 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Kaur gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

10.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Kaur rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

10.4 1 Good length from Rabeya Khan, outside off. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

10.3 1 Good line and length from Rabeya Khan. Kaur moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run.

10.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kaur pushes forward and guides a mediocre cut

10.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

9.6 1 Good length from Nahida Akter, pitching outside off. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

9.5 1 Good length from Nahida Akter, pitching outside off stump. Kaur goes back and pulls for 1 run.

9.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. Shafali Verma rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

9.3 6 SIX! Shafali Verma brings up her 50 in emphatic style! Full, outside off stump. Shafali Verma moves down the pitch and skies a drive down the ground for six runs.

9.2 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Kaur gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for one run.

9.1 1 Good length from Nahida Akter, outside off. Shafali Verma goes back and defends through the off side for a single run.

8.6 . Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Kaur. She rocks back and defends

8.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Kaur moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a flick

8.5 . Good line and length from Shanjida Akther. Kaur moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Kamalini gets on the front foot but misses while trying a sweep

8.1 . Good length from Shanjida Akther, outside off stump. Kamalini gets on the back foot and guides a cut

7.6 6 SIX MORE! 50 comes up for Shafali Verma in emphatic style! On a good line and length from Sultana Khatun but angled across Shafali Verma. She moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for six runs.

7.5 1 Sultana Khatun pitches one up, on line. Kamalini gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for a single run.

7.4 1 Good length from Sultana Khatun, outside off stump. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run.

7.3 1 Sultana Khatun pitches one up, outside off stump. Kamalini shuffles down the pitch and plays a flick for a run back behind square.

7.2 . Length ball, outside off. Kamalini rocks back and leg glances behind square.

7.1 1 Good length from Sultana Khatun, pitching near leg stump and angling across Shafali Verma. She gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

6.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Shafali Verma goes back and guides a leg glance for one run.

6.5 1 Good length, outside off stump. Kamalini moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run on the leg side.

6.3 . On a good length, outside off. Kamalini moves onto the front foot and defends

6.2 . Length ball, pitching outside leg. Fulmali gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.1 1 On a good length, on leg stump once more. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot and edges on the leg side for a run.

5.6 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, on a good line. Mandhana rocks back and plays a pull, but is caught by Mostary

5.5 1 Good line and length from Nahida Akter. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and guides a glance down the ground for one run.

5.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Shafali Verma pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

5.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Shafali Verma rocks back and punches a drive for four runs.

5.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside off again. Shafali Verma goes back and lifts a drive over the off side field for 6 runs.

5.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Shafali Verma goes back and cuts down the ground.

4.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Mandhana rocks back and punches a drive on the off side for four runs.

4.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off. Mandhana goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

4.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for 4 runs.

4.3 2 Good line and length once more. Mandhana advances and drives on the off side for a pair of runs.

4.2 . Full ball, outside off. Mandhana gets on the back foot and punches a drive

4.1 . On a good line and length from Rabeya Khan. Mandhana rocks back and inside edges

3.4 6 And another! Good line and length from Sultana Khatun. Mandhana goes back and pulls behind square for 6 runs.

3.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Mandhana pushes forward and outside edges through the off side field.

3.2 1 On a good line and length from Sultana Khatun. Shafali Verma rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

3.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full, outside off. Shafali Verma rocks back and plays a pull for six runs.

2.6 4 And again! Marufa Akter pitches one up, pitching outside off. Mandhana advances and skies a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

2.5 4 FOUR! Marufa Akter now coming around the wicket. Good line and length from Marufa Akter once more. Mandhana goes back and plays a pull for four runs behind square.

2.4 1 Good line and length once more. Shafali Verma rocks back and finesses a leg glance back behind square for 1 run.

2.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Shafali Verma rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

2.1 2 Good length from Marufa Akter, pitching outside off. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and outside edges through point on the off side for a pair of runs.

1.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg. Shafali Verma advances down the pitch and drives for a run on the leg side.

1.5 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Shafali Verma rocks back and drives over the off side for 6 runs.

1.4 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Mandhana gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

1.3 . Shanjida Akther now coming around the wicket to Mandhana. Full ball, outside off once again. Mandhana pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground.

1.2 1 On a good length, outside off again. Shafali Verma rocks back and pulls for a single run.

1.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Shafali Verma goes back and skies a drive over the off side field for 4 runs.

0.5 4 FOUR! Marufa Akter pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Mandhana shuffles down the pitch and drives for four runs through the off side field.

0.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Shafali Verma rocks back and defends on the off side for a run.

0.2 1 Marufa Akter pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Mandhana gets on the back foot and glances behind point on the off side for 1 run.