19.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length from Rubab, pitching near leg stump and angled across Nahida Akter. She moves onto the back foot and outside edges behind square for 4 runs.

19.1 1 Back of a length from Rubab, outside off stump once again. Sharmin Akter gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

18.6 1 Good length, outside off. Sharmin Akter shuffles down the pitch and pulls for a single run.

18.5 1 Short of a length, on line once again. Nahida Akter moves onto the back foot and pulls sloppily for 1 run.

18.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on line once again. Nahida Akter gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

18.3 1 Full, on line. Sharmin Akter goes back and flicks averagely for one run.

18.2 . DROPPED! Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Sharmin Akter goes back and lifts a mediocre drive. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Fatima Sana Khan. That was a difficult chance for Fatima Sana Khan.

18.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Fatima Sana Khan, pitching outside off stump once again. Sharmin Akter gets on the front foot and plays a late cut for four runs back behind point.

17.6 . Sandhu pitches one up, pitching outside off. Nahida Akter moves onto the front foot and defends

17.5 W OUT! Caught. Sandhu pitches one up, outside off stump again. Rabeya Khan advances and drives sloppily, and is caught by Jabeen on the leg side.

17.3 4 FOUR! Sandhu pitches one up, on line. Sharmin Akter advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

17.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Rabeya Khan moves down the pitch and guides a glance for a single run.

16.4 1 Fatima Sana Khan pitches one up, on line. Rabeya Khan gets on the back foot and flicks for one run.

16.3 W OUT! Fatima Sana Khan gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off once again. Ritu Moni goes back and pulls averagely, and is caught by Sandhu

15.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Sharmin Akter moves down the pitch and inside edges for a single run.

15.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Sharmin Akter advances and punches a drive on the off side for one run.

15.1 1 Full, on line once again. Shorna Akter gets forward and drives through the leg side field for a run.

14.5 . Full, outside off once again. Shorna Akter moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

14.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Shorna Akter moves down the pitch and drives for a run.

14.2 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Sharmin Akter shuffles down the pitch and drives for a single run.

14.1 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Shorna Akter advances and eases a drive for a run.

12.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Nigar Sultana moves down the pitch and skies a drive over the off side for 4 runs.

12.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Sharmin Akter gets forward and drives for one run.

12.3 1 Good line and length. Nigar Sultana moves onto the back foot and inside edges for 1 run.

12.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Nigar Sultana gets forward and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

12.1 1 Pitched up, on line. Sharmin Akter advances and lifts a sloppy drive for 1 run.

11.6 1 Ayesha Zafar pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Sharmin Akter shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for a single run through the on side field.

11.5 2 Ayesha Zafar pitches one up, pitching outside off. Sharmin Akter shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive for 2 runs over the leg side field.

11.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Sharmin Akter advances down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

11.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Nigar Sultana moves onto the front foot and sweeps for one run.

11.2 . Good length from Ayesha Zafar, pitching outside off once again. Nigar Sultana rocks back and drives

11.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Sharmin Akter shuffles down the pitch and skies a drive on the on side for 1 run.

10.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Sharmin Akter moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance for a single run.

10.3 1 Sandhu pitches one up, on a good line again. Nigar Sultana gets on the front foot and sweeps for a run back behind square.

10.2 . Sandhu pitches one up, on line. Nigar Sultana pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line but angled across Shorna Akter. She gets forward and inside edges for a single run behind square.

9.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Nigar Sultana moves onto the front foot and defends for a single run.

9.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off once more. Nigar Sultana goes back and late cuts behind point for four runs.

9.1 . Full ball, outside off once again. Shorna Akter gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

8.6 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Shorna Akter gets forward but misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

8.5 . Good line and length from Sandhu once again. Shorna Akter rocks back and drives poorly

8.4 . On a good line and length from Sandhu. Shorna Akter rocks back and drives through the off side field.

8.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Shorna Akter goes back but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

8.2 1 Length ball, on leg stump. Shorna Akter gets on the back foot and edges for a single run back behind square.

8.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Nigar Sultana gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a single run on the off side.

7.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Nigar Sultana goes back and guides a cut for a single run.

7.4 . Full, pitching outside off once again. Nigar Sultana rocks back but makes no contact while trying a cut

7.3 . Full ball, outside off stump once more. Nigar Sultana moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.2 . Tuba Hassan pitches one up, outside off stump. Nigar Sultana moves onto the back foot and drives

7.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Shorna Akter rocks back and cuts for a run.

6.5 1 Full toss, outside off stump once more. Nigar Sultana shuffles down the pitch and drives for a single run through the on side field.

6.4 . Umm-e-Hani pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Nigar Sultana pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke. PAKISTAN appeal, however the umpire says not out.

6.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off but angled across the batter. Nigar Sultana moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance. PAKISTAN appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

6.2 1 Full, on a good line. Shorna Akter moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance behind square on the leg side for a single run.

6.1 . Pitched up, outside off. Shorna Akter moves onto the front foot and edges on the off side.

5.5 1w Wide. Back of a length, on line but angled loosely across Nigar Sultana.

5.3 1 Good length from Fatima Sana Khan, outside off stump again. Shorna Akter rocks back and glances through point for one run. The ball is misfielded costing PAKISTAN a run.

5.2 . Full ball, outside off stump once more. Shorna Akter moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

5.1 1 Good length from Fatima Sana Khan, pitching outside off stump. Nigar Sultana gets on the front foot and glances for a single run.

4.6 . Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Shorna Akter moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend

4.4 . Full, on line once more. Shorna Akter goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a leg glance back behind square.

4.3 . Full, on a good line once more. Shorna Akter moves onto the front foot and edges behind square.

4.2 . Umm-e-Hani pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Shorna Akter gets on the front foot and defends

4.1 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, pitching on a good line. Mostary advances and lifts a mediocre drive, and is caught by Jabeen on the leg side.

3.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Mostary moves onto the front foot and glances for 1 run.

3.5 . Good length, outside off. Mostary moves onto the front foot and edges

3.4 1 On a good line and length from Rubab. Nigar Sultana pushes forward and glances for a single run.

3.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Nigar Sultana gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

3.2 W OUT! Rubab gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Dilara Akter Dola goes back and edges, and is brilliantly caught by Jabeen back through point.

3.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the back foot and edges for 4 runs behind point.

2.6 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Mostary gets forward and glances for 1 run behind point.

2.4 1 Umm-e-Hani pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Mostary gets forward and finesses a leg glance behind square for a single run.

2.3 . Umm-e-Hani pitches one up, on line. Mostary gets forward and glances behind square.

2.1 W OUT! Umm-e-Hani gets the wicket! Full, outside off once again. Ferdous pushes forward and drives averagely, and is caught by Jabeen on the on side.

1.5 . Back of a length from Fatima Sana Khan, pitching outside off stump once more. Ferdous moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a pull

1.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Ferdous pushes forward and drives on the off side.

1.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Dilara Akter Dola rocks back and late cuts for one run.

1.2 1 Pitched up, outside off once more. Ferdous gets forward and edges for one run through the on side field.

0.5 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Dilara Akter Dola gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

0.4 1 Full, outside off. Ferdous rocks back and inside edges behind square on the leg side for 1 run.

0.3 . Good line and length. Ferdous rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Dilara Akter Dola rocks back and flicks a glance for a single run.

19.6 W OUT! Nahida Akter gets the wicket! Full ball, outside off. Fatima Sana Khan advances down the pitch and drives averagely, and is caught by Dilara Akter Dola down the ground.

19.5 1 Back of a length, on line once more. Rubab gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

19.4 1 Good line and length from Nahida Akter. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the back foot and drives for a run through the leg side field.

19.2 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Fatima Sana Khan shuffles down the pitch and drives for 1 run.

19.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan moves down the pitch and drives over the off side for four runs.

18.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Tuba Hassan goes back and drives for 4 runs over the off side field.

18.5 W OUT! Ritu Moni breaks through! Ritu Moni pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Aliya Riaz advances but makes no contact while attempting a drive, Nigar Sultana swiftly whips the bails off, and Aliya Riaz has to go

18.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump once again. Aliya Riaz gets forward and drives for a run on the off side.

18.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for a single run.

17.6 1 Length ball, outside off again. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the back foot and drives for one run through the off side field.

17.4 1 Marufa Akter pitches one up, on a good line. Aliya Riaz goes back and punches a drive for 1 run.

17.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Fatima Sana Khan moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for 1 run.

16.6 1 Good length from Shanjida Akther, outside off. Fatima Sana Khan shuffles down the pitch and drives for a single run.

16.5 1 Shanjida Akther pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Aliya Riaz gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

16.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full, outside off again. Aliya Riaz moves down the pitch and plays a drive for a half dozen runs on the on side.

16.2 1 Shanjida Akther now coming around the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Fatima Sana Khan gets forward and sweeps for a run.

16.1 6 And another! Full, pitching outside off once more. Fatima Sana Khan advances down the pitch and plays a drive for a half dozen runs.

15.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Fatima Sana Khan goes back and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

15.5 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Fatima Sana Khan moves down the pitch and plays a drive for six runs.

15.4 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Aliya Riaz gets on the back foot and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

15.3 1 Pitched up, outside off. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run.

14.6 1 Good length, outside off. Fatima Sana Khan rocks back and punches a drive on the off side for a run.

14.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan advances down the pitch and drives for four runs.

14.4 1 On a good line and length from Ritu Moni. Aliya Riaz goes back and eases a drive for a single run on the off side.

14.4 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Aliya Riaz moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a leg glance

13.5 . Full ball, outside off once more. Fatima Sana Khan shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side field.

13.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the front foot and edges

13.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Aliya Riaz gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a single run.

11.4 W OUT! Shanjida Akther gets the wicket! Good line and length. Ayesha Zafar moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Ayesha Zafar is bowled

11.3 1 Shanjida Akther pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Aliya Riaz gets forward and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.

11.2 . Shanjida Akther pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Aliya Riaz moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

10.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line. Ayesha Zafar gets on the back foot and skies a pull for 4 runs.

10.4 . Full, on line once more. Aliya Riaz moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.3 W OUT! Caught. Pitching on a good line and length. Fatima moves onto the back foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Shorna Akter on the leg side.

10.2 . Pitched up, outside off. Fatima moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a drive

10.1 1 On a good line and length from Ritu Moni. Ayesha Zafar gets on the back foot and drives for a single run on the on side.

9.6 . Full, outside off stump. Fatima pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.1 1 Pitched up, on line once again. Ayesha Zafar gets on the front foot and finesses a glance for a run through the leg side field.

8.6 . Full, outside off stump. Zulfiqar moves onto the front foot and edges onto the pads while trying a drive

8.5 1 Nahida Akter pitches one up, pitching outside off. Ayesha Zafar pushes forward and drives for a single run.

8.4 1 Pitched up, outside off once again. Zulfiqar rocks back and punches a drive on the off side for a run.

8.3 . CHANCE! Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Zulfiqar advances down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a drive. A stumping chance but it's squandered, and Zulfiqar survives.

8.2 1 Full, pitching outside off. Ayesha Zafar gets forward and eases a drive for a run.

8.1 1 Full, on a good line once again. Zulfiqar gets forward and drives shakily for 1 run down the ground.

7.6 W OUT! Shorna Akter breaks through! Back of a length from Shorna Akter, on a good line. Jabeen gets on the back foot and skies a sloppy pull, and is caught by Shanjida Akther

7.5 1 Shorna Akter pitches one up, outside off. Zulfiqar gets forward and punches a wild drive on the on side for a single run.

7.4 1 Shorna Akter pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Jabeen moves onto the front foot and drives for a run over the leg side field. Terrific work in the field by Rabeya Khan results in a boundary being saved.

7.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Jabeen moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side field.

7.2 4 FOUR! Shorna Akter pitches one up, pitching near leg stump. Jabeen moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs.

7.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Zulfiqar goes back and slices a cut for a single run.

6.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Jabeen gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Jabeen rocks back and square cuts

6.3 . Full, outside off once more. Gull Feroza moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

6.3 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside off. Gull Feroza rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

6.2 . Nahida Akter pitches one up, outside off once more. Gull Feroza goes back and drives

6.1 1 Nahida Akter pitches one up, outside off stump. Zulfiqar goes back and drives for a run.

5.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump once again. Zulfiqar gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a single run.

5.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Gull Feroza pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field for a single run.

5.2 1 Full, outside off once more. Zulfiqar moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

5.1 . Full, outside off once again. Zulfiqar rocks back but misses while trying to play a cut

4.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full, pitching outside leg stump. Gull Feroza shuffles down the pitch and edges back behind square for four runs.

4.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Gull Feroza rocks back and cuts for four runs.

4.4 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Zulfiqar rocks back and edges behind square for a run.

4.3 . Marufa Akter pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Zulfiqar moves onto the back foot and drives down the ground.

4.2 1 Full, outside off once again. Gull Feroza gets forward and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

3.6 . Full ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Gull Feroza moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance. BANGLADESH appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

3.5 . Pitched up, on line. Gull Feroza gets on the back foot and defends

3.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Zulfiqar moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 1 run.

2.3 4 FOUR! Rabeya Khan pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Gull Feroza gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 4 runs.

2.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Gull Feroza goes back and drives sloppily

1.4 . Full, pitching on a good line once more. Zulfiqar pushes forward and drives

1.3 1 Pitched up, on line. Gull Feroza gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

1.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Gull Feroza goes back and plays a cut for four runs.

1.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Zulfiqar gets on the back foot and drives for one run.

0.5 1 Free hit. On a good line and length. Zulfiqar pushes forward and inside edges for a single run behind square.

0.5 nb No ball. Length ball, pitching outside off. Zulfiqar goes back and drives shakily

0.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off again. Gull Feroza moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.